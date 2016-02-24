Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed Chariot International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce LOC CRISIL A3 1400 Suspended Pvt Ltd Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Company Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Company Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Company Purchase Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Company Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Company H. P. Zala BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 255 Reaffirmed Impression Furniture Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 48 Suspended K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Maruti Inox (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 65.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 330 Reaffirmed Watch Developing Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 766 Developing Implications Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 58.9 Developing Loan Fac Implications QUA Water Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed QUA Water Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ramana Safety and Systems (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Ltd Savita Oil Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8220 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Savita Polymers Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 6 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A1+ Savita Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 410 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Sensiv Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Credit SESA International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Shakuntalam Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 665.9 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed V-Guard Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 176780 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 21050 Assigned Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9000 Assigned Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Loan Fac* * Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 19600 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 497.2 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd FD FA 350 Developing Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chariot International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diffusion Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Company Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Company Loan Fac Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Company Garg Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Garg Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. P. Zala CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Hariyana International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 4000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hariyana Ship Demolition Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hatdia Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hema Engineering Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1770 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 515 Reaffirmed Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Reaffirmed Limits Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.7 Reaffirmed Impression Furniture Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Suspended Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.7 Suspended Loan Fac Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Credit K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailash Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL B 55.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL B 32.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Kusmasuli Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt WC Fac CRISIL B 4.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Maa Saraswati Education Society (Regd.) LT Loan CRISIL D 89 Assigned Maa Saraswati Education Society (Regd.) Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 11 Assigned Maruti Inox (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Maruti Inox (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 84 Downgraded from CRISIL B Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 15.7 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL B MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries CC CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries LT Loan CRISIL B- 380 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac P. Praful And Company Agency (India) CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21.5 Assigned Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 86 Assigned Loan Fac Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed Watch Developing Pudumjee Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Watch Developing Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Developing Implications Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 719.2 Developing Loan Fac Implications Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100.5 Developing Implications QUA Water Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed QUA Water Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac QUA Water Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 114 Reaffirmed R. D. Sales Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac R. D. Sales CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned R. D. Sales Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 40 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Ramana Safety and Systems (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Royal Plaza Inn TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Rudra Automart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed S. E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned S. E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Assigned Savita Oil Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 290.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Savita Oil Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 334.4 Assigned Savita Polymers Ltd CC* CRISIL A 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Savita Polymers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 77.4 Downgraded Credit^ from CRISIL A+ ^Fully interchangeable with fund-based and non-fund-based limits. Sensiv Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Discounting Sensiv Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Suspended Loan Fac Sensiv Exports TL CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended SESA International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed SESA International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 555 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Uma Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shree Uma Ginning and Oil Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.5 Assigned Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills Rupee TL CRISIL D 15.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sukee Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sukee Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50.4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sukee Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.6 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked T.K.Gurusamy Nadar And Sons Sri CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Koodalingam Pattu Centre Pvt Ltd Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 930 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 242.9 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Purchase TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TKV Marketing India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 24.5 Reaffirmed Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Varadvinayak Developers Project Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Varsha Super Stockist India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Varsha Super Stockist India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed loan* Vodafone India Ltd External CRISIL AA 4958.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.4958.1 million is INR equivalent of USD 77 million @ Rs.64.390326/USD Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 23000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd External CRISIL AA 10366.8 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.10366.8 million is INR equivalent of USD 161 million @ Rs.64.39/USD Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 23500 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 40000 Assigned Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 35000 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Reaffirmed Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Westwell Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)