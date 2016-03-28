Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABB India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1400 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Knitting Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Aryacon Contractors and Engineers BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Beekay Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 230 Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 98.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Constructions - Jammu BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Assigned
Elite Homes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Elite Homes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Holoflex Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed
Holoflex Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed
Jain Udyog BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Neha Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Neha Infrastructures Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Power Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
R. B. Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed
Ram Builders Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 75 Withdrawal
Safir Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Seafood Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Suspended
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Credit
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Syncotts International BG* CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
*Interchangable with Letter of credit up to Rs.10 million
T. ASOKAN BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Cheque Discounting CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing LOC CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Urja Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Urja Tech BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABB India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term loan and working capital demand loan
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+(SO)2000 Continues on
Corporation V/2012 Rating Watch
with Negative
Implications
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.7% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+(SO)770 Continues on
Corporation II/2008* Rating Watch
with Negative
Implications
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.2% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+(SO)800 Continues on
Corporation III/2008* Rating Watch
with Negative
Implications
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+(SO)1210 Continues on
Corporation IV/2010* Rating Watch
with Negative
Implications
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII CRISIL BBB+(SO)2080 Continues on
Corporation & VIII/2014* Rating Watch
with Negative
Implications
*Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015
Armstrong Knitting Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Knitting Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 26.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Armstrong Knitting Mills LT Loan CRISIL B- 17.9 Reaffirmed
Aryacon Contractors and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aryacon Contractors and Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 28.5 Assigned
Beekay Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed
Beekay Engineering Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB 145.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Constructions - Jammu CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 9.7 Reaffirmed
Bodycare Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 215 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bodycare Creations Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 143 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bodycare Creations Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 22 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 62.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Corum Hospitality CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Corum Hospitality Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Loan
Golflinks Software Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 2700 Assigned
Discounting Loan (SO)
Gopal Krishna Oil-Tech Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Ltd
HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned
Bonds
HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
HDFC Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
HDFC Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 52000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
Holoflex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 43.5 Reaffirmed
Holoflex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 86.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Independent Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 300 Upgraded from
Discounting Loan CRISIL
BBB+(SO)
IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 100 Upgraded from
Loan Fac# CRISIL BBB+
#The total proposed long-term bank loan facility of Rs.350 million in the three SPVs,
if availed, will be taken up in form of LRD loan and will be jointly and severally
held by the three SPVs
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 150 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan CRISIL
BBB+(SO))
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Oragadam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 250 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac# CRISIL
BBB+(SO))
#The total proposed long-term bank loan facility of Rs.350 million in the three SPVs,
if availed, will be taken up in form of LRD loan and will be jointly and severally
held by the three SPVs
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk -- 0
Loan Fac#
#The total proposed long-term bank loan facility of Rs.350 million in the three SPVs,
if availed, will be taken up in the form of LRD loan and will be jointly and
severally held by the three SPVs
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 400 Upgraded from
Discounting Loan CRISIL
BBB+(SO))
Jain Udyog CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Jain Udyog Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Jain Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kamal Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 41.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 27500 Assigned
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
La-Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Magna Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Suspended
Magna Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Magna Infotech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended
Credit
Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 1975 Assigned
Discounting Loan
MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned
Discounting
Multidesigns Infraworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Neha Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB- 19 Suspended
Neha Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 11 Suspended
Omvishkar Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Credit
Omvishkar Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Origin Corporation CC CRISIL D 61.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Origin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Origin Corporation TL CRISIL D 6.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Parasmal Pagariya and Co CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Parasmal Pagariya and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Parasmal Pagariya and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Power Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 92 Assigned
Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned
PSR and Sons CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
PSR and Sons LT Loan CRISIL BB 80.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
R. B. Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B-
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 49.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Ram Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35.5 Withdrawal
Ram Builders Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Suspended
Loan Fac
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26 Suspended
RR Wine Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Safir Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Safir Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sandhya Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Sandhya Poultry Farm Rupee TL CRISIL B 104.5 Assigned
Seafood Innovations Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Seafood Innovations TL CRISIL B+ 37 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shakuntala Gold Ornaments Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Suspended
Shakuntala Gold Ornaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1400 Assigned
Credit
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Credit
Shriniwas Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Ginning Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.6 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4.3 Reaffirmed
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Sri Rama Textile Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 129 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 24.7 Suspended
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LtdWarehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 37.6 Suspended
Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Vyjayanthi Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Super Iron Foundry Packing Credit CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Super Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Syncotts International CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
T. ASOKAN CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
T. ASOKAN Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Deferred Payment CRISIL A 57 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Guarantee
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing LT Loan CRISIL A 1117 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 606 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Loan Fac
Tiger Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Tiger Tanning Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned
Limits
Tirupati Iron India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Tirupati Iron India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Transmission Corporation of Andhra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20000 Reaffirmed
Pradesh Ltd Loan Fac
Transmission Corporation of Andhra TL CRISIL BB 20000 Reaffirmed
Pradesh Ltd
Urja Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Urja Tech CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Venketeswar Educational Trust CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Venketeswar Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 41.1 Reaffirmed
Venketeswar Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Virender Singh Harinder Singh LT Loan CRISIL BB- 58 Assigned
Z. F. Filaments CC CRISIL B- 15.5 Assigned
Z. F. Filaments TL CRISIL B- 41.3 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
