Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 1163.4 Reaffirmed
Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed
Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended
Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reassigned
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Inox Air Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Jagannath Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 112.8 Reaffirmed
Modelama Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed
Credit
Modelama Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Modelama Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Modelama Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned
Credit
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Development
Rabina Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 330 Assigned
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed
Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Vaswani Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Development
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG - 100 Notice of
Withdrawal
Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac - 7 Notice of
Withdrawal
AJB Leathers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
AJB Leathers CC CRISIL B 44 Assigned
AJB Leathers LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned
Asmitha Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 9887.3 Reaffirmed
Asmitha Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 112.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Avon Ispat and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 36.6 Reaffirmed
Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Reaffirmed
Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24.7 Reaffirmed
Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
Limits from CRISIL
BB-
Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 317 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1220 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 66 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 39 Downgraded
against term from CRISIL
deposits BBB-
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 18 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 320 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Hillcrest Foods CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
4 Genius Minds CC CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed
Indo-German International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed
Inox Air Products Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 725.9 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan
Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1560.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inox Air Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1273 Reaffirmed
Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Jagannath Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed
Jagannath Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3.8 Reaffirmed
Jagannath Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jagannath Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL C 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Jagannath Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B-
Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
KCC Roads Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 760 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 136 Reaffirmed
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 297.8 Reaffirmed
Mothers Educational Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 54 Assigned
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 980000 Reaffirmed
Development
Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 69.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL C 724.4 Reaffirmed
Rabina Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
Sree Gokuls Tiles Mart CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sree Gokuls Tiles Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 34.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sri Andal Azhagar Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Sri Andal Azhagar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Thai Moogambigai Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Sri Thai Moogambigai Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 37 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 173 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 81.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed
Vaswani Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed
Vaswani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vaswani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed
Victory Oil Gram Udyog Association CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
