Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Gold Card Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Ambootia Tea Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed C.R.Garments Foreign CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Calico Trends LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Edutech India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Edutech India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 12 Suspended Fieldking Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Ganesh Cotton Industries BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3219.1 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 23270 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1607.3 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kartik Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Khalatkar Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 110 Reaffirmed A4+(Notice of Withdrawal) M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Exchange Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 185 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ocean gate container terminals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Paralam Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Printwell International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Rainbow Papers Ltd BG CRISIL 71 Downgraded D(Notice of from CRISIL Withdrawal) A4; and continues on of Withdrawal Rainbow Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL 1129 Downgraded D(Notice of from CRISIL Withdrawal) A4; and continues on Notice of Withdrawal R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned R.F. Exports Foreign CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase R.F. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7.1 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A2 Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Shree Kripa Agro Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Fac Speed Logistics BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Sri Laxmi Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed under LOC Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 105 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Tiruchitambalam Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 195 Suspended Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Vishal Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Suspended Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics BG CRISIL A3 6.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Youngman Synthetics LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Youngman Synthetics TL CRISIL BBB- 98.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1000 Assigned *Interchangeable with non-fund based limit to the extent of Rs.300 million Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3000 Assigned Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Advance Cropcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Ajay Hi-Tech Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Akash Cotex CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Akash Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Cotex TL CRISIL B 29.4 Reaffirmed Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Bajpai Refrigeration and Bakers Company TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed Bhumya Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 192.1 Reaffirmed C.R.Garments CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed C.R.Garments TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Calico Trends Export Packing CRISIL BBB 90 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Calico Trends Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 40 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BBB+ Calico Trends Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Calico Trends Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 240 Suspended Loan Fac Dhanlaxmi Cotex CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dhanlaxmi Cotex Cash TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Edutech India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Edutech India Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 0.4 Suspended Edutech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39.1 Suspended Loan Fac Edutech India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended Etica Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Etica Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.5 Assigned Fieldking Polymers CC# CRISIL B 35 Suspended #Includes sub limit of Rs.10 Million of Foriegn Bill Purchase/Foreign bill discouting Fieldking Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.6 Suspended Loan Fac Fieldking Polymers TL CRISIL B 9.4 Suspended Ganesh Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Ganesh Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Suspended Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 770 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 181.4 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 178.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Himachal Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Hisar Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 21.3 Assigned Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 600 Assigned Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Innovative Clad Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended Inox Wind Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 10600 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.950 million, letter of credit & buyers credit to the extent of Rs.1,900 million, letter of credit, buyers credit & bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1050 million and letter of credit and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.750 million Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 683.6 Reaffirmed JBS Engineering Works CC CRISIL D 67 Assigned JBS Engineering Works TL CRISIL D 14.2 Assigned Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB K .S. Impex Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed Discounting K .S. Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. S. Selections Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed K. S. Selections Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 155 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1010.9 Suspended Karan Development Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Kartik Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Khalatkar Construction CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Khalatkar Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 194.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khalatkar Construction TL CRISIL BB 8.9 Reaffirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Withdrawal Loan Fac Lead Ventures CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Lead Ventures Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Lead Ventures WC TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 51.5 Reaffirmed M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed M/s Stanley Roy Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Mascom Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Suspended Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 222.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed MIOT Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2225 Reaffirmed Mittal Unicot Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Mittal Unicot Industries TL CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 209 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB- My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Padmavati Pulp and Paper Mills CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Padmavati Pulp and Paper Mills TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Paralam Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 112 Suspended Loan Fac Paralam Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33 Suspended Patel Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Patel Copper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.2 Suspended Loan Fac Patel Copper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.8 Suspended Plasti Weave Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Plasti Weave Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Credit Plasti Weave Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac Plasti Weave Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 48.3 Suspended Printwell International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Printwell International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Printwell International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 56.1 Reaffirmed PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 81.4 Reaffirmed Fac R. K. Mahajan Govt. Contractor CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned R.F. Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.1 Suspended Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2276 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rainbow Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 4634 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rainbow Papers Ltd CC CRISIL 1300 Downgraded D(Notice of from CRISIL Withdrawal) B+/Stable; and continues on Notice of Withdrawal Raj Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Raj Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 70.5 Suspended Raj Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.5 Suspended Loan Fac Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Suspended Rashi Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rashi Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Seth Ghasiram Gopikishan Badruka LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Educational Society Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 867.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shree Kripa Agro CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Speed Logistics CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Speed Logistics LT Loan CRISIL B 23 Suspended Sri Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Sheethala Balaji Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Fac Sri Sheethala Balaji Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Swarn Shikha Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Tejraj Promoters and Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Tejraj Promoters and Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Tiruchitambalam Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Suspended Unnathi Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Suspended Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.4 Reaffirmed VBC Industries Ltd BG NM 27 Revised from CRISIL D VBC Industries Ltd CC NM 100 Revised from CRISIL D VBC Industries Ltd LOC NM 35 Revised from CRISIL D Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Assigned Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Vishal Infrastructure Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended Vishal Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Vishal Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.1 Suspended Loan Fac Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.9 Suspended Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Youngman Synthetics CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Youngman Synthetics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 84.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 266 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.