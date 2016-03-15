Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed
C.R.Garments Foreign CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Calico Trends LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 12 Suspended
Fieldking Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Ganesh Cotton Industries BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed
Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3219.1 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 23270 Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1607.3 Reaffirmed
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Kartik Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
Khalatkar Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 110 Reaffirmed
A4+(Notice of
Withdrawal)
M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 195 Reaffirmed
Exchange
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
MIOT Hospitals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 185 Reaffirmed
MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ocean gate container terminals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Printwell International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Papers Ltd BG CRISIL 71 Downgraded
D(Notice of from CRISIL
Withdrawal) A4; and
continues on
of Withdrawal
Rainbow Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL 1129 Downgraded
D(Notice of from CRISIL
Withdrawal) A4; and
continues on
Notice of
Withdrawal
R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
R.F. Exports Foreign CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
Discounting Bill
Purchase
R.F. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7.1 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL A2
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Shree Kripa Agro Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Speed Logistics BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Sri Laxmi Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed
Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 105 Reaffirmed
Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed
Risk Limits
Tiruchitambalam Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 195 Suspended
Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
Vishal Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Suspended
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Suspended
Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Youngman Synthetics BG CRISIL A3 6.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Youngman Synthetics LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 42.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Youngman Synthetics TL CRISIL BBB- 98.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1000 Assigned
*Interchangeable with non-fund based limit to the extent of Rs.300 million
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3000 Assigned
Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed
Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed
Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed
Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Akash Cotex CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Akash Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Akash Cotex TL CRISIL B 29.4 Reaffirmed
Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Company TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed
Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 192.1 Reaffirmed
C.R.Garments CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
C.R.Garments TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed
Calico Trends Export Packing CRISIL BBB 90 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB+
Calico Trends Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 40 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
BBB+
Calico Trends Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Calico Trends Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB+
Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 240 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dhanlaxmi Cotex CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Dhanlaxmi Cotex Cash TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Edutech India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 0.4 Suspended
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Edutech India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended
Etica Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Etica Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.5 Assigned
Fieldking Polymers CC# CRISIL B 35 Suspended
#Includes sub limit of Rs.10 Million of Foriegn Bill Purchase/Foreign bill discouting
Fieldking Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Fieldking Polymers TL CRISIL B 9.4 Suspended
Ganesh Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended
Ganesh Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Suspended
Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 770 Reaffirmed
Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 181.4 Reaffirmed
Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 178.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed
Himachal Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed
Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned
Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 21.3 Assigned
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 600 Assigned
Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended
Inox Wind Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 10600 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.950 million, letter of credit &
buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,900 million, letter of credit, buyers credit & bank
guarantee to the extent of Rs.1050 million and letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent
of Rs.750 million
Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 683.6 Reaffirmed
JBS Engineering Works CC CRISIL D 67 Assigned
JBS Engineering Works TL CRISIL D 14.2 Assigned
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
K .S. Impex Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed
Discounting
K .S. Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K. S. Selections Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
K. S. Selections Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 155 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1010.9 Suspended
Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Kartik Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Khalatkar Construction CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed
Khalatkar Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 194.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khalatkar Construction TL CRISIL BB 8.9 Reaffirmed
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Lead Ventures CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Lead Ventures Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Lead Ventures WC TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended
M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 51.5 Reaffirmed
M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed
M/s Stanley Roy Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Suspended
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 222.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
MIOT Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2225 Reaffirmed
Mittal Unicot Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Mittal Unicot Industries TL CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 209 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB-
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL BB-
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Padmavati Pulp and Paper Mills CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Padmavati Pulp and Paper Mills TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 112 Suspended
Loan Fac
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33 Suspended
Patel Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Patel Copper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Patel Copper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.8 Suspended
Plasti Weave Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended
Plasti Weave Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended
Credit
Plasti Weave Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Plasti Weave Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 48.3 Suspended
Printwell International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Printwell International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Printwell International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 56.1 Reaffirmed
PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 81.4 Reaffirmed
Fac
R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
R.F. Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.1 Suspended
Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2276 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Rainbow Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 4634 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Rainbow Papers Ltd CC CRISIL 1300 Downgraded
D(Notice of from CRISIL
Withdrawal) B+/Stable; and
continues on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Raj Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Raj Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 70.5 Suspended
Raj Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Suspended
Rashi Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Rashi Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Suspended
Educational Society
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 867.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Shree Kripa Agro CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Speed Logistics CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Speed Logistics LT Loan CRISIL B 23 Suspended
Sri Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sri Laxmi Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Sheethala Balaji Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Fac
Sri Sheethala Balaji Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Swarn Shikha Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
Tejraj Promoters and Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Tejraj Promoters and Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed
Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Tiruchitambalam Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended
Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Suspended
Unnathi Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Suspended
Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.4 Reaffirmed
VBC Industries Ltd BG NM 27 Revised from
CRISIL D
VBC Industries Ltd CC NM 100 Revised from
CRISIL D
VBC Industries Ltd LOC NM 35 Revised from
CRISIL D
Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Assigned
Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Vishal Infrastructure Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended
Vishal Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Vishal Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.9 Suspended
Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Youngman Synthetics CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Youngman Synthetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 84.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 266 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
