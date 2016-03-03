Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanav Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 32 Reaffirmed
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 198 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3.15 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Construction Co. - Rajkot BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Dadiji Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Dadiji Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Dadiji Steels Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed
Credit
Excel Industries Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Excel Industries Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed
Excel Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed
Excel Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
Excel Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Excel Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Gopala Polyplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
J. M. Financial and Investment ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
JM Financial Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC*@ CRISIL A1+ 950 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Marque Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Marque Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A3
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Modulus Cosmetics Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
under LOC CRISIL A4
Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Padhas Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned
Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
RDS Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4360 Reaffirmed
RDS Project Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed
Real Constructions Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 27 Assigned
Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned
Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 27 Assigned
Technofab Engineering Ltd BG^^^ CRISIL A2 3750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
^^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs. 590 million
Technofab Engineering Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 1350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs. 250 million
Technofab Engineering Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
# Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs. 270 million
Technofab Engineering Ltd BG## CRISIL A2 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
## Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs. 150 million
Technofab Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanav Construction Co. CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL A 700.3 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 355 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amman Sago Factory CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Amman Sago Factory Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Atharva Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 23.5 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 119.7825Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 33.5675 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 98500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Bhagyoday Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 220 Assigned
Bharat Construction Co. - Rajkot CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Britex Cotton International Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Dadiji Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Dadiji Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dadiji Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Excel Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and inland bills
discounting.
Excel Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
FSD Building Materials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
FSD Building Materials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Downgraded
Limits from CRISIL
BBB+
Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 62 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 472 Reaffirmed
Gopala Polyplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gopala Polyplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 274.1 Reaffirmed
Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
HBS City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
HBS City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 109.5 Assigned
Indian Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
Indian Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
Indian Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
Indian Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
J G Foundry Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Jesus Loves LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Juneja Agro Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Keystones Infra-Con (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed
loan*
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Credit^
Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Fac
Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 121 Assigned
Funding
Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB 49 Assigned
Property
M. P. Associates TL CRISIL D 620 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
M.B.C. Industries CC CRISIL B 34.9 Assigned
Marque Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Modulus Cosmetics CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Modulus Cosmetics LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 21.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Modulus Cosmetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 53 Reaffirmed
Padhas Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 240 Assigned
Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 75 Assigned
Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 170 Assigned
Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 364 Assigned
Qubix Business Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A- 3080 Upgraded from
Discounting Loan CRISIL BBB+
RDS Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed
RDS Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Real Constructions CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Reena Tinaaz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
Shreeyash Pratishthan Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 33 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shreeyash Pratishthan TL CRISIL BB- 17 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sidhivinayak Builthome Specialties Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sky Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sky Wheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Technofab Engineering Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
** Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill purchase
Technofab Engineering Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 240 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
@ Includes Rs.100 million sub-limit of export packing credit and foreign bill purchase
Technofab Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Technofab Engineering Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BBB+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from
Financing CRISIL B-
Scheme(e-DFS)
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
VC Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
VC Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Ved Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Ved Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Ved Foundation TL CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
