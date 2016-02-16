Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 400 Suspended Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Credit Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Credit Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.2 Suspended Loan Fac Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 3811.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ #Interchangeable with letter of credit/ trade finance bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.275 million and loan equivalent risk (treasury limit) of Rs.20 million Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A4+ 1146.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ $Interchangeable with letter of comfort to the extent of Rs.115.3 million Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Credit D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Durga Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Dynomerk Controls BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Suspended Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 385.5 Suspended Credit Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1250 Suspended Hablis Hotels Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed HM Patel and Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned H. R. International Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ H. R. International Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Documentary Bills from CRISIL Purchase A4+ H. R. International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ H. R. International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 41500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Negative Implications Jindal Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 38000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Negative Watch Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 33492.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Negative Watch Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+; Negative Watch Kanhaiyalal Kalyanmal Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Keaa International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahaprabhu Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 5 Withdrawal Threshers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 75 Upgraded from Discounting# CRISIL A2 # Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.75 Million. S A Iron and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Suspended S. M. Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned S. M. Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sri S. Subbiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ TAFE Access Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned TAFE Access Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 46 Reaffirmed Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed USK Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 360 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Vishal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Vishal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79 Suspended Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 651.5 Suspended Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 295.1 Suspended Loan Fac Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 503.4 Suspended Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 183.8 Suspended Ans Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3000 Assigned Apex Builders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Apex Builders TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 24 Suspended Discounting# #100% Interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting and vice versa Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 8.8 Suspended B L Foundry Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac B L Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 48.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bentex Control and Switchgear Co BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Bentex Control and Switchgear Co CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Bentex Control and Switchgear Co LOC CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG^ CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ^Fully interchangeable with foreign letter of credit/ trade finance bank guarantee for import of working capital and capital goods Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 929 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with export packing credit (pre-shipment)/post-shipment credit to the extent of Rs.40 million and with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.75 million Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 11.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC@ CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned @Interchangeable with letter of credit for import of capital goods to the extent of Rs.50 million and fund exposure limit of Rs.5 million Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 58.6 Assigned Loan Fac Brijraj Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Brijraj Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.1 Suspended Loan Fac Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.9 Suspended Celebrity Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 420 Assigned Loan Fac City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.8 Suspended Loan Fac City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 83.2 Suspended D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Loan Fac D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 85 Suspended D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85 Suspended Desmo Exports Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Notice of Withdrawal Desmo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL D 540 Notice of Withdrawal Devsons Products CC CRISIL D 145 Suspended Dhanraj Cotton Industries - Mehsana CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Dhanraj Cotton Industries - Mehsana TL CRISIL B 28.8 Reaffirmed Durga Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Dynomerk Controls CC* CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.3 million for bank guarantee Dynomerk Controls Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynomerk Controls TL CRISIL B 16.6 Reaffirmed Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Gopalan Foundation LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed H. R. International Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB H. R. International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB H. R. International Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hablis Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hablis Hotels TL CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned HM Patel and Company CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Jaahnavee Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Assigned Loan Fac Jankalyan Shiksha Vikas Sewa Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Steel and Power Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 32120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+; Negative Implications Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 36000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+; Negative Watch Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 5500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+; Negative Watch Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43400 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+; Negative Watch Jindal Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 144987.6Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+; Negative Watch Johns Umbrella Mart CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Johns Umbrella Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Kameshwar Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Kameshwar Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Kanhaiyalal Kalyanmal Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Discounting Keaa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Keaa International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Keaa International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keaa International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50.6 Assigned Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 30.5 Reaffirmed Limits Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Credit Mahaprabhu Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 61 Suspended Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Morinda Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Morinda Rice and Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nainani Medico CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Nainani Medico Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Pipe Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pipe Field CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pipe Field Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing CRISIL BBB 695 Withdrawal Threshers Pvt Ltd Credit PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Pulimoottil Silks and Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pulimoottil Silks and Apparel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26.7 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramayna Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 625 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Includes sublimit of Rs.35 Million. of Working Capital Demand Loan Regin Agency CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Regin Exports CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Regin Exports Key CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned S A Iron and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 204 Suspended S A Iron and Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 8.4 Suspended S. M. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 267.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 307.5 Reaffirmed Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.4 Suspended Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 125.8 Suspended Fac Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70.3 Suspended Sri S. Subbiah and Company CC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri S. Subbiah and Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri S. Subbiah and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * LC SubLimit of Rs.140 Million Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 249 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ # LC/Buyers Credit sublimit of Rs.13 Million Subam Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned TAFE Access Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs 150 Million TAFE Access Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Assigned Limits The LNM Institute of Information Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Technology Loan Fac TNR Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed TNR Constructions India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 375 Assigned Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed USK Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended USK Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended USK Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vishal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 310 Suspended Vishal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 