Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 775 Reaffirmed Albanna Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 @ 120 Reaffirmed Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 @ 320.1 Reaffirmed Anshula Technological Engineering BG CRISIL A4 160 Reassigned Consultants Pvt Ltd Chandrashekaraiah BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Danco Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Danco Enterprises India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Duhee Alloy Steel Processors BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.12.5 Billion Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Industrial Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Jabsons Foods (A Div of Jabsons Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Jairam Maruti Mills BG CRISIL D 7.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Cottonseed Ind Pvt Ltd) Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Negotiation JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Modelama Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Credit Modelama Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modelama Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 165 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 260 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ #Includes sublimit of Rs.50 million of bank guarantee Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 135 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Parichitha Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed R. C. Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Sanghi Automobiles BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Shelke Construction BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Super Tannery Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaichal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Webson Hosiery Factory BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Webson Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Ajay Associates CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Albanna Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 144 Assigned Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ @ 312.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 68.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 81.5 Reaffirmed Anshula Technological Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Downgraded Consultants Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Auto Ignition Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Bashir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Bashir Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Bharat Ginning Factory TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 127.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Chandrashekaraiah CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Danco Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Assigned Danco Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Diana Heights TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL C Duhee Alloy Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Duhee Alloy Steel Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Duhee Alloy Steel Processors TL CRISIL BBB- 15.7 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1980 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8470 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero FinCorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed HI Blue Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned HI Blue Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Indo Global Commercials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Industrial Associates CC CRISIL BB- 117.5 Reaffirmed Jabsons Foods (A Div of Jabsons TL CRISIL BB 14.8 Assigned Cottonseed Ind Pvt Ltd) Jabsons Foods (A Div of Jabsons CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Cottonseed Ind Pvt Ltd) Jain Coal Services CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Jain Coal Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jairam Maruti Mills CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jairam Maruti Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 76.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 64 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7 Assigned Loan Fac JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1.75 Assigned JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6.25 Assigned JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.4 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton Company CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krishna Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krishna Cotton Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 57.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Laxmi Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Laxmi Industrial Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Moulds Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.4 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 21 Reaffirmed Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 86 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mega Fibre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Mehta Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 715 Reaffirmed Mehta Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed Miracle Developers TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ N.Mahalingam and Company CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed N.Mahalingam and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 9.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Includes sublimit of Rs.10 million of letter of credit Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 210.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Parichitha Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed R. C. Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. C. Enterprise Standby Line of CRISIL BB 24 Assigned Credit Rajani Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Rishabh Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sanghi Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 74.5 Reaffirmed Shelke Construction CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sona Synthetics CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sona Synthetics LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Super Tannery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 552.5 Reaffirmed Credit Super Tannery Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Purchase Super Tannery Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Super Tannery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31 Reaffirmed Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Ltd Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 160 Notice of Withdrawal Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Transfix (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 90* Assigned *Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency of Rs. 90 million, post shipment in foreign credit of Rs. 90 million, letter of credit of Rs. 75 million, Buyers credit of Rs. 75 million and bank guarantee of Rs. 50 million Transfix (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Trinity Buildcon (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 568.5 Assigned TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Credit TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.R.N. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Vaichal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 31.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Jewels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Webson Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Webson Hosiery Factory TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)