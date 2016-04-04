Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Shakti Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Amba Shakti Steels Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Forward Amba Shakti Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 4910 Suspended Credit Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 750 Suspended Purchase Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Benzer Trading India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Benzer Trading India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Bharat Rasayan Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 362 Notice of Withdrawal Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Suspended Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Suspended Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ekana Sportz City Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Excel Pack Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Excel Pack Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd * Bank guarantee is fully interchangeable with letter of credit Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended M and B Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 115 Reaffirmed M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Maamundeshwari Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Loan Fac MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Raipur Power and Steel Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 2.2 Suspended Raipur Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 247.8 Suspended Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Samprash Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Suspended Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Sri Krishna Explosives and Accessories BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Co. Sri Krishna Explosives and Accessories LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Co. Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 23.2 Suspended United Techfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aims Beverages Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aims Beverages CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Aims Beverages LT Loan CRISIL B 79.5 Assigned Amba Shakti Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Amba Shakti Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB 180 Suspended Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 450 Suspended Commercial Borrowings Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Arunodya Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Arunodya Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Arunodya Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Bharat Rasayan Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd External CRISIL A- 275 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Bharat Rasayan Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 761.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Rasayan Ltd TL CRISIL A- 325 Reaffirmed Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 950 Suspended Bishan Saroop Ram Kishan Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 340 Suspended Credit* *sublimit of cash credit up to Rs.190 Million. Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Watch with Positive Implications Cosmas Research Lab Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Cosmas Research Lab Ltd TL CRISIL D 510 Suspended Cosmas Research Lab Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Deepam Silk Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.3 Assigned Deepam Silk Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Deepam Silk Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.7 Assigned Loan Fac Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Ekana Sportz City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3680 Suspended Loan Fac Excel Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Excel Pack Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Suspended H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Suspended Hanuman Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Harman Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended Harman Exports Pvt Ltd Prop LT Bk Loan FacCRISIL B+ 152.5 Suspended Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Suspended Loan Fac Hindustan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 38 Suspended Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Suspended Loan Fac Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Credit M and B Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed M and B Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 247.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Maamundeshwari Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Maamundeshwari Agro Oils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 41 Assigned Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Malabar Jewels and Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Watch with Positive Implications Malabar Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55.5 Reaffirmed MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 64.5 Reaffirmed Mor Poultries CC CRISIL B- 149 Suspended Mor Poultries LT Loan CRISIL B- 46 Suspended NU - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed NU - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed NU - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Pari Agro Exports CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Pari Agro Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Penguin Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Penguin Electronics Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Property Percept Solar Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned PKF Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 107.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prashanth Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B R. P. Tek India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.5 Suspended R. P. Tek India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60.5 Suspended Loan Fac Raipur Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 975 Suspended Raipur Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 875 Suspended Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rankas Texfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 51.1 Reaffirmed Sagar Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Suspended Sagar Educational Society TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Samprash Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 847.5 Suspended Samprash Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 244 Suspended Sant Deepak Educational and Charitable TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended Trust Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting@ CRISIL BB+ 500 Suspended @ Includes a sublimit of Export packing credit of Rs. 650 Million Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended Shiv Shakti Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 133 Suspended Shiv Shakti Exports Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Shree Durga Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Shree Durga Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Durga Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL D 5 Suspended Somanil Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Somanil Chemicals Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 40 Suspended * 75 percent interchangeable with cash credit Somanil Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.5 Suspended Sri Krishna Explosives and Accessories CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Co. Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32 Suspended Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 4.8 Suspended Credit Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Suspended Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.2 Suspended Loan Fac Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Suspended Credit Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39.8 Suspended Swati Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac United Techfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 233.5 Assigned United Techfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac United Techfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Vajrakalpa Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 261 Reaffirmed Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 39 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 