Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 400 Suspended
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 200 Suspended
Credit
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended
Credit
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 3811.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
#Interchangeable with letter of credit/ trade finance bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.275
million and loan equivalent risk (treasury limit) of Rs.20 million
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A4+ 1146.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
$Interchangeable with letter of comfort to the extent of Rs.115.3 million
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Credit
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Durga Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Dynomerk Controls BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Suspended
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 385.5 Suspended
Credit
Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1250 Suspended
Hablis Hotels Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
HM Patel and Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
H. R. International Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
H. R. International Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Documentary Bills from CRISIL
Purchase A4+
H. R. International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
H. R. International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 41500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+; Negative
Implications
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 38000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+; Negative
Watch
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 33492.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+; Negative
Watch
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25000 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A3+; Negative
Watch
Kanhaiyalal Kalyanmal Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Keaa International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mahaprabhu Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 5 Withdrawal
Threshers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed
Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 75 Upgraded from
Discounting# CRISIL A2
# Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.75 Million.
S A Iron and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Suspended
S. M. Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
S. M. Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Sri S. Subbiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
TAFE Access Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned
TAFE Access Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit
Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 46 Reaffirmed
Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
USK Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended
Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 360 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Vishal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Vishal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended
Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79 Suspended
Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 651.5 Suspended
Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 295.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 503.4 Suspended
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 183.8 Suspended
Ans Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3000 Assigned
Apex Builders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Apex Builders TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 24 Suspended
Discounting#
#100% Interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting and vice
versa
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 8.8 Suspended
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 48.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bentex Control and Switchgear Co BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Bentex Control and Switchgear Co CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Bentex Control and Switchgear Co LOC CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG^ CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
^Fully interchangeable with foreign letter of credit/ trade finance bank guarantee for import of
working capital and capital goods
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 929 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
*Interchangeable with export packing credit (pre-shipment)/post-shipment credit to the extent of
Rs.40 million and with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.75 million
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 11.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC@ CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
@Interchangeable with letter of credit for import of capital goods to the extent of Rs.50
million and fund exposure limit of Rs.5 million
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 58.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Brijraj Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended
Brijraj Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.9 Suspended
Celebrity Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 420 Assigned
Loan Fac
City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
City Heart Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 83.2 Suspended
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 85 Suspended
D.B. Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85 Suspended
Desmo Exports Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Notice of
Withdrawal
Desmo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL D 540 Notice of
Withdrawal
Devsons Products CC CRISIL D 145 Suspended
Dhanraj Cotton Industries - Mehsana CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Dhanraj Cotton Industries - Mehsana TL CRISIL B 28.8 Reaffirmed
Durga Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Dynomerk Controls CC* CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Rs.3 million for bank guarantee
Dynomerk Controls Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dynomerk Controls TL CRISIL B 16.6 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended
Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended
Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gopalan Foundation LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
H. R. International Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
H. R. International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
H. R. International Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Hablis Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hablis Hotels TL CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned
HM Patel and Company CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Jaahnavee Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jankalyan Shiksha Vikas Sewa Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 32120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+; Negative
Implications
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 36000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+; Negative
Watch
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 5500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+; Negative
Watch
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43400 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+; Negative
Watch
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 144987.6Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+; Negative
Watch
Johns Umbrella Mart CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Johns Umbrella Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed
Kameshwar Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Kameshwar Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Kanhaiyalal Kalyanmal Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
Discounting
Keaa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed
Keaa International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.8 Reaffirmed
Keaa International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Keaa International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50.6 Assigned
Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 30.5 Reaffirmed
Limits
Mahadeva Steel Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahaprabhu Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 61 Suspended
Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Morinda Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Morinda Rice and Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nainani Medico CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Nainani Medico Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended
Pipe Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Pipe Field CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Pipe Field Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing CRISIL BBB 695 Withdrawal
Threshers Pvt Ltd Credit
PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Pulimoottil Silks and Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Pulimoottil Silks and Apparel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26.7 Reaffirmed
Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ramayna Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned
Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 625 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
* Includes sublimit of Rs.35 Million. of Working Capital Demand Loan
Regin Agency CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Regin Exports CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Regin Exports Key CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
S A Iron and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 204 Suspended
S A Iron and Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 8.4 Suspended
S. M. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned
Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 267.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 307.5 Reaffirmed
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.4 Suspended
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 125.8 Suspended
Fac
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70.3 Suspended
Sri S. Subbiah and Company CC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sri S. Subbiah and Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sri S. Subbiah and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
* LC SubLimit of Rs.140 Million
Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 249 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
# LC/Buyers Credit sublimit of Rs.13 Million
Subam Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned
TAFE Access Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs 150 Million
TAFE Access Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed
TAFE Access Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Assigned
Limits
The LNM Institute of Information Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Technology Loan Fac
TNR Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
TNR Constructions India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 375 Assigned
Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
USK Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended
USK Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended
USK Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Vishal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 310 Suspended
Vishal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
