Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Arunachala Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Associated Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Associated Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Associated Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 93.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Drishti Apparels Export Bill CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Purchase Drishti Apparels Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Foreign Currency East End Silks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Discounting East End Silks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Assigned Credit* * Interchangeable with post-shipment export packing credit facility; includes sub-limit of Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee. HRS Process Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' HRS Process Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' ITP Electronics Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Jai Aravali Industries LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Brothers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from Packing Credit** CRISIL A3' Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 201.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3' Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3' Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Suspended Naranjan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 550 Reaffirmed Omprakash Trading Co. Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Saj Jewellery Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Saj Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL 2700 Notice of A2(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL 800 Notice of A2(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL 1750 Notice of A2(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed St. Joseph's Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Star Rays Export Packing CRISIL A2 2125 Reaffirmed Credit Star Rays Post Shipment CRISIL A2 1125 Reaffirmed Credit Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Swastik Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd FD FAA/Negative - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Air Systems Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Arun Ginning and Pressing Industrial CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Corporation Arun Ginning and Pressing Industrial Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10.6 Reaffirmed Corporation Arun Ginning and Pressing Industrial TL CRISIL BB- 9.4 Assigned Corporation Arunachala Trading Company CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Ltd CC CRISIL BBB(SO) 150 Assigned Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 2650 Assigned Associated Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Associated Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Associated Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed BSCPL Godhra Tollways Ltd TL CRISIL D 5250 Reaffirmed Dillip Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 341 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 1654 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Donear Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 268.5 Reaffirmed E.M.S. Memorial Co-Op. Hospital & Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Research Centre Ltd Loan Fac Eros Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Fac Eros Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.1 Assigned Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 13000 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan; includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.1250 million. Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned Loan Fac Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned Health-Tech Chhattisgarh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 82 Assigned Health-Tech Chhattisgarh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Health-Tech Chhattisgarh Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac HRS Process Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- HRS Process Systems Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- ICICI Bank Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 1200 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Series A3 PTCs CRISIL AAA 246 Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Series B PTCs CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA 329 Reaffirmed International Panaacea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed ITP Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac ITP Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Jai Aravali Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Loan Fac Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 845.8 Suspended Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 97 Suspended Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Levin Decor LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac Levin Decor LLP CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Levin Decor LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 297.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 188.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Suspended Mahendra Sponge and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 65 Suspended Mahendra Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Suspended Omprakash Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 31.2 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.7 Reaffirmed Parshotam Lal & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Parshotam Lal & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Parshotam Lal & Co. TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pee Gee International (Delhi) Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Pee Gee International (Delhi) CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Radhe Sham and Sons Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Radhe Sham and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Radhe Sham and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sambari Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Shambhulal A Shah and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 530 Reaffirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Notice of Withdrawal Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Notice of Limits Withdrawal Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Shri Dutt Polytextiles CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Siddhivinayak Ginning Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Singhal Clearing And Forwarding CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Singhal Clearing And Forwarding TL CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SNG Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed St. Joseph's Educational Society Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 13.7 Assigned St. Joseph's Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70.3 Assigned Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58.5 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58.5 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58.5 Reaffirmed Sukhmani Shikshan Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 134 Assigned Loan Fac Super Ispat (Raipur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended Swastik Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned United Mud-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- United Mud-Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BBB- Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.3 Reaffirmed Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL D 819.6 Reaffirmed Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 283.7 Reaffirmed Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL D 336 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)