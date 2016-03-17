Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACT Infraport Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 945 Reaffirmed Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned DC Exports BG CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Dewas Metal Sections Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Dewas Metal Sections Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Freeze Exim BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Reaffirmed Freeze Exim Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Freeze Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Global Air Transport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspension Revoked; Notice of Withdrawal Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 69 Suspension Revoked; Notice of Withdrawal Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 131 Suspension Loan Fac Revoked; Notice of Withdrawal Hits Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Exchange Hits Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Hits Exports Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and backed by Letter of Comfort from KRIBHCO KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC**~ CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO; ~ Interchangeable with Short Term Loan and Bank Guarantee KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed # Out of this, Rs.500.0 million jointly & severally guaranteed by KRIBHCO & Shyam Basic Infrastructure Projects Private Limited and Rs.1000.0 million guaranteed by KRIBHCO M. S. Labels BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Malhotra Rubbers Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Malhotra Rubbers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed Malhotra Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Notice of Withdrawal Neuland Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Neuland Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Notice of Withdrawal Neuland Laboratories Ltd Receivable CRISIL A4+ 150 Notice of Factoring Withdrawal Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 89.6 Reaffirmed Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Associates Pvt Ltd Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 4 Suspended Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Credit* *Fully interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Precision Operations Systems India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed R. Suresh and Co. Export Packing CRISIL A4 71 Reaffirmed Credit R. Suresh and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 114 Reaffirmed Credit Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed SABMiller India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3 Billion Ship Trade Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 257.5 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 565.1 Assigned Solenzo Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Terai Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 590 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 33800 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACT Infraport Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 440 Assigned ACT Infraport Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned ACT Infraport Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned *Includes Rs.20 Million fully interchangable with bank guarantee Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned Loan Fac Basanth Wind Farm Drop Line CRISIL B 80 Suspended Overdraft Fac Basanth Wind Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Suspended Batra Exports CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Chamundi Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Chandramma Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 150 Suspended Cineola Digital Cinema Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 111 Suspended Ltd Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Suspended Ltd Credit Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Cyano Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Dalson Motors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Dalson Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac DC Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Dewas Metal Sections Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Dewas Metal Sections Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended Freeze Exim LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Freeze Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 23.9 Assigned Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Global Health Research and Management LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1100 Assigned Institute H. N. Agri Serve Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned H. N. Agri Serve Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Harsha Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Harshna Naturals CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Harshna Naturals TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Hits Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Indus Palms Hotels and Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 14.4 Suspended Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 16.7 Suspended Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 2.9 Suspended Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 392.6 Suspended Kansal Overseas CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Kansal Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kansal Overseas TL CRISIL B 0.5 Suspended KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed loan* # Out of this, Rs.500.0 million jointly & severally guaranteed by KRIBHCO & Shyam Basic Infrastructure Projects Private Limited and Rs.1000.0 million guaranteed by KRIBHCO KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AA- 5100 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Standby LOC**^ CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO; ^ Interchangeable with Short Term Loan and Letter of Credit of Rs.1000 million and includes sublimit of Rs.1000.0 million of Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee M. S. Labels CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended M. S. Labels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52 Suspended Loan Fac M. S. Labels TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Mahadik Sugar and Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Suspended Malhotra Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Malhotra Rubbers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Mapple Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57 Assigned Mapple Exim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Micro Print and Pack Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Micro Print and Pack CC CRISIL BB 49 Suspended Micro Print and Pack LT Loan CRISIL BB 6 Suspended Mita India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Suspended Mita India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 37 Suspended Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac N.S.P. Tex Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed N.S.P. Tex Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Credit N.S.P. Tex Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 900 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 752.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Neuland Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed New Darjeeling Union Tea Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed New Darjeeling Union Tea Co Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 24.3 Reaffirmed Purchase Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded Associates Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded Associates Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 94.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24.5 Assigned Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Assigned Loan Fac Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50.3 Suspended Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 372.4 Suspended Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 227.6 Suspended Loan Fac Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180.5 Suspended Precision Operations Systems India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Precision Operations Systems India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac R D Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Rajaram and Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Rajender Prasad Pramod Kumar Jain Foreign LOC* CRISIL B 77.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked * interchangable with cash credit up to Rs.10 Miilion Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Riza Cashew Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Riza Cashew Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Royal Foodstuffs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Assigned Loan Fac Royal Foodstuffs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 109.1 Assigned Royal Foodstuffs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Royal Foodstuffs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Credit S.R. Motel and Resort CC CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended S.R. Motel and Resort Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Suspended Loan Fac S.R. Motel and Resort TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sethia Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sethia Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ship Trade Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ship Trade Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 298 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 24.4 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 532.5 Assigned Solenzo Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Solenzo Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77 Reaffirmed Somnath Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Supertex Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Credit Supertex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suryagold Agrofood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Suryagold Agrofood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Suryagold Agrofood Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Assigned Terai Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Terai Tea Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 12.6 Reaffirmed The Dolaguri Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed The Dolaguri Tea Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 4200 Withdrawal The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 16050 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.17.03 Billion The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 28000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 4682.4 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 14172.8 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 22398.3 Reaffirmed Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed against term deposits Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed Viorica Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 750 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.