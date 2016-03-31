Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Computers BG CRISIL 90 Notice of
A4+(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4910 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 590 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Crescent Auto Repairs and Services BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 35 Assigned
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed
Pur-Discounting Fac
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
* includes sublimit of Rs.100 million of Bank Guarantee.
Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Assigned
GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 504.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Interchangeable with post shipment export credit.
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with Buyers credit
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hind Plastic Industries LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.3 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10.8 Reaffirmed
Jain Timber Co Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
* Includes Bank Guarantee as a sublimit to the extent of Rs.25 Million.
Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
K.R.C Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended
Loan Fac
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 410 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
##Interchangeable with Rs.50 million of Bank Guarantee.
LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 190 Assigned
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5000 Downgraded
from
CRISILBBB+
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1000 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A2
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6890 Reaffirmed
National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3110 Reaffirmed
Paresh Constructions and Foundations BG CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Prasad International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Assigned
Prasad International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
Prasad International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pure Solar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 605 Reaffirmed
Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee
Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 410 Reaffirmed
Credit
Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
RBM Industries BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
Reliance Retail Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 55600 Assigned
Reliance Retail Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 84400 Assigned
Ritesh Export Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 24.4 Reaffirmed
Forward
RKBK Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 2000 Suspended
Loan Fac
Roll Tubes Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
* LC limit of Rs 20 Million as a sub limit of Bank Guarantee
Roop Automotives Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Suspended
Roop Automotives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Suspended
Roop Automotives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 75 Suspended
Credit
Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Sharma Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19.2 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 325 Suspended
Suresh Chand Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended
Suresh Chand Gupta Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 42 Suspended
Suresh Chand Gupta Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 18 Suspended
Loan Fac
Swastik Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Swastik Polymers Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
The Jewelry Co. Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
The Jewelry Co. Proposed Export CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
The Jewelry Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 920 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit
The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7358 Reaffirmed
Uday Kumar Pramar BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Suspended
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
VTJ Sea Foods Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
under LOC
VTJ Sea Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Computers CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Notice of
Withdrawal
Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82 Suspended
Amrita Bhargava Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned
Amrita Bhargava Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned
ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 52.5 Upgraded
from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Associated Pigments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 300 Reaffirmed
Associated Pigments Ltd CC CRISIL B- 570 Reaffirmed
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 272.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B 295.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Brahmaputra Infra Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 255 Suspended
Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned
Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 19 Assigned
Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Fac
Crescent Auto Repairs and Services CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd Fac
Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 59 Suspended
Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Suspended
Emaar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95.4 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Assigned
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 316 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Future Flex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Future Flex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed
Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned
Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1250 Assigned
Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 147.1 Suspended
GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.6 Assigned
Golden India Expotrade Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 450 Suspended
* Includes sublimit of Export packing Credit of Rs.200 Million
Golden India Expotrade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended
Loan Fac
Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hind Plastic Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 27 Assigned
Hind Plastic Industries CC CRISIL B 23 Assigned
Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AAA 1.5 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with fund-based facilities
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 5.2 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 0.2 Reaffirmed
Indratara Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 54.1 Assigned
Indratara Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92 Assigned
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 61 Reaffirmed
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29 Reaffirmed
Jain Timber Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jain Timber Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.1 Assigned
Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
K.C. Timber Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 80 Assigned
K.C. Timber Traders CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
K.R.C Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended
KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed
KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with Rs. 490 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign
Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Rs. 490 million Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 650 million
Buyers Credit, Rs. 50 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs 100 million Cash Credit, Rs 100
million Bank Guarantee.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 1131.6 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Rs.200 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.150 million Export packing
Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting,
Rs.150 million Buyers Credit.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with Rs.330 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.150 million Export
packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill
Discounting, Rs.500 million Buyers Credit, Rs.500 million Letter of Credit
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC*** CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
***Includes sub-limit of Rs 750 million of letter of credit
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
^ Rs.200 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill
Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs.250 million Buyers Credit, Rs.250 million Letter of
Credit.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 83.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned
Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Reaffirmed
Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed
Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44 Assigned
Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISILBBB+
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4360 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Malnad Cashews CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 95 Assigned
Meenakshi Ammal Trust CC CRISIL A- 350 Assigned
Meenakshi Ammal Trust TL CRISIL A- 200 Assigned
N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 40000 Reaffirmed
National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10675 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
National Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 17325 Reaffirmed
Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Assigned
Oracle IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO)@ 1730.5 Assigned
@A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of
specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer,
without which the rating will either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in
compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive,
"Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/
provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs".
