Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of Withdrawal Avon Ispat and Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 1163.4 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reassigned Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Inox Air Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jagannath Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 112.8 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Credit Modelama Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modelama Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned Credit National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Development Rabina Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 330 Assigned Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG - 100 Notice of Withdrawal Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac - 7 Notice of Withdrawal AJB Leathers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.5 Assigned Loan Fac AJB Leathers CC CRISIL B 44 Assigned AJB Leathers LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Asmitha Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 9887.3 Reaffirmed Asmitha Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 112.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Autologic Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Avon Ispat and Power Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Avon Ispat and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 36.6 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24.7 Reaffirmed Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB- Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 317 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1220 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 66 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Falcon Business Resources Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 39 Downgraded against term from CRISIL deposits BBB- Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 18 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hillcrest Foods CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned 4 Genius Minds CC CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed Indo-German International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 725.9 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan Inox Air Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1560.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Air Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1273 Reaffirmed Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jagannath Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B 56 Reaffirmed Jagannath Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3.8 Reaffirmed Jagannath Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagannath Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL C 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jagannath Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KCC Roads Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 760 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 136 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 297.8 Reaffirmed Mothers Educational Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 54 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 980000 Reaffirmed Development Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 69.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL C 724.4 Reaffirmed Rabina Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Sree Gokuls Tiles Mart CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Gokuls Tiles Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 34.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Andal Azhagar Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sri Andal Azhagar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Thai Moogambigai Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sri Thai Moogambigai Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 37 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 173 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 81.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaswani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Victory Oil Gram Udyog Association CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 