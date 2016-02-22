Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed International Trading Corporation LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed **Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable L&T Valves Ltd Non-FBL** CRISIL A1+ 7500 Assigned ** Fully Interchangeable with Fund based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 million Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyer's credit NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed R. C. Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Reliance Metal Industries BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5.6 Reassigned Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 12.5 Reassigned Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 141.9 Reassigned Loan Fac RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1550 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 525 Reaffirmed Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Credit Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Purchase Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sarah Foods Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 78 Assigned * Interchangable with cash credit limit up to Rs.20 million Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Surana Solar Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Notice of Withdrawal Surana Solar Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Notice of Withdrawal Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 URSS Techservices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14 Assigned V. S. Matrix Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Viltans Polyplast BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Viltans Polyplast Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Forward Viltans Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha Consumables CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Amar Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 283.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 3.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 107.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Euro Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 383 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goyal Glassware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed International Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned International Trading Corporation Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Jaya Nutritions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Jaya Nutritions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable. Jindal Poly Films Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 280 Reaffirmed JPV Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 1.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac JPV Realtors Pvt Ltd TL - 58.5 Withdrawal Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Fac L&T Valves Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 900 Assigned * Fully Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent of Rs.150 million. Laxmi Industrial Corporation CC* CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Laxmi Industrial Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- M. C. K. Kutty Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned M. C. K. Kutty Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Mahabir Techno Ltd CC CRISIL D 330 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahabir Techno Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Mahabir Techno Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahavir Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 9450 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft. Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 3964 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 93.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 75.8 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 266.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 313.9 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 84.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.1 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 179.4 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 444.7 Reaffirmed NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Limits Pravin Mohanlal CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed R. C. Enterprise Standby Line of CRISIL BB 24 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Reliance Metal Industries CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Credit RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 975 Reaffirmed S. J. Green Park Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sabaris Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Sabaris Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 112 Reaffirmed Sar Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sarah Foods TL CRISIL B+ 19.8 Assigned Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Downgraded from CRISIL B Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 96 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shah Packwell Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shah Packwell Industries TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 18 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB 7670 # Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Godavari Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 570 Reaffirmed Surana Solar Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Notice of Withdrawal Surana Solar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 510 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 334 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2432.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ URSS Techservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned V. S. Matrix Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Viltans Polyplast CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Viltans Polyplast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viltans Polyplast TL CRISIL B+ 21.7 Reaffirmed Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vimal Chhaganlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 