Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 200 Suspension A4+ Revoked and Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Calcutta Export Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Purchase Calcutta Export Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Calcutta Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 56 Reaffirmed Chawla Techno Construct Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed De-Designs and Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit. Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A1 740 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ HLS Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ HLS Asia Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging BG CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lincoln Parenteral Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed M/s. N. N. Pugalia BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Radhey Shyam & Sons LOC CRISIL A4 111 Assigned Rupa & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Shyam Impex LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Smart Equity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Solace Engineers (Mktg.) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Tech LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Sri Balaji Tech BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Umaxe Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 * (*Revised from CRISIL B to CRISIL D and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B-) Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 27 Suspension Revoked ; Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal ABC Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 402.6 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 497.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ABC Bearings Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit Anandeshwar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Anandeshwar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Anjaneya Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Arcanjo Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 295 Reaffirmed Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 23.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 0.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 142.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 215 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Bhavik Polymers (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Chawla Techno Construct Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chawla Techno Construct Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 48.7 Reaffirmed De-Designs and Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned De-Designs and Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Fastlink Connections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Fastlink Connections Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 550 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gemstone Glass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16.8 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed J S Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 900 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 197.5 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Jayaam Galvanizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Jayaam Galvanizers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Assigned L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.250 million L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan CRISIL A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan^ CRISIL A+ 3500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ^Loan from co-promoter, NPCIL, is secured by a charge on the assets of the company that ranks pari-passu with other lenders. The loan is being rated on the specific request of NPCIL. L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Lincoln Parenteral Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 138.2 Assigned Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BBB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Credit M/s. N. N. Pugalia Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit M/s. N. N. Pugalia WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Cotts Strings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed MRG Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed MRG Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OM Shakthi Exports Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Assigned Radhey Shyam & Sons CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Radhey Shyam & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Rudra Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Rupa & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2310 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed Saideep Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 25 Assigned Saideep Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL C 30 Assigned Fac Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 33.2 Reaffirmed Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SGC Logistic Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 391 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 389 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Impex CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Reaffirmed Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 530 Reaffirmed Snehal Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Snehal Enterprises Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Solace Engineers (Mktg.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Tech Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 35 Assigned Fac Sri Balaji Tech Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Sri Balaji Tech Drop Line CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sri Gayathri Cashews Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sri Gayathri Cashews CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 740 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB+ 227 Reaffirmed TL* * Rupee Term Loan (Sublimit of FCTL - Rs.227 Million) Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 102.3 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Umaxe Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 * (*Revised from CRISIL A4 to CRISIL D simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL A4) Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 205 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 