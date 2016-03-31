Mar 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Computers BG CRISIL 90 Notice of A4+(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4910 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 590 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Crescent Auto Repairs and Services BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 35 Assigned Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 200 Assigned * includes sublimit of Rs.100 million of Bank Guarantee. Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Assigned GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 504.4 Assigned Loan Fac Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with post shipment export credit. Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Buyers credit Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Hind Plastic Industries LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10.8 Reaffirmed Jain Timber Co Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned * Includes Bank Guarantee as a sublimit to the extent of Rs.25 Million. Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned K.R.C Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Loan Fac Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 410 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable with Rs.50 million of Bank Guarantee. LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 190 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5000 Downgraded from CRISILBBB+ Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6890 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3110 Reaffirmed Paresh Constructions and Foundations BG CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Prasad International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Prasad International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Prasad International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pure Solar Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 605 Reaffirmed Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 410 Reaffirmed Credit Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Negotiation RBM Industries BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 55600 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 84400 Assigned Ritesh Export Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 24.4 Reaffirmed Forward RKBK Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 2000 Suspended Loan Fac Roll Tubes Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned * LC limit of Rs 20 Million as a sub limit of Bank Guarantee Roop Automotives Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Suspended Roop Automotives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Suspended Roop Automotives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 75 Suspended Credit Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sharma Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sound Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 325 Suspended Suresh Chand Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended Suresh Chand Gupta Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 42 Suspended Suresh Chand Gupta Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 18 Suspended Loan Fac Swastik Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Swastik Polymers Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned The Jewelry Co. Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Credit The Jewelry Co. Proposed Export CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Packing Credit The Jewelry Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Loan Fac The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 920 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7358 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Suspended United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Suspended VTJ Sea Foods Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed under LOC VTJ Sea Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Computers CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Notice of Withdrawal Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Suspended Loan Fac Agnibina Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82 Suspended Amrita Bhargava Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned Amrita Bhargava Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 52.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Associated Pigments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 300 Reaffirmed Associated Pigments Ltd CC CRISIL B- 570 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 272.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Bhagwati Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B 295.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Brahmaputra Infra Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 255 Suspended Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 19 Assigned Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Crescent Auto Repairs and Services CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Fac Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 59 Suspended Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Devgan Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Suspended Emaar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95.4 Downgraded From CRISIL B Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 34 Assigned Loan Fac Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Assigned Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 316 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Future Flex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Future Flex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned Gajanan Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1250 Assigned Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 147.1 Suspended GDN Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.6 Assigned Golden India Expotrade Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 450 Suspended * Includes sublimit of Export packing Credit of Rs.200 Million Golden India Expotrade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended Loan Fac Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hind Plastic Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 27 Assigned Hind Plastic Industries CC CRISIL B 23 Assigned Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AAA 1.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 5.2 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 0.2 Reaffirmed Indratara Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 54.1 Assigned Indratara Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 92 Assigned Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 61 Reaffirmed Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29 Reaffirmed Jain Timber Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jain Timber Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.1 Assigned Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.9 Assigned Loan Fac Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned K.C. Timber Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 80 Assigned K.C. Timber Traders CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned K.R.C Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with Rs. 490 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Rs. 490 million Export Bill Discounting, Rs. 650 million Buyers Credit, Rs. 50 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs 100 million Cash Credit, Rs 100 million Bank Guarantee. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 1131.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Rs.200 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.150 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs.150 million Buyers Credit. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Rs.330 million Working Capital Demand Loan, Rs.150 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs.500 million Buyers Credit, Rs.500 million Letter of Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC*** CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed ***Includes sub-limit of Rs 750 million of letter of credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed ^ Rs.200 million Export packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Bill Negotiation, Export Bill Discounting, Rs.250 million Buyers Credit, Rs.250 million Letter of Credit. Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 83.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Reaffirmed Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISILBBB+ Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4360 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Malnad Cashews CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Meenakshi Ammal Trust CC CRISIL A- 350 Assigned Meenakshi Ammal Trust TL CRISIL A- 200 Assigned N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 40000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10675 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 17325 Reaffirmed Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Assigned Oracle IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO)@ 1730.5 Assigned @A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating will either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive, "Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs". Oracle IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB(SO)@56.4 Assigned @A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating will either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive, "Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs". Orchid Cure and Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Paresh Constructions and Foundations CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Paresh Constructions and Foundations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Pawan Kumar Prem Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Prasad International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac PRG International Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.2 Assigned Loan Fac PTC India Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Pure Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 1880 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with packing credit/buyer's credit/export bill discounting and working capital demand loan. R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 137 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Rahis Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Raigarh Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rams Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RBM Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Assigned RBM Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 27000 Reaffirmed Reliance Retail Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Limits Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Rhizome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B- Ritesh Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 235 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 515 Reaffirmed Credit Ritesh Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ritesh Export TL CRISIL BBB- 173.9 Reaffirmed RKBK Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended RKBK Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 28 Suspended RKBK Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.7 Suspended Loan Fac Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 710 Suspended Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 340 Suspended Roll Tubes Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Credit Roll Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 49.5 Assigned Roll Tubes Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20.5 Assigned Roop Automotives Ltd CC#* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended # includes the sublimit for WCDL and FBP/FBD of Rs.120.00 and for EPC/PCFC of Rs.71.00 million. (cash credit); * Includes the sublimit for pre and post shipment credit of Rs.125.00 million (cash credit). Roop Automotives Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Discounting Roop Automotives Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 351 Suspended Roop Automotives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 120 Suspended Credit^ ^ Includes the sublimit for cash credit/WCDL of Rs.20.00 million, for buyers credit of Rs.40.00 million, for Usance Letter of credit of Rs. 80.00 million. and for pre shipment credit of Rs.20.00 million (Post Shipment Credit) S.T.S. & Co. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 52 Reaffirmed S.T.S. & Co. CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Sadhu Ram Sushil Kumar CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Samvijay Power And Allied Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended Loan Fac Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B/Stable Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Sharma Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sharma Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Loan Fac Sharma Construction Co. Proposed Standby CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Line of Credit Shiv Flour Mill CC CRISIL B 29.6 Reaffirmed Shiv Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Flour Mill TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+/Stable Shreegopal Concrete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30.3 Assigned Sound Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended Loan Fac Sound Castings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Credit Sound Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 645 Suspended Sree Narayana Guru Trust Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Sree Narayana Guru Trust TL CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Sri Varalakshmi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Suresh Chand Gupta Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Sushil Ansal Foundation TL CRISIL D 248 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Swastik Polymers CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Swastik Polymers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Swastik Polymers Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned T I Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Fac Tagore Shikshan Sansthan CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned Tagore Shikshan Sansthan LT Loan CRISIL B+ 99 Assigned Tapal Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Tapal Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Tapal Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43 Suspended The Great Getsby Club of India TL CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended The Himanis TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned The Kerala Khadi and Village Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Association The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-I UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-II UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-III UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-IV UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-V UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-I UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-II UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-III UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-IV UTI Mutual Fund UTI Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-V Vanisha Auto Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Viva Vita Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6.7 Suspended Viva Vita Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Viva Vita Diagnostic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.3 Suspended Loan Fac VTJ Sea Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 