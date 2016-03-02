Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed
Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 190 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
A4
Cascy Forge Products BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
Cascy Forge Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
CS Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
CS Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with all non-fund-based facilities
Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 190 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
A4
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 121 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with all non-fund-based facilities
HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 370 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
A4
HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
**Fully interchangeable with buyers credit.
Jindal Worldwide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 420 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Just Click Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Just Click Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 170 Suspended
**BG of Rs.50 million sub-limit of letter of credit.
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Suspended
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5000 Suspended
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 370 Reaffirmed
Sreepathy Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 31 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 970 Reaffirmed
Track India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.5 Reaffirmed
Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Bhomia Buttons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Bhomia Buttons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
C H Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed
Cascy Forge Products CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed
Cascy Forge Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cascy Forge Products TL CRISIL BB 13 Reaffirmed
Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
CS Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
CS Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ever Green Fabric Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Ever Green Fabric Process Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Ever Green Fabric Process Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Bills Payable@ CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A 85 Reaffirmed
Payable@
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 24 Reaffirmed
Credit@
@Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities.
High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A 480 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A-
**Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and export packing credit.
Interchangeable with book debt of Rs.140 million, export packing credit
of Rs.300 million, export bill negotiation/export bill discounting of
Rs.300 million, and packing credit/export bill rediscounting in foreign
currency of Rs.300 million.
HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 309.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
A-
HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 50.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A-
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Reaffirmed
Jindal Worldwide Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 861.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB-
Jindal Worldwide Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
BBB-
Jindal Worldwide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 770.3 Assigned
Marine Container Services (South Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A- 15.7 Suspended
*One-time bank guarantee (BG for EPCG [Export Promotion Capital Goods] limit.
Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 480 Suspended
Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 40 Suspended
Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 394.3 Suspended
RBD International Foreign Bill CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed
Purchase
RBD International Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 840 Suspended
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 670 Suspended
Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sh. Ransingh Bohra Fuels CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Smart Cars Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 34 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL
BB-
Smart Cars Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from
Financing CRISIL
Scheme(e-DFS BB-
Smart Cars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sreepathy Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sreepathy Trust Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned
* Includes sublimit for cash credit of Rs.100 million.
Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 51.2 Reaffirmed
Track India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Track India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B-
U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
B-
U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B-
Vishal Infrabuild Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB+
*Interchangeable with book debt of Rs.20 million, export packing credit
of Rs.5 million, export bill discounting of Rs.5 million, letter of credit
of Rs.20 million, and buyers' credit of Rs.15 million.
Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 107 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
BBB+
Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB+
Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 400 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
B+
Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Whirlpool of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Upgraded from
CRISIL
AA-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
