Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarwal Coal Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Suspended
Arizona Sites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Ayurvet Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Baboo Rice and General Mills Proposed Export CRISIL A4 16 Suspended
Packing Credit
Diamond Industries Capex LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Diamond Industries LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed
Diana Buildwell Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reassigned
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.50.0 Billion
Garv Udyog LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Gruha Navnirman Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
INSITEL Services Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 1500 Notice of
Withdrawal
@ Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100 million of bank guarantee.
J T L Infra Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Foreign Currency
J.R.D. International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JDC India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kartik Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Kottackal Agro Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mongia Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Narayana Reddy And Others BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Ostern Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Ostern Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed
Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 102.5 Assigned
Fac
Prabhat Agro Multi-State Co-Operative Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Renny Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 285 Suspended
Scon Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Shoppers Stop Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Suspended
TATA Sky Ltd ST Bk Fac@@ CRISIL A1 5980 Reaffirmed
@@Interchangeable with short-term loan, purchase invoicing financing, purchase bill discounting,
and non-fund-based facilities
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase# CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
# Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
@Fully interchangeable with Bill Purchase
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed
VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Negotiation
VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Vectus Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Suspended
Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase# CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
# Interchangeable to Packing Credit upto Rs.80.0 Million
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 340 Suspended
@ Fully interchangeable to Bill purchase
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beardsell Ltd FD Programme FB+/Stable 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarwal Coal Company CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Suspended
Arin Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Arin Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 137.1 Reaffirmed
Ayurvet Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed
Baboo Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Baboo Rice and General Mills Export Packing CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Credit
Baboo Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Baboo Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 4.5 Suspended
Baboo Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Bhoomidhan Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned
Bhoomidhan Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 24.5 Assigned
Bhoomidhan Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chetan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL 1050 Reaffirmed
AA-/Positive
Faith Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 147.5 Assigned
*Sublimit of Rs.50 million for export packing credit/foreign bill discounting
Faith Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned
G N R C Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
G N R C Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
G N R C Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 607.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Garv Udyog CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed
Garv Udyog TL CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed
Govinda Impex Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Govinda Impex Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended
Govinda Impex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Gruha Navnirman Developers TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
J T L Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
J. B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
J. B. Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J.R.D. International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
J.R.D. International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
J.R.D. International Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JDC India Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
JDC India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
JDC India Ltd TL CRISIL B 17 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kartik Construction Company CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Keya Seth Ayurvedic Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Keya Seth Ayurvedic Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Keya Seths Ayurvedic Solution (Cosmetic CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
Division) CRISIL BB+
Keya Seths Ayurvedic Solution (Cosmetic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.9 Upgraded from
Division) Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Keya Seths Ayurvedic Solution (Cosmetic TL CRISIL BBB- 5.1 Upgraded from
Division) CRISIL BB+
Kottackal Agro Foods Auto loans CRISIL BB- 9.3 Reaffirmed
Kottackal Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Kottackal Agro Foods TL CRISIL BB- 20.7 Reaffirmed
Kundan Mal Roop Chand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
Marshall Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 172 Suspended
Mongia Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Suspended
Mongia Steel Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 56 Suspended
Mongia Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mongia Steel Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 87.5 Suspended
Narayana Reddy And Others CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Assigned
Orient Craft Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 4250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
*Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign
documentary bills for purchase, foreign bill negotiation, and foreign bill purchase.
Orient Craft Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 360.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Orient Craft Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 694.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Orient Craft Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 3194.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Ostern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Ostern Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ostern Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 174 Reaffirmed
P.S. Educational and Charitable Trust Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
P.S. Educational and Charitable Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.1 Reaffirmed
Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned
Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) TL CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed
R. M. Metals CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Radha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Radha Industries TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rajasthan Liquors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 600 Suspended
Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha LT Loan CRISIL B- 21.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Renny Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended
Renny Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 14.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 282.4 Suspended
Samriddhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Samriddhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 46.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Samriddhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.9 Suspended
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 515 Suspended
Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 259 Suspended
Loan Fac
Schema Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 205 Assigned
Scon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 189.2 Suspended
Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.8 Suspended
Shree Vali Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Suspended
Shree Vali Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12 Suspended
Shree Vali Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
SJP Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended
Loan Fac
SJP Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 192 Suspended
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 172 Suspended
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.5 Suspended
SLV Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended
SR Alcobev Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 730 Suspended
SR Vapors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4.6 Suspended
SR Vapors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 115 Suspended
Sri Nangali Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 540 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sunland Alloys CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Suspended
Sunland Alloys Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 210 Suspended
Sunrise Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sunrise Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 155.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 258.9 Reaffirmed
Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Fac
Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Loan Fac
TATA Sky Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL A+ 28000 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, and non-fund-based facilities
Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended
Unity Logistics CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended
Unity Logistics Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 79 Suspended
Vaibhav Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vectus Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.9 Suspended
Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Western Heat And Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Assigned
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
