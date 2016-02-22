Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
International Trading Corporation LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed
**Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable
L&T Valves Ltd Non-FBL** CRISIL A1+ 7500 Assigned
** Fully Interchangeable with Fund based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 million
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyer's credit
NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
R. C. Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Reliance Metal Industries BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5.6 Reassigned
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 12.5 Reassigned
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 141.9 Reassigned
Loan Fac
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1550 Reaffirmed
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 525 Reaffirmed
Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sarah Foods Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 78 Assigned
* Interchangable with cash credit limit up to Rs.20 million
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.8 Reaffirmed
Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Surana Solar Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Notice of
Withdrawal
Surana Solar Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Notice of
Withdrawal
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
URSS Techservices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14 Assigned
V. S. Matrix Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Viltans Polyplast BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed
Viltans Polyplast Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Viltans Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Discounting
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed
Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alpha Consumables CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Amar Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 283.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 3.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 107.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 230 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Euro Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 383 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
International Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned
International Trading Corporation Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Jaya Nutritions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Jaya Nutritions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable.
Jindal Poly Films Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 280 Reaffirmed
JPV Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 1.5 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
JPV Realtors Pvt Ltd TL - 58.5 Withdrawal
Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Fac
L&T Valves Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 900 Assigned
* Fully Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent of Rs.150 million.
Laxmi Industrial Corporation CC* CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Laxmi Industrial Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
M. C. K. Kutty Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
M. C. K. Kutty Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Mahabir Techno Ltd CC CRISIL D 330 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Mahabir Techno Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Mahabir Techno Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Mahavir Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 9450 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft.
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 3964 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 93.7 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 75.8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 266.7 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 313.9 Reaffirmed
Credit
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 84.7 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.1 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 179.4 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 444.7 Reaffirmed
NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Limits
Pravin Mohanlal CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
R. C. Enterprise Standby Line of CRISIL BB 24 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB
Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB
Reliance Metal Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 975 Reaffirmed
S. J. Green Park Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Sabaris Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Sabaris Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 112 Reaffirmed
Sar Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Sarah Foods TL CRISIL B+ 19.8 Assigned
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 96 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shah Packwell Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shah Packwell Industries TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 18 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB 7670 #
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 570 Reaffirmed
Surana Solar Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Notice of
Withdrawal
Surana Solar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 510 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 334 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2432.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
URSS Techservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
V. S. Matrix Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Viltans Polyplast CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Viltans Polyplast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Viltans Polyplast TL CRISIL B+ 21.7 Reaffirmed
Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)