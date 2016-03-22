Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 280 Suspended
#Includes Sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs.150 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.25 Million.
Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Alfa Transformers Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed
Forward
Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
CMW Pressings LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reassigned
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal-Prot CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed
MKT-Linked A1+r
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jai Pushpa Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Jai Pushpa Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 310 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 83 Reaffirmed
Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Suspended
M Venkatarama Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33.3 Assigned
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6 Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed
Nash Products BG CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed
Nash Products LOC CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Nisan Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed
Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended
Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended
*One-way interchangeable with letter of credit within the limit of Rs.40.0 Million.
Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Suspended
Pawan Oil Industries LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Pilot Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned
Pilot Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Pilot Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Discounting
Pilot Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned
Pilot Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
R. Kothari and Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
R. Kothari and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
R. Kothari and Company Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Suspended
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 10 Suspended
Credit
Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Suspended
Saideep Electricals LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Shivalik Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Credit
Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Purchase
Shivalik Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Shivalik Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shivalik Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Credit
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Standard Corporation India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
TVS Srichakra Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned
Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Suspended
Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
*One way interchangeable with Cash Credit
Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120.4 Reaffirmed
Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40.6 Assigned
Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 44.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 4 Suspended
Atman Sanifittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Atman Sanifittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 84.6 Suspended
Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended
Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 103.5 Suspended
Baba Dandeswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 39 Suspended
Baba Dandeswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 47 Suspended
Baba Dandeswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended
Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Trust
Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.4 Suspended
Trust Loan Fac
Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical TL CRISIL B 31.6 Suspended
Trust
BSPL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
BSPL (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 205 Suspended
Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
CMW Pressings CC CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd PRI-Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Equity-Linked Deb AA-r
ECL Finance Ltd PRI-Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Equity-Linked Deb AA-r
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 75.5 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL D
Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 56 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Gramin Vikas Sewa Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jai Pushpa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jai Pushpa Industries CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Janhit Kari Sewa Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from
Line of Credit CRISIL BB+
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kiron Transport Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 66.8 Suspended
Kiron Transport Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 63.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kiron Transport Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2025 Reaffirmed
Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.5 Reaffirmed
Kumar Audyogik Vikas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned
Kumar Audyogik Vikas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
M Venkatarama Reddy CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
M/s Aditya Agro - Chhindwara Proposed TL CRISIL B- 2.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
M/s Aditya Agro - Chhindwara TL CRISIL B- 64.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 310 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 381.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 220 Assigned
Fac
Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Microns India CC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 634 Reaffirmed
Fac
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 281 Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 98 Reaffirmed
Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 362 Reaffirmed
Nash Products CC CRISIL A- 12.7 Reaffirmed
Nash Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 31.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nash Products TL CRISIL A- 28 Reaffirmed
Nisan Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nisan Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Omkar Nests Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned
Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 108 Suspended
Loan Fac
Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35.9 Suspended
Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB+ 39.1 Suspended
Demand Loan
Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 197 Suspended
Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112.3 Suspended
Pawan Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Pearl Mineral And Mines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Pearl Mineral And Mines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Perody Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pilot Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 650 Assigned
Pilot Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Pilot Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Assigned
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited TL CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Raghunath Laxminarayan Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Raj Rajendra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed
Raj Rajendra Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 240 Suspended
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.2 Suspended
S L Consumer Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 750 Suspended
Sagar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended
Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saideep Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sarvoday Ashram CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Shakuntala Poly Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shakuntala Poly Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Suspended
Shalimar Chemical Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Chemical Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Shanti Niketan Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed
Shanti Niketan Trust TL CRISIL D 65.3 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Purchase
Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and CC CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from
Pressing Factory CRISIL B-
Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and TL CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from
Pressing Factory CRISIL B-
Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 61.5 Assigned
Limits
Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 21 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 21.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 103.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shyam Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Square Ten Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned
Standard Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Standard Corporation India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 25 Suspended
Credit
Standard Corporation India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 25 Suspended
Standard Corporation India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 86 Suspended
Loan Fac
Standard Corporation India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Suspended
Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended
Credit
Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
Discounting
Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended
Purchase
Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.6 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)