Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afflatus International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Afflatus International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 130 Downgraded Purchase* from CRISIL A4 * One way interchangeable of Rs.23.5 million to EPC from FBP and LER of Rs.6.0 million is sub-limit of FBP Ankit Diamonds Foreign CRISIL A4+ 420 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Baldovino Foreign CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Buland Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Buland Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Chawla International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended Chawla International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Chemtech Agencies BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Chemtech Agencies Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 4 Suspended under LOC Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Four Star International BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Four Star International Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 58.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Furnace Fabrica India Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 1551.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed BG* CRISIL A3+ 1422 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A3+ 779.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Garg Trading Co. LOC * CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended * Includes sub limit of Buyers credit to an extent of Rs.50Mln Gold Star Cottex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.5 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hero Exports BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with letter of credit. Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Interchangeable with Bill discounting and Letter of Credit Hero Exports LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed IDMC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1410 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 78.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jiwan Polycot LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Josco Fashion Jewellers ST Loan CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Kamdhenu Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reassigned Megacity Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 18 Suspended under LOC Megacity Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Megacity Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 13.3 Suspended Discounting Fac Megacity Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Credit Ncubate Logistic and Warehousing Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.4 Suspended Nidhi Steels Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Nidhi Steels Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Nimma Narayan Engineers And Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Nimma Narayan Engineers And Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Rawmin Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Rawmin Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 270 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Sheenlac Paints Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 39 Assigned Shikhar Printers & Publisher BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Shikhar Printers & Publisher LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1250 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vinod Kumar Jain BG CRISIL A3+ 520 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 160 Downgraded Credit# from CRISIL B+ # One way interchangeable of Rs.36.5 million to EPC from FBP and LER of Rs.6.8 million is sub-limit of FBP Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC$ CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ $ BG (Inland) of Rs.2.5 million sublimit of LC (Inland/Import) Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Animesh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Ankit Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Credit Arrjavv Builder Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 95 Suspended Loan Fac Arya Green Energy CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Arya Green Energy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arya Green Energy TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Baldovino Export Packing CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Credit Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Buland Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Chawla International Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Chawla International CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Chemtech Agencies CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Chemtech Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 29.5 Suspended Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.1 Suspended Loan Fac Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.6 Suspended Four Star International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 82.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 22.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Four Star International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Furnace Fabrica India Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ # Interchangeable with LC & BG Furnace Fabrica India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 430 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 192.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 436.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 48 Suspended Garg Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Garg Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Genesis La Mode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Global Estates AC Ambassador Hotel TL CRISIL B+ 84.2 Assigned Global Estates AC Ambassador Hotel CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Global Estates AC Ambassador Hotel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Assigned Loan Fac Global Poultry & Breeding Farm CC CRISIL B- 18.5 Suspended Global Poultry & Breeding Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Global Poultry & Breeding Farm TL CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB- Green Fingers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hartex Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Hero Ecotech Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.70.0 Million Hero Exports LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.70.0 Million Hero Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himalaya Seeds CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Hind Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Hind Glass Industries Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned IDMC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 640 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IDMC Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 30 Reaffirmed Jaanvi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned Jaanvi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 220 Assigned Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1173.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 27.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jiwan Polycot CC CRISIL B 52.5 Suspended Jiwan Polycot TL CRISIL B 5 Suspended JMP Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Suspended JMP Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 1235 Reaffirmed Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2350 Reaffirmed Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kamdhenu Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.6 Assigned Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Suspended Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Katni Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Khurinji Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Suspended Khurinji Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Loan Fac KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 117.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lingayas Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 175.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Lingayas Society TL CRISIL D 224.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lord Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Lord Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Lord Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac M. E. Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB+ 360 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madurai Ayira Vaisya Manjaputhur LT Loan CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Mahajana Sabai Madurai Ayira Vaisya Manjaputhur Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Mahajana Sabai Megacity Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Megacity Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22 Suspended Megacity Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 18 Suspended Megacity Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.7 Suspended M-Tek Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 62 Reaffirmed M-Tek Engineers TL CRISIL BB- 6.4 Reaffirmed Navrang Plastic CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Navrang Plastic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22 Suspended Loan Fac Navrang Plastic TL CRISIL B- 23 Suspended New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 102.5 Suspended New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.5 Suspended Loan Fac New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.6 Suspended Nidhi Steels CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspended Nidhi Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended Nimma Narayan Engineers And Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Pahal Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed R.S. Enterprises (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Raja Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.7 Suspended Raja Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.7 Suspended Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Rajnandini Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac RKS Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 530 Assigned Fac Sagar Motors - Noida Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Sagar Motors - Noida CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sagar Motors - Noida Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 75 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Sheenlac Paints Ltd CC CRISIL BB 565 Assigned Sheenlac Paints Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 16 Assigned Shikhar Printers & Publisher CC CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 51.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- South Malabar Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 87.5 Assigned SRS Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3500 Reaffirmed SRS Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 4750 Reaffirmed Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 415 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned Teleecare Network India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21 Assigned Loan Fac The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Ltd The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) TL CRISIL BB+ 31.8 Reaffirmed Ltd The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) WC TL CRISIL BB+ 43.2 Reaffirmed Ltd The Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 685 Reaffirmed Unichem Trading Company LT Loan CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Unichem Trading Company Proposed TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ved Parkash and Sons CC* CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Include sublimit Invoice bill purchase/invoice bills discounting of Rs10 million Ved Parkash and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ved Parkash and Sons Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Vinod Kumar Jain CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)