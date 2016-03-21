Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Discounting AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Apollo Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 155 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Associated Toolings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37 Suspended Associated Toolings India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Bharti Airtel Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bhavani Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Credit Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Discounting Crescent Auto Repairs and Services BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Dinesh Soaps and Detergents LOC* CRISIL A4 600 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Cash Credit of Rs.2.5 million and Rs.300 million of Buyer's Credit ECap Equities Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned Enar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Great India Steel Fabricators BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Forward J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Purchase Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Loan Fac Krypton Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Credit* *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 million for packing credit foreign currency and a sub-limit of Rs.15 million for buyer's credit. Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Credit Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 79.2 Suspended Late Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Ram BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed Foundation For Science Research and Social Welfare Late Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Ram Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Foundation For Science Research and Social Welfare Maitri Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Limit a a Fully interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) and bank guarantee (BG) Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 900 Reaffirmed Limit b b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.50 million Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Limit b b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.50 million Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Limit c c Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.100 million Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed m Fully interchangeable with BG Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed m Fully interchangeable with BG Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed m Fully interchangeable with BG Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed m Fully interchangeable with BG Metenere Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Metenere Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Metenere Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Credit Fac Metenere Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Credit Fac Miller Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Suspended Neelachal Organisation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Netplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Netplast Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Nuova Shoes Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Powertech Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Suspended Powertech Engineers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 59 Suspended Loan Fac Ramdev Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ramdev Chemical Industries LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ramdev Chemical Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Interchangeable with letter of credit facility Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL -Discounting A4+ Shree Coal Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21962 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12162.5 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Sisco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1750 Suspended The Rubber Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed The Rubber Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 147 Reaffirmed Discounting United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.6 Reaffirmed Vridhi Iron & Steels BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. P. Bhandari Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Airports Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Programme AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anil Fireworks Factory CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Anil Fireworks Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned Loan Fac Apollo Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Apollo Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Apollo Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 46.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Associated Toolings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 81 Suspended Associated Toolings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.3 Suspended Assotech Milan Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 520 Suspended Bharti Airtel Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 3850 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA+ 14180 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2725 Reaffirmed Bhavani Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 79.8 Reaffirmed Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.2 Reaffirmed Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 16.8 Reaffirmed Chandra Modern Builders (india) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 340 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chandralok Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Crescent Auto Repairs and Services CC CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 250 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB+ Dinesh Soaps and Detergents Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Enar Industrial Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 197.5 Suspended Enar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Great India Steel Fabricators CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Great India Steel Fabricators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Suspended Loan Fac Great India Steel Fabricators TL CRISIL B+ 102 Suspended Hindusthan Health Point Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.9 Suspended Loan Fac Hindusthan Health Point Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 72.1 Suspended IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs @ J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 196 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 144 Reaffirmed J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 310 Reaffirmed * Includes packing credit/bill discounting of Rs. 260 million J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with export packing credit (EPC)/packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) upto Rs. 850 million and foreign bill purchase-Non LC/export bills abroad scheme of Rs.210 million J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC $ CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with EPC/PCFC J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2.1 Reaffirmed J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 126.5 Reaffirmed Kalra Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned Kalra Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Kalra Agro Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Keya Seths Marketing CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Keya Seths Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Suspended Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Suspended Loan Fac Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended Krypton Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed L N Fields Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B- 150 Suspended *Long Term Facility L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Credit** **Includes a sub-limit of Rs.5 million for cash credit. Late Smt. Vidyawanti Labhu Ram TL CRISIL BB 123.1 Reaffirmed Foundation For Science Research and Social Welfare Lion Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BBB 232.3 Suspended Bills Discounting Limit M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 119 Reaffirmed M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s Radhe Radhe Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 13.4 Reaffirmed Magppie Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Maitri Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maitri Educational Society TL CRISIL B 79 Reaffirmed Malabar Hotel Management and Catering LT Loan CRISIL BB 54 Assigned Promotion Trust Malabar Hotel Management and Catering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Promotion Trust Loan Fac Mayura Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Mayura Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 15.6 Assigned Metenere Ltd CC d CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed d Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) and post-shipment credit in foreign currency (PSFC). Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) to the extent of Rs.380 million Metenere Ltd CC e CRISIL BBB+ 490 Reaffirmed e Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.150 million Metenere Ltd CC f CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd CC f CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd CC f CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd CC g CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed g Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, buyer's credit (BC), and LC to the extent of Rs.300 million. Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.50 million Metenere Ltd CC h CRISIL BBB+ 1550 Reaffirmed h Fully interchangeable with WCDL. Metenere Ltd CC i CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed i Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC. Interchangeable with BC and LC to the extent of Rs.250 million. Metenere Ltd CC j CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed j Interchangeable with PCFC, PSFC to the extent of Rs.350 million. Interchangeable with BC to the extent of Rs.600 million Metenere Ltd CC k CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed k Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.350 million and BC to the extent of Rs.600 million. Metenere Ltd CC l CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC. Metenere Ltd CC l CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC. Metenere Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2289 Reaffirmed Miller Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1020 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 620 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mulpuri Poultries CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mulpuri Poultries LT Loan CRISIL D 131.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.4 Suspended Neelachal Organisation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Neelachal Organisation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Neelachal Organisation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Neena Girdhar & Wanti Devi TL CRISIL B 61 Suspended Netplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Netplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Netplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.3 Reaffirmed Neumec and Reodar Builders JV Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 1000 Assigned Poonam Leekha & Anju Leekha TL CRISIL B 61 Suspended Power Televentures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79.9 Reaffirmed Power Televentures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Power Televentures Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.1 Reaffirmed Credit Powertech Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 1 Suspended Prem Infracity Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pruthi Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 267.4 Suspended Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radiant Manufacturers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 319.8 Reaffirmed Ramdev Chemical Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 26.3 Reaffirmed Renu Chanana Ranjana Chanana Pallavi TL CRISIL B 61 Suspended Chanana & Anita Gupta Sancheti Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sancheti Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sancheti Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 88 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shahwar Motives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Basant Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Shree Basant Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Basant Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Shree Basant Oils Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Shree Coal Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 529.8 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 89.5 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 275 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 584.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 119.5 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 212 Assigned Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 62645 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 180137.4Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 65093.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 132800 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Shyamvi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Shyamvi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.8 Suspended Loan Fac Shyamvi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.7 Suspended Sisco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 527.5 Suspended SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL D 234.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Super Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Super Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Taurus Asset Management Company Ltd Taurus Ultra ST CRISIL AAAmfs @ Taurus Asset Management Company Ltd Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs @ The Rubber Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.5 Reaffirmed The Rubber Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 28.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirumala Realcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Transline Air Cargo Services Pvt.Ltd. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of pre-shipment credit and post-shipment credit of Rs.100 million U4iC International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed U4iC International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed U4iC International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Unique Energos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Unique Energos Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 340 Reaffirmed Credit United Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1.4 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 143.6 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Vardhman Knit CC * CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.40 Million for Packing Credit Vardhman Knit TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 82.3 Reaffirmed Vridhi Iron & Steels CC CRISIL B 43 Suspended Vridhi Iron & Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Suspended Loan Fac Vridhi Iron & Steels TL CRISIL B 38 Suspended VTC Estates CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended VTC Estates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.9 Suspended Loan Fac VTC Estates TL CRISIL B 61.1 Suspended Yama Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 76.3 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)