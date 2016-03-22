Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 280 Suspended #Includes Sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs.150 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.25 Million. Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Forward Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed CMW Pressings LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reassigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal-Prot CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed MKT-Linked A1+r Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jai Pushpa Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Jai Pushpa Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 310 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed Purchase Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 83 Reaffirmed Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Suspended M Venkatarama Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33.3 Assigned My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Nash Products BG CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed Nash Products LOC CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Nisan Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended *One-way interchangeable with letter of credit within the limit of Rs.40.0 Million. Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Suspended Pawan Oil Industries LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned Pilot Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Pilot Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Discounting Pilot Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Pilot Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed R. Kothari and Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac R. Kothari and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned R. Kothari and Company Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Foreign Currency Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Suspended RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Credit Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Saideep Electricals LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Shivalik Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Credit Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Purchase Shivalik Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Shivalik Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Loan Fac Shivalik Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Credit Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Standard Corporation India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned TVS Srichakra Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Suspended Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended *One way interchangeable with Cash Credit Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120.4 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40.6 Assigned Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Arvee Laboratories (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 44.4 Assigned Loan Fac Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 4 Suspended Atman Sanifittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Atman Sanifittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 84.6 Suspended Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 103.5 Suspended Baba Dandeswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 39 Suspended Baba Dandeswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 47 Suspended Baba Dandeswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended Trust Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.4 Suspended Trust Loan Fac Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical TL CRISIL B 31.6 Suspended Trust BSPL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended BSPL (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 205 Suspended Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed CMW Pressings CC CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd PRI-Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked Deb AA-r ECL Finance Ltd PRI-Protected CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked Deb AA-r Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Upgraded from CRISIL D Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 75.5 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL D Exodus Futura Knit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 56 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gramin Vikas Sewa Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Jai Pushpa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Pushpa Industries CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Janhit Kari Sewa Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Kiron Transport Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 66.8 Suspended Kiron Transport Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 63.2 Suspended Loan Fac Kiron Transport Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2025 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Audyogik Vikas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Kumar Audyogik Vikas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Kushal Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac M Venkatarama Reddy CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned M/s Aditya Agro - Chhindwara Proposed TL CRISIL B- 2.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B M/s Aditya Agro - Chhindwara TL CRISIL B- 64.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 310 Assigned Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 381.7 Assigned Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 220 Assigned Fac Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Microns India CC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 634 Reaffirmed Fac My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 281 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed Credit Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 98 Reaffirmed Nash Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 362 Reaffirmed Nash Products CC CRISIL A- 12.7 Reaffirmed Nash Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 31.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nash Products TL CRISIL A- 28 Reaffirmed Nisan Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nisan Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Omkar Nests Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 108 Suspended Loan Fac Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35.9 Suspended Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB+ 39.1 Suspended Demand Loan Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 197 Suspended Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120.7 Suspended Loan Fac Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112.3 Suspended Pawan Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Pearl Mineral And Mines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Pearl Mineral And Mines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Perody Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pilot Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 650 Assigned Pilot Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Pilot Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Assigned Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited TL CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Raghunath Laxminarayan Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Raj Rajendra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Raj Rajendra Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 240 Suspended Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10.1 Suspended Loan Fac RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.2 Suspended S L Consumer Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 750 Suspended Sagar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Saideep Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sarvoday Ashram CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shakuntala Poly Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shakuntala Poly Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Suspended Shalimar Chemical Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Shalimar Chemical Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Shanti Niketan Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Niketan Trust TL CRISIL D 65.3 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 5 Suspended Purchase Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and CC CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from Pressing Factory CRISIL B- Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning and TL CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from Pressing Factory CRISIL B- Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 61.5 Assigned Limits Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Shree Ramraja Cars Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 21 Assigned Overdraft Fac Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 21.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 103.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shyam Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Square Ten Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Standard Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Standard Corporation India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Credit Standard Corporation India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Standard Corporation India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 86 Suspended Loan Fac Standard Corporation India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Suspended Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Credit Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Discounting Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Purchase Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49.4 Suspended Loan Fac Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Windlass Engineers and Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)