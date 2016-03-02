Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 190 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 Cascy Forge Products BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ CS Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed CS Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with all non-fund-based facilities Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 190 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 Gujarat Insecticides Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 121 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with all non-fund-based facilities HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 370 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ **Fully interchangeable with buyers credit. Jindal Worldwide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 420 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Just Click Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Just Click Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 170 Suspended **BG of Rs.50 million sub-limit of letter of credit. Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5000 Suspended Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 370 Reaffirmed Sreepathy Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 31 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 970 Reaffirmed Track India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aquila Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.5 Reaffirmed Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhomia Buttons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Bhomia Buttons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned C H Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cascy Forge Products TL CRISIL BB 13 Reaffirmed Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- CS Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed CS Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ever Green Fabric Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ever Green Fabric Process Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Ever Green Fabric Process Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Bills Payable@ CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gujarat Insecticides Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A 85 Reaffirmed Payable@ @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. Gujarat Insecticides Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 24 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Fully interchangeable with all fund-based facilities. High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A 480 Upgraded from CRISIL A- **Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and export packing credit. Interchangeable with book debt of Rs.140 million, export packing credit of Rs.300 million, export bill negotiation/export bill discounting of Rs.300 million, and packing credit/export bill rediscounting in foreign currency of Rs.300 million. HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 309.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 50.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 861.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jindal Worldwide Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Jindal Worldwide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 770.3 Assigned Marine Container Services (South Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Mass-Tech Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A- 15.7 Suspended *One-time bank guarantee (BG for EPCG [Export Promotion Capital Goods] limit. Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 480 Suspended Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 40 Suspended Pioneer Polyleathers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 394.3 Suspended RBD International Foreign Bill CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Purchase RBD International Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 840 Suspended Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 670 Suspended Saraiwwalaa Agrr Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended Loan Fac Sh. Ransingh Bohra Fuels CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL C Smart Cars Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 34 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- Smart Cars Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS BB- Smart Cars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Loan Fac Sreepathy Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sreepathy Trust Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned * Includes sublimit for cash credit of Rs.100 million. Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 51.2 Reaffirmed Track India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Track India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- U. B. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vishal Infrabuild Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs.20 million, export packing credit of Rs.5 million, export bill discounting of Rs.5 million, letter of credit of Rs.20 million, and buyers' credit of Rs.15 million. Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 107 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 400 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL B+ Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Whirlpool of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com