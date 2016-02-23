Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajrang Industries - Kanpur LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Export Import Bank of India ST CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 152166.6 Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.152.1666 billion Export Import Bank of India CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 152166.6 Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.152.1666 billion Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Forward Freedom Shoes LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Hindustan Prefab Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Prefab Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Intertex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 940 Reaffirmed Jay Autocomponents Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Foreign Currency Jay Autocomponents Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned JKM Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5220 Suspended JKM Infra Projects Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 280 Suspended Loan Fac JNS Instruments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 97 Assigned Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd M.P.Agarwala BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.2 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Development Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed P. D. Agarwal BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 24000 Reaffirmed *Rs 1100 million is interchangeable with Buyers Credit and SBLC Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 82.6 Reaffirmed TeamLease Services Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Techno Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 59 Assigned Credit Techno Exports Proposed Export CRISIL A4 21 Assigned Packing Credit TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 650 Reaffirmed * Fund -based limits and non -fund-based limits are interchangeable up to Rs.150 million TPS Infrastructure Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed # LC &BG Limits are 100% interchangeable TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed Programme National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 8K Miles Software Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Aditya Motors CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned Aditya Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Financing Scheme (e-DFS) Albus India Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Albus India Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Anand Synthetics CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anand Synthetics TL CRISIL BB 21.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 38.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bajrang Industries - Kanpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Bajrang Industries - Kanpur CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Cheerans Structurals CC CRISIL BB 220 Assigned Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45.7 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 455319 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India LT CD Programme CRISIL AAA 152166.6 Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.152.1666 billion Extol Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 125 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 183 Assigned Credit Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 287 Assigned Credit Fine Jewellery Manufacturing Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 63 Assigned Credit Freedom Shoes LLP TL CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Ganapathi Spinning Mill CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Assigned GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Assigned H.L. Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Intertex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability to Letter of Credit Jay Autocomponents Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 356.4 Assigned Jay Autocomponents Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.6 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Autocomponents Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB- 61 Assigned * Interchangeability with purchase order Jay Autocomponents Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned JKM Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 Suspended JKM Infra Projects Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A- 2000 Suspended JKM Infra Projects Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 500 Suspended JNS Instruments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned JNS Instruments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33 Assigned Loan Fac JNS Instruments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned JNS Instruments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 560 Assigned JNS Instruments Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 172 Reaffirmed Ltd Karna Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Karna Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- KB Board Mills LLP CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed KB Board Mills LLP Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.8 Reaffirmed KB Board Mills LLP TL CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned M.P.Agarwala CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Mahipal Food and Gum Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Mascons Engineering & Contracting TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Mat White Gum Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Moon Beverages Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Moon Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 630 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1020000 Reaffirmed Development Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17 Reaffirmed Nirman India Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.3 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 18.5 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Optimal Power Synergy India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. D. Agarwal CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Patel Incorporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed Limits Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit for LC upto Rs. 2 crore. Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 49.4 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramelex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ramelex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 245 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramelex Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sachdeva Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed SAFA Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Shagun Realty LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Singh Cycle And Motor Co. Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Fac Singh Cycle And Motor Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Singh Cycle And Motor Co. Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Sumo Metallic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TeamLease Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB 465 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs. 100 million TPS Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.