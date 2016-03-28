Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1400 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Aryacon Contractors and Engineers BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Beekay Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 98.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Constructions - Jammu BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Assigned Elite Homes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Elite Homes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Holoflex Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Holoflex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Jain Udyog BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Neha Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Neha Infrastructures Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Power Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed R. B. Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Ram Builders Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 75 Withdrawal Safir Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Seafood Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Credit Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Purchase Syncotts International BG* CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned *Interchangable with Letter of credit up to Rs.10 million T. ASOKAN BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Cheque Discounting CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing LOC CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Urja Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Urja Tech BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan and working capital demand loan Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+(SO)2000 Continues on Corporation V/2012 Rating Watch with Negative Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.7% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+(SO)770 Continues on Corporation II/2008* Rating Watch with Negative Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.2% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+(SO)800 Continues on Corporation III/2008* Rating Watch with Negative Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+(SO)1210 Continues on Corporation IV/2010* Rating Watch with Negative Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII CRISIL BBB+(SO)2080 Continues on Corporation & VIII/2014* Rating Watch with Negative Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Armstrong Knitting Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 26.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Armstrong Knitting Mills LT Loan CRISIL B- 17.9 Reaffirmed Aryacon Contractors and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aryacon Contractors and Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 28.5 Assigned Beekay Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Beekay Engineering Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB 145.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Constructions - Jammu CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 9.7 Reaffirmed Bodycare Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 215 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bodycare Creations Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 143 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bodycare Creations Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 22 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 62.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Corum Hospitality CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Corum Hospitality Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Loan Golflinks Software Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 2700 Assigned Discounting Loan (SO) Gopal Krishna Oil-Tech Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ltd HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) HDFC Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 52000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Holoflex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 43.5 Reaffirmed Holoflex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 86.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 300 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL BBB+(SO) IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac# CRISIL BBB+ #The total proposed long-term bank loan facility of Rs.350 million in the three SPVs, if availed, will be taken up in form of LRD loan and will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 150 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan CRISIL BBB+(SO)) IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 250 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac# CRISIL BBB+(SO)) #The total proposed long-term bank loan facility of Rs.350 million in the three SPVs, if availed, will be taken up in form of LRD loan and will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk -- 0 Loan Fac# #The total proposed long-term bank loan facility of Rs.350 million in the three SPVs, if availed, will be taken up in the form of LRD loan and will be jointly and severally held by the three SPVs IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 400 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL BBB+(SO)) Jain Udyog CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Jain Udyog Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Fac Jain Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Kamal Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 41.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 27500 Assigned L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magna Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Suspended Magna Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Magna Infotech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Credit Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 1975 Assigned Discounting Loan MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Discounting Multidesigns Infraworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Neha Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB- 19 Suspended Neha Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 11 Suspended Omvishkar Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Credit Omvishkar Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Origin Corporation CC CRISIL D 61.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Origin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Origin Corporation TL CRISIL D 6.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Parasmal Pagariya and Co CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Parasmal Pagariya and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Parasmal Pagariya and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 92 Assigned Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned PSR and Sons CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PSR and Sons LT Loan CRISIL BB 80.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R. B. Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 49.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ram Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35.5 Withdrawal Ram Builders Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Suspended Loan Fac Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26 Suspended RR Wine Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Safir Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Safir Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sandhya Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sandhya Poultry Farm Rupee TL CRISIL B 104.5 Assigned Seafood Innovations Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Seafood Innovations TL CRISIL B+ 37 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shakuntala Gold Ornaments Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Suspended Shakuntala Gold Ornaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1400 Assigned Credit Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Credit Shriniwas Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Ginning Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.6 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.5 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.3 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 129 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 24.7 Suspended Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LtdWarehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 37.6 Suspended Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Super Iron Foundry Packing Credit CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Syncotts International CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned T. ASOKAN CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed T. ASOKAN Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Deferred Payment CRISIL A 57 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Guarantee The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing LT Loan CRISIL A 1117 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 606 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Loan Fac Tiger Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tiger Tanning Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Limits Tirupati Iron India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tirupati Iron India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Transmission Corporation of Andhra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20000 Reaffirmed Pradesh Ltd Loan Fac Transmission Corporation of Andhra TL CRISIL BB 20000 Reaffirmed Pradesh Ltd Urja Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Urja Tech CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Venketeswar Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Venketeswar Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 41.1 Reaffirmed Venketeswar Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.8 Assigned Loan Fac Virender Singh Harinder Singh LT Loan CRISIL BB- 58 Assigned Z. F. Filaments CC CRISIL B- 15.5 Assigned Z. F. Filaments TL CRISIL B- 41.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)