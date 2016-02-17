Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
Carloo Textile Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Carloo Textile Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Negotiation
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 $
Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned
Packing Credit
D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned
Packing Credit
D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 1523 Assigned
Credit
D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 82 Assigned
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1217.5 Revised from
CRISIL A4+
RVJ Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
S.B. Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 21 Suspended
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Suspended
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21961.9 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12162.5 Reaffirmed
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 #
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 #
under LOC
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 #
Purchase
-Discounting
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 #
Credit
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 #
Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 960 Notice of
Withdrawal
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned
Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Allahabad Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A 10000 Assigned
Allahabad Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Allahabad Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 24500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA+
Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA- 10000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA- 3000 Downgraded
Bonds from CRISIL
AA
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Apex Steel and Technology India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bansal Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed
Carloo Textile Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned
Carloo Textile CC CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 $
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 47.6 $
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 642.4 $
Loan Fac
Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL A- 1420 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
* Interchangeability of fund based to non fund based to the tune of Rs.100 million #
Interchangeability of fund based to non fund based limits
Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LOC$% CRISIL A- 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
$ Interchangeable with CC of Rs. 50 million % Interchangeable with CC of Rs. 200 million
Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 215 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A
D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1640 Assigned
Credit
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Durga Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Durga Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Durga Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 18 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 28.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 165.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 140.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd TL CRISIL D 3682 Reaffirmed
Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Friends Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HR Food Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6 Assigned
HR Food Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 69 Assigned
Hyderabad Chemical Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned
Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable up to Rs.25 million with export packing credit; fully interchangeable with bill
discounting; interchangeable up to Rs.50 million with export bill discounting/negotiation.
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
***Fully interchangeable with packing credit, working capital demand loan, foreign bills
purchase/discounting/negotiation, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and
letter of credit; interchangeable up to Rs.50 million with bank guarantee
Kineta Global Ltd CC*# CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
*EPC of 300 million as sublimit of Cash Credit #LC of 150 million as sublimit of Cash Credit
Kineta Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 900 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Laxmi Enterprises - Mumbai Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 67.7 Assigned
Laxmi Enterprises - Mumbai Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 972 Assigned
* It is fully interchangeable with PCFC or bill discounting
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 15.7 Assigned
* Term Loan of Rs. 1.57 as sub limit
Mahajan Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95.5 Assigned
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Narveda Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Narveda Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned
Fac
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PSP Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned
Puja Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Puja Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Puja Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Rakesh Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Rakesh Masala Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 1795 Revised from
CRISIL BB+
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 114.7 Revised from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B 372.8 Revised from
CRISIL BB+
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed
Credit
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
RP Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
RP Modern Rice Mill Cash TL CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
RP Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
RP Modern Rice Mill CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
RVJ Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
S.B. Industries CC CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
S.R Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed
S.R Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed
S.R Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 4 Assigned
S.R Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 158.6 Assigned
S.R Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 8.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 134.6 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended
Shalimar Nutrients Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 160 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shalimar Nutrients Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Suspended
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Suspended
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 287.5 Suspended
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 105.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 86.3 Suspended
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 62645 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 180137.4Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 65093.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 84.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 62.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 52.3 Suspended
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 #
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 550 #
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 377.2 #
Loan Fac
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 #
Credit
Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Notice of
Withdrawal
Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
The Shelar Automotive Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 85 Assigned
Fac
The Shelar Automotive Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Uttranchal Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned
Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
