Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 285 Assigned A P Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 410 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Aadya Motor Company India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.2 Suspended Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.2 Suspended AVN Petrochemicals India LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned BNP Paribas CD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Brandavan Food Products BG CRISIL A4+ 410 Suspended Cascy Forge Products BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned * 50 per cent interchangeability between LC to BG limit Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Crest Composites and Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Assigned Crest Composites and Plastics Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 2 Assigned Forward Crown Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Assigned Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Credit East India Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed East India Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Es Pee Enterprizers BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Gayatri Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Grand Motors BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned H. P. Madhukar BG CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed H. P. Madhukar Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee and buyers credit Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10.8 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Indian Toners and Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Indian Toners and Developers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 IndianOil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 49427.6 Reaffirmed Innovative Medicare Technologies Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG#@ CRISIL A2+ 1931 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 #@Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit/Bank Guarantee/LC Inox India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Inox India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 2797 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Inox India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 ^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/Pre & Post Shipment Export Credit/LC/Buyer's Credit; interchangeable with Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs.200 million ISR Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned ITDL Imagetec Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ITDL Imagetec Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jonson Rubber Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Jonson Rubber Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Discounting Jonson Rubber Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Kamlesh Kumar Singh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Kataria Carriers BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Latin Paper Industries LLP BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Assigned M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Forward M/s. Jasani Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Melody Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 34 Assigned Merit Organics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Foreign Currency Merit Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.5 Assigned Mohan Jute Bags Manufacturing Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Mohan Jute Bags Manufacturing Company Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Mohan Jute Bags Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Mukesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Mukesh Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Mundeshwari Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Myhome Collections Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Credit Myhome Collections Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Credit Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 22.9 Reaffirmed Packing Credit North Bihar Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Suspended North East Engineering and Construction BG CRISIL A4 91.5 Assigned North India Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended North India Coating Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended Ltd Panda Retail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Rajesh Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Roop Caterers BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed S P Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sam Cables and Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Suspended Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sundaram Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Credit Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Assigned Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Swami Palani Andavar Spinners India Pvt Gooptionally CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ltd convertible debentures Loan Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Packing Credit T K Sports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Technocrats Plasma Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Assigned Tribhuwan Narayan Singh BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Ultracab (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 276 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Forward Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 184 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 149280 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 29500 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4074 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 78799.1 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BNP Paribas FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned A P Fashions Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned A P Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1157.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 132.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 399.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aadya Motor Company India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Suspended Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 27.6 Suspended Loan Fac Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 257.4 Suspended AI Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned ANC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B ANC Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B ANC Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aradhana Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 60 Assigned Fac Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 139.8 Suspended Ashirvad Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5.8 Suspended Ashray Welfare Foundation Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Limits Asia-Pacific Institute of Management TL CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Auto Centre Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Auto Centre Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed B. Odhavji and Company CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Bal Kishan Om Prakash And Company CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Balaji Motors - Rewari CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Bapashree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed Brandavan Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 770 Suspended Brandavan Food Products TL CRISIL BB+ 424 Suspended Brandavan Food Products WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Cascy Forge Products CC CRISIL BB 36.8 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cascy Forge Products SME Care Loan CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products TL CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Chayya Globetex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chenab Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Concept Homes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Crest Composites and Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 104 Assigned Crest Composites and Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Crown Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 90.2 Assigned Crown Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.3 Assigned Loan Fac Crown Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Loan Fac Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Suspended Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed DK Basak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended DK Basak Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Eagle Information Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.2 Assigned Loan Fac Eagle Information Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Eagle Information Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3.8 Assigned East India Construction Co. Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Limits Edelweiss Liquid Fund and Edelweiss Edelweiss Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Notice of Bond Fund Fund Withdrawal Edelweiss Liquid Fund and Edelweiss Edelweiss Bond FundCRISIL AAAmfs - Notice of Bond Fund Withdrawal Electro Mart Stores Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 65 Suspended *Includes Rs.0.5 Million of BG Electro Mart Stores Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Loan Fac Elegant Collection Export Packing CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection Post Shipment CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection Standby Line of CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Enigma Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Enigma Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Envirad Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Es Pee Enterprizers WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Es Pee Enterprizers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Es Pee Enterprizers CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Friends Auto India Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Friends Auto India Ltd CC CRISIL D 107.5 Suspended Friends Auto India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Grand Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Grand Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 35 Assigned Fac Grand Motors CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned H. P. Madhukar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. P. Madhukar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting and purchase bill discounting Hero Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd CC*^ CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities *Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting and purc Hero Steels Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd CC CRISIL C 51.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AAA 1.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 5.2 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 0.2 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 550 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 153.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed India Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL D 65 Notice of Withdrawal * Completely guaranteed by parent, Simpson, and ultimate holding company, APL India Pistons Ltd CC* CRISIL D 75 Notice of Withdrawal * Completely guaranteed by parent, Simpson, and ultimate holding company, APL India Pistons Ltd Letter Of CRISIL D 5 Notice of Guarantee* Withdrawal * Completely guaranteed by parent, Simpson, and ultimate holding company, APL India Pistons Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 80 Notice of Withdrawal * Completely guaranteed by parent, Simpson, and ultimate holding company, APL India Pistons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 572.5 Notice of Withdrawal India Pistons Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 37 Notice of Withdrawal India Pistons Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL D 260 Notice of Withdrawal * Completely guaranteed by parent, Simpson, and ultimate holding company, APL Indian Toners and Developers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Innovative Medicare Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Innovative Medicare Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Inox India Pvt Ltd CC**@ CRISIL A- 181 Downgraded from CRISIL A **@ Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing/Discounting, WCDL/STL, Buyer's Credit/Import Bill Discounting/LC Inox India Pvt Ltd CC*@ CRISIL A- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A *@Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing/Discounting, WCDL/Short-Term Loan Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@@ CRISIL A- 419 Downgraded from CRISIL A @@Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Interchangeability from Non-Fund-based to Fund-based limit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs.233.5 million Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG##@ CRISIL A- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A ##@Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing/Discounting, Buyer's Credit and Rs.200 million interchangeable with Cash Credit, WCDL/STL, Stand-by LC, and Shipping Guarantee Inox India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 700 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL A Inox India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 830 Downgraded from CRISIL A ISR Infra Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 8.3 Assigned ISR Infra Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned ISR Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 21.7 Assigned ITDL Imagetec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Jonson Rubber Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18.7 Assigned Jonson Rubber Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.3 Assigned Loan Fac Jonson Rubber Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Kamlesh Kumar Singh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Kapadia Textile CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kapadia Textile Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kataria Carriers CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kataria Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kataria Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kataria Carriers TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 7.5 Suspended Credit Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 156 Suspended Kohinoor Eximtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Kohinoor Eximtex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Latin Paper Industries LLP TL CRISIL B 74.4 Assigned Latin Paper Industries LLP CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Lemorex Granito LLP Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 268.5 Assigned Lemorex Granito LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.5 Assigned Loan Fac Lemorex Granito LLP Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Lemorex Granito LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 $ Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 $ Loan Fac M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Jasani Post Shipment CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Credit Madhav Stores CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Madhav Stores TL CRISIL B+ 24.2 Assigned Mahakali Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Maheshwara Enterprises - Karimnagar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Assigned Maheshwara Enterprises - Karimnagar CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Maheshwara Enterprises - Karimnagar LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 $ Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 $ Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 $ Loan Fac Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 $ Malabar Diamond Gallery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 400 $ BBB-Watch Positive Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 $ Malabar Gold Supermarket (Kannur) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 89.5 $ Ltd Malabar Ruby Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 $ Malabar Watches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 $ Maya Aromatics TL CRISIL B 33.7 Assigned Maya Aromatics CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Maya Aromatics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.3 Assigned