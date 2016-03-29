Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 468.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Aanchal Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Suspended Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.4 Suspended Loan Fac Auro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Auro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13 Suspended Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed **Sublimit of Rs.5 million - Bank Guarantee Bihari Lal Menghani BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bir Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Bliss Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed Braithwaite and Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Braithwaite and Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Braithwaite and Co Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended Eastman International BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Eastman International LOC* CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangibility between fund and non fund based limits to the extent of Rs 100 million within overall limit of Rs 120 million. Eastman International LOC# CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with fund based working capital limits. Eastman International LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Eastman International Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Assigned Eastman International Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 20 Assigned *Interchangibility between fund and non fund based limits to the extent of Rs 100 million within overall limit of Rs 120 million. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14 Suspended Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed GP Petroleums Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1450 Reaffirmed Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Hitech Plast Ltd BG CRISIL A1 107.5 Developing Implications Hitech Plast Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 210 Developing Implications *Interchangeable with buyer's credit. Hitech Plast Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 2.5 Developing Loan Fac Implications Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jewel India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Jewel India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Met-Rolla Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 445 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1110 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Narayan Polyurethane Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Narayan Polyurethane Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Omfurn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Palco Recycle Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Paras Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Paramount Pharma LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10.3 Assigned Quick Setting Cement Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ (SO)150 Reaffirmed ^The above facility is guaranteed by Nirma Ltd Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23.5 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 3.9 Reaffirmed S B Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit Sakthi Tarpaulin Company LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@^ CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed @^ Interchangeable with Import LC, BG Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Shakti Earth Movers BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shiv Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.8 Suspended Sky Gem Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Swapna Printing Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Symec Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Synthite Industries Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A1+ 1360 Reaffirmed Limit^ ^100 percent interchangeability between letter of credit Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A1+ 1358 Reaffirmed ##100 percent interchangeability between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign documentary bill purchase and foreign usance discount bill purchase Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@@ CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed @@100 percent interchangeability between packing credit in foreign currency, import letter of credit, standby letter of credit, short-term loan, and overdraft export invoice financing. Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed @Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency and foreign documentary bill purchase. Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 380 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 152 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 202.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 317.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Aanchal Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Adhishakthi Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5.9 Suspended Adhishakthi Exports Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Fac ALMA Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned ALMA Motors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned ALMA Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ambika Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Ambika Decor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended Arene Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Arene Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Arene Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac Asco Steel CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ashok Agency CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Ashok Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 91 Suspended Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Suspended Loan Fac Atri Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 127 Suspended Auro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4.8 Reaffirmed Bihari Lal Menghani CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Bihari Lal Menghani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bir Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Bir Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Bir Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Bliss Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Bliss Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Braithwaite and Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Suspended Braithwaite and Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Loan Fac CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of Rs. 100 million towards Bank Guarantee. CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac D M Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended DN Paper Mill TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned DN Paper Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned DN Paper Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Eastman International LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 316.9 Reaffirmed Eastman International Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 20.6 Assigned Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BB 620 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Agros Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Agros Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 368.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 1100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 708.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 71 Suspended Loan Fac Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 899 Reaffirmed Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 16.7 Suspended Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 142.7 Suspended Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.6 Suspended Loan Fac Glads Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Glads Home Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac GP Petroleums Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Grand Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Grand Hyundai Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Grand Hyundai TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Haiko Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Assigned Haveli Ram Bansi Lal CC CRISIL BBB- 72 Assigned Haveli Ram Bansi Lal TL CRISIL BBB- 38 Assigned Hitech Plast Ltd CC CRISIL A 330 Developing Implications Hitech Plast Ltd External CRISIL A 180 Developing Commercial Implications Borrowings Hitech Plast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Developing Loan Fac Implications Honest Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Honest Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Suspended Credit Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Suspended Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jay Jalaram Hostel TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended K.S.Gowda Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 3 Suspended K.S.Gowda Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.5 Suspended Loan Fac K.S.Gowda Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Suspended Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 61.2 Assigned Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 8.8 Assigned Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Kohinoor Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 43.5 Assigned Kohinoor Grain Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Kohinoor Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Manas Flour Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Mayfair Properties CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Met-Rolla Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Met-Rolla Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 764.5 Reaffirmed Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 375.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narayan Polyurethane Industries CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Narayan Polyurethane Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended Loan Fac Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Credit Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Omfurn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Palco Recycle Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Palco Recycle Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Palco Recycle Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.9 Suspended Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.3 Assigned Loan Fac Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19.7 Assigned Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Paramount Pharma CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Paras Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Paras Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Paras Cotspin Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 27.5 Suspended Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B- 2.5 Suspended Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72 Assigned Loan Fac Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Reaffirmed Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Prakashmani Cottan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Prakashmani Cottan Industries Cash TL CRISIL B+ 11.2 Suspended Prakashmani Cottan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.8 Suspended Loan Fac Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Qfab Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended Qfab Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Qfab Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Suspended Loan Fac R. D. Brothers CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned R. D. Brothers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 360 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limits of (i) Overdraft- Book Debts (ODBD) (upto 90 days) of Rs.220 million; (ii) Export Packing Credit/ Export Bill Purchase (EPC/EBP) of Rs.280 million and (iii) Pre-Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) of Rs.150 million Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9.8 Assigned Rani Kothi Banquets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Rani Kothi Banquets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 360 Suspended Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 89 Suspended Loan Fac Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11 Suspended S B Impex CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S B Impex LT Loan CRISIL B 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S B Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 28.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ S B Impex Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 50 Assigned Sakthi Tarpaulin Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sakthi Tarpaulin Company LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Sakthi Tarpaulin Company CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned SalaSaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked SalaSaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed & Fully interchangeable with short-term loan Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and BC Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC&& CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed && Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, LC, BG Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 173 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 218.8 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Limit&** &** Completely interchangeable with CC, WCDL, LC, BG, PCFC, PSFC Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan&^ CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed &^Interchangeable with CC, PCFC, BG, LC, BC Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Senbagam Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shakti Earth Movers CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Shiv Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 57.5 Suspended Shiv Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.3 Reaffirmed Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.4 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81.8 Suspended Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP Cash TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shyam Ferrous Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Shyam Ferrous Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 121.5 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for Bank Guarantee, Rs.25 million for Letter of Credit and Rs.70 million for WCDL. Shyam Ferrous Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 96.2 Assigned Loan Fac Smit Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended Smit Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Krishna Spinning and Weaving Mills BG CRISIL D 0.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Krishna Spinning and Weaving Mills CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 21.1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Krishna Spinning and Weaving Mills Cash TL CRISIL D 98.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Loan Fac Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 197.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subhlene Fabrics CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Subhlene Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 38 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Swapna Printing Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Suspended Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Symec Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Synthite Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed *100 percent interchangeability between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bill purchase, foreign bill discounting, foreign bill negotiation, bill purchase, bill discounting, working capital demand loan and short-term loan The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 537.3 Reaffirmed West Coast Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended West Coast Spices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Suspended White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 104.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Xplore Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)