Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdul Rahiman Engineer & Contractor - BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Udupi Amma Woods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed BAIT AL TAMUR BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Cera Sanitaryware Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Inland/Import LOC**CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd **Interchangeable with Inland Guarantees Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd K. M. Mohammed Rasheed BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kineco Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Kineco Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 410 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable with Rs.50 million of Bank Guarantee M/S M.P.Khaitan BG CRISIL A4+ 425 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Manappuram Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Roshan Fruits India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Roshan Fruits India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned S H Marine Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned S. M. Cylinders (Unit of S. M. Suger BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd) S.M.Ram Coal Importers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned @& @Buyers credit is interchangeable with letter of credit of Rs.150 million;&Bank guarantee is sub limit of letter of credit of Rs.50 million Shivam Construction Co. Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shivam Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Stone Wonders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Stone Wonders India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit Stone Wonders India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Viswabharathi Educational Society BG CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed A G Fats Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed A. Geeri Pai Gold and Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed A. Geeri Pai Gold and Diamonds LT Loan CRISIL B+ 134 Reaffirmed Abdul Rahiman Engineer & Contractor - Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Udupi Fac Aether Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 640 Assigned Amma Woods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Amma Woods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Loan Fac BAIT AL TAMUR Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed BAIT AL TAMUR CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed BAIT AL TAMUR Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BAIT AL TAMUR Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Bharat Aluminium Co. CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned C.L.Gulhati and Sons Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- C.L.Gulhati and Sons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 770 Notice of Withdrawal Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Notice of Withdrawal Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Notice of Withdrawal Essem Enterprise - Kolkata Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.7 Assigned Loan Fac Essem Enterprise - Kolkata BG CRISIL D 14.3 Assigned Essem Enterprise - Kolkata CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd CC CRISIL B 155 Reaffirmed Goldrush Sales and Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing CC CRISIL AAA 359 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing CC* CRISIL AAA 1600 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd *Interchangeable with short-term advance limit Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing CC# CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing LT Loan CRISIL AAA 430 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd @Interchangeable with Cash Credit Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd ^Interchangeable with Packing Credit K. M. Mohammed Rasheed CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kineco Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Kineco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Rs.200 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.150 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs.150 million Buyers Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Rs.330 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.150 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs.500 million Buyers Credit, Rs.500 million Letter of Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed ^ Rs.200 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs.250 million Buyers Credit, Rs.250 million Letter of Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 1131.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Rs.240 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Rs.150 million Export Bill Discounting, Rs.400 million Buyers Credit, Rs.50 million Working Capital Demand Loan Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 143.4 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd LOC^ -- 810 Withdrawal ^ Includes standby line of credit for foreign subsidiaries for Rs.100 million from Standard Chartered Bank and EUR3.5 million from ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 100 Developing Implications Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Withdrawal Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 270 Watch Developing Lotus Greens Constructions Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ (SO)4500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- (SO) M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 370 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M/S M.P.Khaitan CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 155 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 16325 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8750 Withdrawal Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1000 Withdrawal Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maya Ventures Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 262 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Moorthy Traders CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Parth Cold Storage - Banaskantha TL CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Parth Cold Storage - Banaskantha CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Parth Cold Storage - Banaskantha Pledge Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- Developing Rating Implications Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Praveen Aroma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed R.J. Chatha Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Rising Landscapes - AOP Proposed TL CRISIL B 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Roshan Fruits India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Roshan Fruits India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned S H Marine Exim Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 82 Assigned S H Marine Exim Foreign Bill CRISIL B 58 Assigned Discounting S. M. Cylinders (Unit of S. M. Suger Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd) Credit S. M. Cylinders (Unit of S. M. Suger CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd) S.M.Ram Coal Importers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac S.M.Ram Coal Importers CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 64.3 Assigned Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd CC #% CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned #Working capital demand loan is sub limit of cash credit of Rs.100 million; %Export packing credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/Foreign bill purchase/Foreign bill discount is sub limit of cash credit of Rs.125 million. Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Salasar Balaji Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Salasarlene Dress Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Salasarlene Dress Fab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 26 Assigned Sevenseas Global Express Logistics Pvt CC CRISIL BB 95 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Sevenseas Global Express Logistics Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Shivam Construction Co. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Shivam Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 285.5 Assigned Stone Wonders India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sunrise Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB 16.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 19000 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Viswabharathi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 1550 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Viswabharathi Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)