Loan Fac Melody Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Melody Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Credit Merit Organics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Merit Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned MGM Green Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30.7 Assigned Loan Fac MGM Green Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB 164.3 Assigned Mosaram Shivramdas CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Motor World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Motor World Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 176 Assigned Motor World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 174 Assigned Fac Mukesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Mukesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mukesh Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Mundeshwari Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Loan Fac Myhome Collections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Myhome Collections Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 110 Assigned Credit Myhome Collections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Myhome Collections Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 110 Assigned Credit Niklesh Cooking Oil Refineries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Niklesh Cooking Oil Refineries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5.4 Suspended Niklesh Cooking Oil Refineries TL CRISIL B+ 59.6 Suspended Nipha Enterprises LLP TL CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.5 Reaffirmed Nishit Aggarwal Krishi Sewa Kendra CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned North East Engineering and Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned North East Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned North India Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended North India Coating Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Northern Gold Collections Llp CC CRISIL BBB- 60 $ Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Oriental Textile Processing Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) Pvt LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 270 Suspended Ltd Panda Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.1 Assigned Panda Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 34 Assigned Peregrine Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed Premier Spincot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Loan Fac Premier Spincot CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Premier Spincot LT Loan CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Qualitronics (Madras) Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Qualitronics (Madras) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Quest Infosys Foundation TL CRISIL C 165 Suspended Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 408 Suspended R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 601.2 Suspended R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 66 Suspended Rajesh Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Rajesh Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Limits Rajesh Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Riches Jewel Arcade Llp CC CRISIL BBB- 300 $ Riches Jewel Arcade Llp Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 350 $ Roop Caterers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Roop Caterers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41.4 Suspended Loan Fac Roop Caterers TL CRISIL BB+ 174 Suspended Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 215 Reaffirmed Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 133 Assigned Rukshmani Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 187 Assigned S and P Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed S and P Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 18.4 Reaffirmed S and P Feeds Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 141.6 Reaffirmed S P Iron Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned S P Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned S.K. Foods LT Rating CRISIL BB - Assigned Sam Cables and Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Suspended Santosh W/O Sh. Vinod Kumar Warehouse TL CRISIL BB- 78.5 Assigned Sanvita Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 601.5 Reaffirmed Sanvita Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sanvita Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 Suspended Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Suspended Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.2 Suspended Loan Fac Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19 Suspended Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 217.6 Suspended Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 432.8 Suspended Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 115 Suspended Serene Senior Living Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Serene Senior Living Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shanti Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Suspended Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 44.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45.5 Suspended Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 325 Suspended Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Credit Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Suspended Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 390 Suspended Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 24 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sibrama Newage Export Packing CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Credit Spring Merchandisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Steeltech India CC CRISIL D 98 Suspended Steeltech India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Suspended Loan Fac Sundaram Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Sundaram Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Sundaram Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Packing Credit Superb Minerals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Sutapa International Exports Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned Swami Palani Andavar Spinners India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Ltd Swami Palani Andavar Spinners India Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Ltd Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Purchase Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed T K Sports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.4 Assigned T K Sports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned T S S S Infotech and Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Technocrats Plasma Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Technocrats Plasma Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Tiruchendur Murugan Hi-Tech Mill CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Tribhuwan Narayan Singh CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Ultracab (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Ultracab (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 2116 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1428 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.S. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B V.S. Cotton Industries Proposed Ruppee TL CRISIL D 3.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B V.S. Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 26.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vidya Bharati Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed loan* * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd External CRISIL AA 4958.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.4958.1 million is INR equivalent of USD77 million @ Rs.64.390326/USD Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 13050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 23000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd External CRISIL AA 10366.8 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.10366.8 million is INR equivalent of USD161 million @ Rs.64.39/USD Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 29520.1 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 11710 Reaffirmed VTC Tradewings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)