Feb 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshay Enterprises - Mumbai Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Akshay Enterprises - Mumbai Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Aunde India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.3 Reaffirmed Dipanshu Promoter and Builder Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned East India Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs250 Million Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.7 Reaffirmed K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed M/S. R.Z. Malpani BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Maha Maruti Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Miku Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 448.8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 393.7 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL D 142.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 14 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Movement Impex Trading Co. Bill Pur - CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Naresh Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL A4+ *Includes sub-limit of Rs.84.0 Million for Direct Bills and Rs.30.0 Million for Packing Credit Naresh Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Narula Build Well Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Printlink Computer and Communication LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla and Co. BG^ CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed ^Bank guarantee and letter of credit limit are completely interchangeable with each other, subject to an overall limit of Rs.80.0 million. R.B.Agarwalla and Co. LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed ^Bank guarantee and letter of credit limit are completely interchangeable with each other, subject to an overall limit of Rs.80.0 million. R.B.Agarwalla and Co. Packing Credit** CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed **Among fund-based limits, the Export Packing Credit (EPC) limit is Rs.350 million; Foreign Bill Purchase / Foreign Currency Bill Discounting (FBP/FCBD) limit is Rs.350 million; rupee finance limit is Rs.200 million. But the overall limit cannot exceed Rs.400 million S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of Withdrawal Selva Stone Export Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90.7 Assigned Shiva Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Assigned Ltd Tafe Motors and Tractors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Vinayendra Nath Upadhyaya BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 18.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Aswini Homeo And Ayurvedic Products Pvt CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Aswini Homeo And Ayurvedic Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Aswini Homeo And Ayurvedic Products Pvt WC Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Aunde India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 215 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aunde India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aunde India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 36.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aunde India Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 165 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aunde India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 53.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Dipanshu Promoter and Builder Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Earth Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed East India Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- East India Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ GE Capital Services India Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 1650 Withdrawn Loan Fac GE Capital Services India ST Bk Fac Withdrawal 1000 Withdrawn GE Capital Services India WC Demand Loan Withdrawal 3100 Withdrawn Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Invoice discounting of Rs.50 Million Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 141.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Haraparvati Realtors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Haraparvati Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A(SO) 1280 Assigned Intrepid Finance and Leasing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.1107 Assigned Loan Fac Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Credit K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned K. Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Discounting Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed M/S. R.Z. Malpani CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed M/S. R.Z. Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/S. R.Z. Malpani Rupee TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Maha Maruti Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Maha Maruti Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Miku Traders CC CRISIL BB 745 Reaffirmed Miku Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL D 33.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 87.1 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Movement Impex Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Narula Build Well Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Neelplast Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Pacifica (India) Projects Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 700 Assigned Overdraft Fac Pacifica (India) Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned Paradigm Tunneling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 317.1 Reaffirmed Prime Steel Junction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Printlink Computer and Communication CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Printlink Computer and Communication Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 88.7 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2385.7 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Reassigned Loan Fac S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Notice of Withdrawal S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Sacred Heart Convent School TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Fac Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 185.7 Reaffirmed Selva Stone Export Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 26 Assigned Selva Stone Export Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35.8 Assigned Shakti Enterprises - Bangalore Corporate Mortgage CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Loan Shiva Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Paper Mill CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Paper Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddheshwari Paper Mill TL CRISIL B 49.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt Open CC CRISIL B 53 Assigned Ltd Sri Balamurugan Engineering Works Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Ltd Sri Sathya Agri Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 530 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tulsi Rocks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Tulsi Rocks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Tulsi Rocks Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Credit Vinayendra Nath Upadhyaya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.