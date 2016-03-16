Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.4 Suspended Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Apex Consumer Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Boss Pharma LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Brilliant International Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Brilliant International LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Brilliant International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Brilliant International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Central Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Corporation Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Dena Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Dighvijay Plastics and Allied Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd IDBI Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Infrasoft Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Jain Udyog BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned Jyoti Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL A4+ 377 Assigned Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Unit II Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 14 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Unit II LOC CRISIL A4 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Libra International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aluminium and Alloys Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned MG Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended NAP Printers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 88.5 Suspended Oriental Bank of Commerce CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed PNB Gilts Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed RNS Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed CP) Shafeeq Shameel and Co. BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded Discounting* from CRISIL A4+ *Full Interchangeability between EPC and FBD Purulia Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shafeeq Shameel and Co. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Shree Shakti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed State Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Tarun Shree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Tuffware Industries BG CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tuffware Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tuffware Industries LOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tuffware Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tuffware Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tuffware Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 5.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Triveni Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4 440 Reaffirmed UCO Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Union Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed United Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Vanita Agrochem India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Vanita Agrochem India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FA - Reaffirmed Corporation Bank FD FAAA - Outlook revised from Stable IDBI Bank FD FAAA - Outlook revised from Stable Indian Overseas Bank FD FAA - Downgraded from FAA+ Oriental Bank of Commerce FD FAAA - Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 100 Reaffirmed State Bank of India FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Universal Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Abhijit Tea Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 47 Reaffirmed Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended Aditya Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 283.6 Suspended Allahabad Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Allahabad Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Andhra Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Andhra Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Apex Consumer Appliances Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended * Includes sublimit of Rs. 10 million for PCFC/PC/FBD Apex Consumer Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67.5 Suspended Loan Fac Apex Consumer Appliances Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85 Suspended Loan Fac Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Ashwamegh Infra TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Bank of Baroda Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Bank of Baroda Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL A+ - Assigned (Under Basel III) Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ - Downgraded (Under Basel II & from CRISIL Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds AAA Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA+ - Downgraded (Under Basel II) from CRISIL AAA Bank of Maharashtra Tier I Bonds CRISIL A+ - Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of Maharashtra Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds Bank of Maharashtra Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) Beffy Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Boss Pharma CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Brilliant International CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Brilliant International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Canara Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Central Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL A+ - Downgraded (Under Basel II) from CRISIL AA- Central Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- - Downgraded (Under Basel II & from CRISIL AA Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds Chahal Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.9 Reaffirmed Chahal Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Chahal Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL D 228.1 Reaffirmed Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Conveyor and Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Corporation Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A - Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA- Corporation Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded (Under Basel II & from CRISIL Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds AA+/Stable; Corporation Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded (Under Basel II) from CRISIL AA/Stable Dena Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A- - Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA- Dena Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL A+ - Downgraded (Under Basel II) CRISIL AA Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- - Downgraded (Under Basel II & from CRISIL Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds AA+ Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 240 Suspended Dighvijay Plastics and Allied Products CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ecom Express Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Ecom Express Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Ecom Express Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended G P Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended IDBI Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A - Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA- IDBI Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded (Under Basel II) from CRISIL AA IDBI Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded (Under Basel II & from CRISIL Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds AA+ Indian Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Indian Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds Indian Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) Indian Overseas Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL A- - Downgraded (Under Basel II) from CRISIL AA- Indian Overseas Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL A+ - Downgraded (Under Basel II & from CRISIL Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds AA- Infrasoft Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed J. J. House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended J. J. House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Jain Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Jain Udyog Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned Fac Jyoti Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Jyoti Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.9 Suspended Loan Fac Jyoti Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.1 Suspended K. P. Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Kokonut Clothing CC CRISIL B 74 Suspended Krishna Containers CC CRISIL BB- 93 Assigned Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Unit II CC CRISIL B+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 19 Suspended Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Libra International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Libra International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aluminium and Alloys Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Maharashtra Aluminium and Alloys Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 100 Assigned MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 300 Suspended MG Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Suspended NAP Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended NAP Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.5 Suspended NEcX Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended NEcX Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.5 Suspended NEcX Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Suspended Loan Fac NRI Academy CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended NRI Academy LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Suspended Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd External CRISIL AAA 15765 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 16350 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 37860 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 34255 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 22000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 92 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 180.2 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Pasupati Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Paul Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Precision Technik Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB+ 74.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Precision Technik Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Precision Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 389.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Punjab & Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Outlook (Under Basel II & revised from Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds Stable Punjab National Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Outlook (Under Basel II & revised from Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds Stable Punjab National Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Outlook (Under Basel II) revised from Stable Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000* Reaffirmed *guaranteed by Reliance Industries Limited Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Reaffirmed RNS Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned RNS Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 290 Assigned S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50.6 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 101.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed *Cash credit/working capital demand loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Cash credit/working capital demand loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Export Packing CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Credit* from CRISIL BB- *Full Interchangeability between EPC and FBD Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 27.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 520 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 480 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 472.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Shivadarshan Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Shivadarshan Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shivkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Shivkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shivkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Shree Gajkeshri Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Gajkeshri Fabrics CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shree Gajkeshri Fabrics LT Loan CRISIL B 56.5 Assigned Shree Shakti Construction CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Shri Bankey Bihari Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Bankey Bihari Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 117.6 Reaffirmed Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Siva Stone Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Assigned State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Hyderabad Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of Mysore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Mysore Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of Patiala Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds State Bank of Travancore Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) Syndicate Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Rating Watch (Under Basel II & with Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds Implications Syndicate Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA - Rating Watch (Under Basel II) with Negative Implications Tarun Shree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 600 Suspended Tarun Shree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 1234.8 Suspended Tarun Shree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 235.2 Suspended The Sunbeam Academy Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 112.5 Assigned Loan Fac The Sunbeam Academy Educational Society TL CRISIL BBB 7.5 Assigned Triveni Ship Breakers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Triveni Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UCO Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded (Under Basel II & from CRISIL Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds AA+ UCO Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded (Under Basel II) from CRISIL AA UCO Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A- - Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL A+ Union Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds Union Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) United Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL A - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II) United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- - Reaffirmed (Under Basel II & Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds Vanita Agrochem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Vanita Agrochem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14 Suspended Vedic And Futuristic Edutech TL CRISIL B 1000 Assigned VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)