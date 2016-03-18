Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Coal Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Suspended Arizona Sites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Ayurvet Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Baboo Rice and General Mills Proposed Export CRISIL A4 16 Suspended Packing Credit Diamond Industries Capex LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Diamond Industries LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed Diana Buildwell Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reassigned DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.50.0 Billion Garv Udyog LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Gruha Navnirman Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed INSITEL Services Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 1500 Notice of Withdrawal @ Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100 million of bank guarantee. J T L Infra Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Foreign Currency J.R.D. International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JDC India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kartik Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kottackal Agro Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Narayana Reddy And Others BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ostern Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Ostern Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 102.5 Assigned Fac Prabhat Agro Multi-State Co-Operative Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Renny Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 285 Suspended Scon Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended SLV Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Suspended TATA Sky Ltd ST Bk Fac@@ CRISIL A1 5980 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with short-term loan, purchase invoicing financing, purchase bill discounting, and non-fund-based facilities Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase# CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended # Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended @Fully interchangeable with Bill Purchase Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Negotiation VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Vectus Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Suspended Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase# CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended # Interchangeable to Packing Credit upto Rs.80.0 Million Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 340 Suspended @ Fully interchangeable to Bill purchase MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beardsell Ltd FD Programme FB+/Stable 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Coal Company CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Suspended Arin Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Arin Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 137.1 Reaffirmed Ayurvet Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Baboo Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Baboo Rice and General Mills Export Packing CRISIL B 10 Suspended Credit Baboo Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Suspended Loan Fac Baboo Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 4.5 Suspended Baboo Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Suspended Bhoomidhan Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned Bhoomidhan Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 24.5 Assigned Bhoomidhan Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chetan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL 1050 Reaffirmed AA-/Positive Faith Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 147.5 Assigned *Sublimit of Rs.50 million for export packing credit/foreign bill discounting Faith Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned G N R C Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ G N R C Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ G N R C Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 607.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Garv Udyog CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Garv Udyog TL CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Govinda Impex Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Govinda Impex Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended Govinda Impex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Gruha Navnirman Developers TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed J T L Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned J. B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed J. B. Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.R.D. International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed J.R.D. International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed J.R.D. International Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JDC India Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- JDC India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- JDC India Ltd TL CRISIL B 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kartik Construction Company CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Keya Seth Ayurvedic Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Keya Seth Ayurvedic Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Keya Seths Ayurvedic Solution (Cosmetic CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from Division) CRISIL BB+ Keya Seths Ayurvedic Solution (Cosmetic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.9 Upgraded from Division) Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Keya Seths Ayurvedic Solution (Cosmetic TL CRISIL BBB- 5.1 Upgraded from Division) CRISIL BB+ Kottackal Agro Foods Auto loans CRISIL BB- 9.3 Reaffirmed Kottackal Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kottackal Agro Foods TL CRISIL BB- 20.7 Reaffirmed Kundan Mal Roop Chand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Marshall Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 172 Suspended Mongia Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Suspended Mongia Steel Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 56 Suspended Mongia Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76.5 Suspended Loan Fac Mongia Steel Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 87.5 Suspended Narayana Reddy And Others CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Assigned Orient Craft Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 4250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign documentary bills for purchase, foreign bill negotiation, and foreign bill purchase. Orient Craft Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 360.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Orient Craft Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 694.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Orient Craft Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 3194.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ostern Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Ostern Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ostern Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 174 Reaffirmed P.S. Educational and Charitable Trust Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned P.S. Educational and Charitable Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pee Gee Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.1 Reaffirmed Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Prem Industries (Ahmedabad) TL CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed R. M. Metals CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Radha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Radha Industries TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Loan Fac Rajasthan Liquors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 600 Suspended Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha LT Loan CRISIL B- 21.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rangoli Industries - Banaskantha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Renny Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Renny Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 14.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 282.4 Suspended Samriddhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Samriddhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 46.1 Suspended Loan Fac Samriddhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.9 Suspended Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 515 Suspended Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 259 Suspended Loan Fac Schema Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 205 Assigned Scon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 189.2 Suspended Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20.8 Suspended Shree Vali Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Suspended Shree Vali Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12 Suspended Shree Vali Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac SJP Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended Loan Fac SJP Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 192 Suspended SLV Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended SLV Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 172 Suspended SLV Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.5 Suspended SLV Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended SR Alcobev Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 730 Suspended SR Vapors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4.6 Suspended SR Vapors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 115 Suspended Sri Nangali Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 540 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sunland Alloys CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Suspended Sunland Alloys Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 210 Suspended Sunrise Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sunrise Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 155.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 258.9 Reaffirmed Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 50 Suspended Fac Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Talwar Mobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac TATA Sky Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL A+ 28000 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, and non-fund-based facilities Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Unity Logistics CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Unity Logistics Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 79 Suspended Vaibhav Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Suspended VDH Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Vectus Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.9 Suspended Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.6 Suspended Loan Fac Western Heat And Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)