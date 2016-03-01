Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Shivhare BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Banbury Exports ( A Div. of Banbury Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Impex Pvt Ltd) Diamant Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Global Footwear Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency GMM Pfaudler Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other Goldfield Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 26.5 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Kingsmen Fairtech Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 102.5 Assigned Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 112.5 Assigned Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Assigned Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 112.5 Assigned Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Assigned Laxmi Agni Components and Forgings Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Leela Trade Steel and Commodities India Cheque Purchase CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 58.25 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Meso Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Meso Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Nittyakali Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Nittyakali Rice Mill Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 39.5 Assigned Discounting Fac Nityagopal Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Panda Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed R. Natarajan BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ravi Dyeware Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Ravi Dyeware Company Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2 30 Assigned San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd Letter of CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Guarantee * * Interchangeability from letter of credit of guarantee and vice versa up to Rs 40 mln Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs 50 mln Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed * Interchangeabillity from LC to LG and vice versa up to Rs 40 mln Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2 70 Assigned Packing Credit Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 195 Assigned Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Assigned Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Purchase -Discounting Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Siemens Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 51600 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Thriive Cars Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 9 Reassigned Total Earth Movers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned V K R Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Vadilal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 77.5 Assigned Vectus Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Vishwakarma Scales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Vadilal Enterprises Ltd FD FA- 60 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 7 Assigned Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Assigned Loan Fac Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Alok Shivhare CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Assigned Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Anandji Haridas and Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ascent e-Digit Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 1.3 Reaffirmed Babanraoji Shinde Sugar & Allied TL CRISIL D 1273.2 Downgraded Industries Ltd from CRISIL B Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A+ 3500 Reaffirmed loan^ ^Includes the following sub-limits: 1. LC limits (Inland & Foreign)- Rs.900 million 2. BG limits (Inland)- Rs.100 million 3. Forward contract/ derivative limi Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd TL* CRISIL A+ 20032 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.5 billion for non-fund based facility Darvesh Bussa Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Assigned De Son Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned De Son Marketing Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Decon India Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Diamant Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned G. N. Pet CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL C G. N. Pet Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 13.7 Downgraded from CRISIL C G. N. Pet Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C G. N. Pet TL CRISIL D 35.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C G. N. Pet WC TL CRISIL D 25.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL C Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 11.4 Downgraded from CRISIL C Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.2 Downgraded from CRISIL C Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 27 Downgraded from CRISIL C Global Footwear Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Global Footwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Footwear TL CRISIL BB- 37.7 Reaffirmed GMM Pfaudler Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Godawari Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Goldfield Fragrances Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.6 Assigned Credit Goldfield Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.9 Assigned Loan Fac Goldfield Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Assigned Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd CC CRISIL B 116 Assigned Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Discounting Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 1004 Assigned Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1415.2 Assigned Loan Fac Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 538.6 Assigned Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 220.4 Assigned Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 213 Assigned Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 148 Assigned J. K. Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 137.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Kamadhenu Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Keshava Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kingsmen Fairtech Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned KLG Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 76 Assigned KLG Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Loan Fac Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 12.5 Assigned Kokal Interior Contracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 12.5 Assigned Koyo Granito LLP Proposed TL CRISIL B 170 Assigned Koyo Granito LLP Proposed BG CRISIL B 30 Assigned Koyo Granito LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned Krishnapoultry Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Krishnapoultry Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leela Trade Steel and Commodities India Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leela Trade Steel and Commodities India CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leela Trade Steel and Commodities India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 217.65 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 59760 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 200000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 338330 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Magbro Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Mahalaxmi Transport Rupee TL CRISIL B 160 Assigned Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd TL CRISIL A 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 37 Assigned Credit Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 27 Assigned Purchase Meso Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Murli Drapes LLP CC* CRISIL BB 40 Assigned * sub-limit of letter of credit(foreign)/buyers credit Murli Drapes LLP TL CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned N.S. Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned N.S. Cashew Company CC CRISIL BB- 47 Assigned N.S. Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Discounting Nafisa Noor LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Naresh Kumar Rajendra Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Navin Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Navin Ginning Factory CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Navin Ginning Factory CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Nikhath Noor LT Loan CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Nittyakali Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Nittyakali Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Nityagopal Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Nityagopal Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nityagopal Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Nutri Agrovet CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Nutri Agrovet TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned OM Ganesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 172.3 Assigned OM Ganesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.7 Assigned OM Ganesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Panda Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- PAS Trading House CC* CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned * Interchangeable with ILC/FLC cum buyers cred PAS Trading House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Patson Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Patson Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Loan Fac Patson Global Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 96 Assigned Patwari Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.4 Assigned Loan Fac Patwari Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Patwari Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Patwari Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.6 Assigned Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB- 187.5 Reaffirmed * Enhanced from Rs.160 million Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 78 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2390.9 Reaffirmed R. Natarajan CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned R.K. Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned R.K. Pulses Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ravi Dyeware Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned Purchase Rockline Construction BG CRISIL D 36.5 Assigned Rockline Construction CC CRISIL D 23.5 Assigned S J Developers and Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned S J Developers and Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned San Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 194.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed Shree Radha Krishna Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Shree Rajasvi Polyesters CC CRISIL B- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Rajasvi Polyesters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shree Rajasvi Polyesters TL CRISIL B- 21.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Rameshwar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana CC CRISIL C 300 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Siddharth Colorchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Siemens Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1260 Reaffirmed Sravya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Sri Gowri Cashews TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Sri Gowri Cashews CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Gowri Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Assigned Loan Fac Suyog Telematics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39.6 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Thriive Cars Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Fac Thriive Cars LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Thriive Cars Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Thriive Cars Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Total Earth Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Total Earth Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV-II UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV-III UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series V-I UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series V-II UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VI-I UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VI-II UTI Asset Management Company Ltd UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VI-III V K R Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Vadilal Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 383.8 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 507.9 Assigned Loan Fac Vadilal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 608.4 Assigned Vadilal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 192.9 Assigned Credit Vectus Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 330 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 172.5 Reaffirmed Vinayaka Electroalloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Vinayaka Electroalloys India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vishwakarma Scales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Assigned Loan Fac Vishwakarma Scales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Yeskay Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 