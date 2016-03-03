Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanav Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 32 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 198 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3.15 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Bharat Construction Co. - Rajkot BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dadiji Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Credit Excel Industries Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Gopala Polyplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed J. M. Financial and Investment ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd JM Financial Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC*@ CRISIL A1+ 950 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Marque Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Marque Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Mentha and Allied Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Modulus Cosmetics Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A4 Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Padhas Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned RDS Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4360 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed Real Constructions Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 27 Assigned Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 27 Assigned Technofab Engineering Ltd BG^^^ CRISIL A2 3750 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ^^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs. 590 million Technofab Engineering Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 1350 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs. 250 million Technofab Engineering Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ # Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs. 270 million Technofab Engineering Ltd BG## CRISIL A2 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ## Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs. 150 million Technofab Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanav Construction Co. CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Credit Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL A 700.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 355 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amman Sago Factory CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Amman Sago Factory Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Atharva Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 119.7825Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 33.5675 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 98500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bhagyoday Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 220 Assigned Bharat Construction Co. - Rajkot CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Britex Cotton International Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB D.N. Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Dadiji Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Dadiji Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dadiji Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and inland bills discounting. Excel Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed FSD Building Materials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed FSD Building Materials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BBB+ Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 62 Reaffirmed Ltd Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 472 Reaffirmed Gopala Polyplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopala Polyplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 274.1 Reaffirmed Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned HBS City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac HBS City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 109.5 Assigned Indian Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Indian Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Indian Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Indian Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) J G Foundry Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jesus Loves LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Juneja Agro Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac Keystones Infra-Con (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed loan* KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Credit^ Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Fac Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 121 Assigned Funding Kundan Cars Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Property M. P. Associates TL CRISIL D 620 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M.B.C. Industries CC CRISIL B 34.9 Assigned Marque Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mentha and Allied Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Modulus Cosmetics CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Modulus Cosmetics LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 21.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Modulus Cosmetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 53 Reaffirmed Padhas Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 240 Assigned Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 170 Assigned Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 364 Assigned Qubix Business Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A- 3080 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL BBB+ RDS Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Real Constructions CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Reena Tinaaz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Shreeyash Pratishthan Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 33 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shreeyash Pratishthan TL CRISIL BB- 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sidhivinayak Builthome Specialties Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Sky Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sky Wheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Technofab Engineering Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ** Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill purchase Technofab Engineering Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A- @ Includes Rs.100 million sub-limit of export packing credit and foreign bill purchase Technofab Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Technofab Engineering Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BBB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B- Scheme(e-DFS) Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- VC Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned VC Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Ved Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Ved Foundation TL CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 