Oracle IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB(SO)@56.4 Assigned
@A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of
specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer,
without which the rating will either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in
compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive,
"Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/
provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs".
Orchid Cure and Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed
Paresh Constructions and Foundations CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Paresh Constructions and Foundations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Pawan Kumar Prem Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Prasad International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
PTC India Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Pure Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 1880 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting and working capital
demand loan.
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 137 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Rahis Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RBM Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Assigned
RBM Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Reliance Retail Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 27000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Retail Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned
Limits
Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B-
Ritesh Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 235 Reaffirmed
Ritesh Export Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 515 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ritesh Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ritesh Export TL CRISIL BBB- 173.9 Reaffirmed
RKBK Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended
RKBK Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 28 Suspended
RKBK Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 710 Suspended
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 340 Suspended
Roll Tubes Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned
Credit
Roll Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 49.5 Assigned
Roll Tubes Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20.5 Assigned
Roop Automotives Ltd CC#* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended
# includes the sublimit for WCDL and FBP/FBD of Rs.120.00 and for EPC/PCFC of Rs.71.00 million.
(cash credit); * Includes the sublimit for pre and post shipment credit of Rs.125.00 million
(cash credit).
Roop Automotives Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended
Discounting
Roop Automotives Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 351 Suspended
Roop Automotives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 120 Suspended
Credit^
^ Includes the sublimit for cash credit/WCDL of Rs.20.00 million, for buyers credit of Rs.40.00
million, for Usance Letter of credit of Rs. 80.00 million. and for pre shipment credit of
Rs.20.00 million (Post Shipment Credit)
S.T.S. & Co. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 52 Reaffirmed
S.T.S. & Co. CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Ram Sushil Kumar CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned
Samvijay Power And Allied Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded
from
CRISIL
B/Stable
Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.7 Upgraded
from
Loan Fac CRISIL
B/Stable
Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded
from
CRISIL
B/Stable
Sharma Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Sharma Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sharma Construction Co. Proposed Standby CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned
Line of Credit
Shiv Flour Mill CC CRISIL B 29.6 Reaffirmed
Shiv Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Flour Mill TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Upgraded
from
CRISIL
B+/Stable
Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.1 Upgraded
from
Loan Fac CRISIL
B+/Stable
Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30.3 Assigned
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Credit
Sound Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 645 Suspended
Sree Narayana Guru Trust Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Sree Narayana Guru Trust TL CRISIL B- 80 Suspended
Sri Varalakshmi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Suresh Chand Gupta Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended
Sushil Ansal Foundation TL CRISIL D 248 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Swastik Polymers CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Swastik Polymers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Swastik Polymers Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
T I Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Fac
Tagore Shikshan Sansthan CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned
Tagore Shikshan Sansthan LT Loan CRISIL B+ 99 Assigned
Tapal Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Tapal Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Tapal Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43 Suspended
The Great Getsby Club of India TL CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended
The Himanis TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Association
The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed
Uday Kumar Pramar CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Uday Kumar Pramar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended
UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-I
UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-II
UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-III
UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-IV
UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-V
UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-I
UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-II
UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-III
UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-IV
UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-V
Vanisha Auto Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Viva Vita Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6.7 Suspended
Viva Vita Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Viva Vita Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
VTJ Sea Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
