Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 468.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Aanchal Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 97.5 Suspended
Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Auro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
Auro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13 Suspended
Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
**Sublimit of Rs.5 million - Bank Guarantee
Bihari Lal Menghani BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bir Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Bliss Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed
Braithwaite and Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Braithwaite and Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Braithwaite and Co Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended
Eastman International BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Eastman International LOC* CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangibility between fund and non fund based limits to the extent of Rs 100
million within overall limit of Rs 120 million.
Eastman International LOC# CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with fund based working capital limits.
Eastman International LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Eastman International Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Assigned
Eastman International Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 20 Assigned
*Interchangibility between fund and non fund based limits to the extent of Rs 100
million within overall limit of Rs 120 million.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed
Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14 Suspended
Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed
GP Petroleums Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1450 Reaffirmed
Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Hitech Plast Ltd BG CRISIL A1 107.5 Developing
Implications
Hitech Plast Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 210 Developing
Implications
*Interchangeable with buyer's credit.
Hitech Plast Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 2.5 Developing
Loan Fac Implications
Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 32.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jewel India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Jewel India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned
Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Met-Rolla Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 445 Reaffirmed
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1110 Reaffirmed
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Narayan Polyurethane Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Narayan Polyurethane Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Omfurn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Palco Recycle Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned
Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Paras Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Paramount Pharma LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10.3 Assigned
Quick Setting Cement Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ (SO)150 Reaffirmed
^The above facility is guaranteed by Nirma Ltd
Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23.5 Reaffirmed
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 3.9 Reaffirmed
S B Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sakthi Tarpaulin Company LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@^ CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed
@^ Interchangeable with Import LC, BG
Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
Shakti Earth Movers BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Shiv Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.8 Suspended
Sky Gem Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed
Swapna Printing Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed
Symec Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Synthite Industries Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A1+ 1360 Reaffirmed
Limit^
^100 percent interchangeability between letter of credit
Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A1+ 1358 Reaffirmed
##100 percent interchangeability between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign
documentary bill purchase and foreign usance discount bill purchase
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@@ CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
@@100 percent interchangeability between packing credit in foreign currency, import
letter of credit, standby letter of credit, short-term loan, and overdraft export
invoice financing.
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
@Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency
and foreign documentary bill purchase.
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 152 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 202.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 317.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Aanchal Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Adhishakthi Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5.9 Suspended
Adhishakthi Exports Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Fac
ALMA Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
ALMA Motors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
ALMA Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Ambika Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Ambika Decor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended
Arene Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Arene Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Arene Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Asco Steel CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Ashok Agency CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Ashok Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 91 Suspended
Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Atri Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 127 Suspended
Auro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Avadh Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4.8 Reaffirmed
Bihari Lal Menghani CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Bihari Lal Menghani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bir Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Bir Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bir Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Bliss Enterprises CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Bliss Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Braithwaite and Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Suspended
Braithwaite and Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Loan Fac
CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
*includes sub-limit of Rs. 100 million towards Bank Guarantee.
CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended
Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
D M Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
DN Paper Mill TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
DN Paper Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
DN Paper Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eastman International LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 316.9 Reaffirmed
Eastman International Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 20.6 Assigned
Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BB 620 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ethnic Agros Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Ethnic Agros Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 368.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 1100 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 708.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ethnic Tobacco India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Evernew Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 71 Suspended
Loan Fac
Excel Venture Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 899 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 16.7 Suspended
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 142.7 Suspended
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Glads Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Glads Home Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
GP Petroleums Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed
Grand Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Grand Hyundai Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Fac
Grand Hyundai TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Haiko Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Assigned
Haveli Ram Bansi Lal CC CRISIL BBB- 72 Assigned
Haveli Ram Bansi Lal TL CRISIL BBB- 38 Assigned
Hitech Plast Ltd CC CRISIL A 330 Developing
Implications
Hitech Plast Ltd External CRISIL A 180 Developing
Commercial Implications
Borrowings
Hitech Plast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Developing
Loan Fac Implications
Honest Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Honest Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended
Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Suspended
Credit
Hy-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Suspended
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Jay Jalaram Hostel TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
K.S.Gowda Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 3 Suspended
K.S.Gowda Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
K.S.Gowda Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Suspended
Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 61.2 Assigned
Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 8.8 Assigned
Kenox Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Kohinoor Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 43.5 Assigned
Kohinoor Grain Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Kohinoor Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Manas Flour Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Mayfair Properties CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended
Met-Rolla Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed
Met-Rolla Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 764.5 Reaffirmed
Mfar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 375.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Narayan Polyurethane Industries CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Narayan Polyurethane Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Credit
Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended
Omfurn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Palco Recycle Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
Palco Recycle Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Palco Recycle Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.9 Suspended
Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19.7 Assigned
Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Paramount Pharma CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Paras Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Paras Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Paras Cotspin Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 27.5 Suspended
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pradeep Structural Development Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B- 2.5 Suspended
Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned
Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Pragati Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Reaffirmed
Pragati Ingots and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed
Prakashmani Cottan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Prakashmani Cottan Industries Cash TL CRISIL B+ 11.2 Suspended
Prakashmani Cottan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned
Qfab Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended
Qfab Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Qfab Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
R. D. Brothers CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
R. D. Brothers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 360 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub limits of (i) Overdraft- Book Debts (ODBD) (upto 90 days)
of Rs.220 million; (ii) Export Packing Credit/ Export Bill Purchase (EPC/EBP)
of Rs.280 million and (iii) Pre-Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) of Rs.150 million
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9.8 Assigned
Rani Kothi Banquets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Rani Kothi Banquets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 360 Suspended
Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 89 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rukmani Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11 Suspended
S B Impex CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
S B Impex LT Loan CRISIL B 1.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
S B Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 28.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
S B Impex Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sakthi Tarpaulin Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sakthi Tarpaulin Company LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Sakthi Tarpaulin Company CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
SalaSaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
SalaSaar Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sanjay Cotton (Gondal) Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed
& Fully interchangeable with short-term loan
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
^^ Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and BC
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC&& CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
&& Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, LC, BG
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 173 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 218.8 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Limit&**
&** Completely interchangeable with CC, WCDL, LC, BG, PCFC, PSFC
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan&^ CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
&^Interchangeable with CC, PCFC, BG, LC, BC
Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed
Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned
Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Senbagam Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Seven Seas Distillery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shakti Earth Movers CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Shiv Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 57.5 Suspended
Shiv Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.3 Reaffirmed
Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Madhusudan Rayons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81.8 Suspended
Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP Cash TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Shubh Mangal Textile Industries LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shyam Ferrous Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Shyam Ferrous Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 121.5 Assigned
*Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for Bank Guarantee, Rs.25 million for Letter of Credit and
Rs.70 million for WCDL.
Shyam Ferrous Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 96.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Smit Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended
Smit Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Krishna Spinning and Weaving Mills BG CRISIL D 0.2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sri Krishna Spinning and Weaving Mills CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 21.1 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sri Krishna Spinning and Weaving Mills Cash TL CRISIL D 98.7 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Boiled Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Boiled Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Boiled Rice Mill Loan Fac
Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 197.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Sua Explosives and Accessories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Subhlene Fabrics CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Subhlene Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 38 Suspended
Industries Pvt Ltd
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned;
Credit Suspension
Revoked
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Swapna Printing Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Suspended
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
Symec Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned
Synthite Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed
Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
*100 percent interchangeability between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bill
purchase, foreign bill discounting, foreign bill negotiation, bill purchase, bill discounting,
working capital demand loan and short-term loan
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 537.3 Reaffirmed
West Coast Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended
West Coast Spices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Suspended
White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 104.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Xplore Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
