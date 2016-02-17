Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Carloo Textile Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Carloo Textile Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Negotiation Creamline Dairy Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 $ Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2130 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned Packing Credit D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned Packing Credit D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 1523 Assigned Credit D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 82 Assigned Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1217.5 Revised from CRISIL A4+ RVJ Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned S.B. Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 21 Suspended Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Suspended Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21961.9 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12162.5 Reaffirmed Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 # Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 # under LOC Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 # Purchase -Discounting Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 # Credit Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 # Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 960 Notice of Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Allahabad Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A 10000 Assigned Allahabad Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Allahabad Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 24500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA- 10000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA- 3000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Bansal Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Carloo Textile Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned Carloo Textile CC CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Creamline Dairy Products Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 $ Creamline Dairy Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 47.6 $ Creamline Dairy Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 642.4 $ Loan Fac Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL A- 1420 Downgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeability of fund based to non fund based to the tune of Rs.100 million # Interchangeability of fund based to non fund based limits Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LOC$% CRISIL A- 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A $ Interchangeable with CC of Rs. 50 million % Interchangeable with CC of Rs. 200 million Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 215 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1640 Assigned Credit Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Durga Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Durga Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Durga Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 18 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 28.9 Downgraded from CRISIL C Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 165.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 140.2 Downgraded from CRISIL C Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd TL CRISIL D 3682 Reaffirmed Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HR Food Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6 Assigned HR Food Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 69 Assigned Hyderabad Chemical Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable up to Rs.25 million with export packing credit; fully interchangeable with bill discounting; interchangeable up to Rs.50 million with export bill discounting/negotiation. Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed ***Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital demand loan, foreign bills purchase/discounting/negotiation, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and letter of credit; interchangeable up to Rs.50 million with bank guarantee Kineta Global Ltd CC*# CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *EPC of 300 million as sublimit of Cash Credit #LC of 150 million as sublimit of Cash Credit Kineta Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 900 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Laxmi Enterprises - Mumbai Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 67.7 Assigned Laxmi Enterprises - Mumbai Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 972 Assigned * It is fully interchangeable with PCFC or bill discounting Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 15.7 Assigned * Term Loan of Rs. 1.57 as sub limit Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95.5 Assigned Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Narveda Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Narveda Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Fac Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PSP Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Puja Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Puja Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Puja Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Rakesh Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Rakesh Masala Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 1795 Revised from CRISIL BB+ Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 114.7 Revised from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B 372.8 Revised from CRISIL BB+ Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Credit Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed RP Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.5 Assigned Loan Fac RP Modern Rice Mill Cash TL CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned RP Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned RP Modern Rice Mill CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned RVJ Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned S.B. Industries CC CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B S.R Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 4 Assigned S.R Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 158.6 Assigned S.R Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 8.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 134.6 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended Shalimar Nutrients Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 160 Suspended Loan Fac Shalimar Nutrients Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Suspended Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Suspended Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 287.5 Suspended Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 105.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 86.3 Suspended Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 62645 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 180137.4Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 65093.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 84.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 62.7 Suspended Loan Fac Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 52.3 Suspended Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 # Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 550 # Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 377.2 # Loan Fac Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 # Credit Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Notice of Withdrawal Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac The Shelar Automotive Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Fac The Shelar Automotive Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 