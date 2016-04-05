Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Grasim Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd BG### CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ###Interchangeable with packing credit of up to Rs.250 million Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1770 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed @Rs.260 million interchangeable with bank guarantee limits. Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit^^ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed ^^Rs.280 million interchangeable with buyer's credit limit Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 1730 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 1240 Assigned Credit Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 139 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 80000 Assigned Programme~ ~Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.340.0 billion at any point in time during 2016-17. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. S.K.Samanta and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Notice of Withdrawal Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 7.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 945 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Thomas Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Thomas Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 21 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Buildcon Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Credit Ashtech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ashtech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 460.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 5.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 84.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 405 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Fac Dipu Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Dipu Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Grasim Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AAA 785.1 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6047.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4867.2 Reaffirmed Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL AA+ 320 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Cash Credit/Overdraft Facility Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and buyer's credit limits. Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL AA+ 250 Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility and bank guarantee limits. Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Packing Credit@@ CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed @@Fully interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Builders and Transport Co CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 31 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 340000 Assigned Programme~ ~Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.340.0 billion at any point in time during 2016-17. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 450000 Reaffirmed Programme* Enhanced from Rs.350.00 Billion; *Borrowing programme for 2015-16 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 460000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1227047.3 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 224700 Reaffirmed Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Revital Reality Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 3000 Reaffirmed S.K.Samanta and Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Notice of Withdrawal Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Shri Masaniyamman Thunai Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 92.2 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Sivarathish Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sivarathish Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 18.3 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sivarathish Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.2 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Sri Venkata Subrahmanyeswara Modern Raw Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned and Boiled Rice Mill Loan Fac Sri Venkata Subrahmanyeswara Modern Raw LT Loan CRISIL B 14.3 Assigned and Boiled Rice Mill Sri Venkata Subrahmanyeswara Modern Raw Open CC CRISIL B 170 Assigned and Boiled Rice Mill SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57 Upgraded from CRISIL B SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 580 Reaffirmed Supertech Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2000 Reaffirmed Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 136.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15550.1 Reaffirmed Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 315 Reaffirmed Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7350 Reaffirmed Supertech Township Project Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 3400 Reaffirmed Swarna Kamal Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Watch Positive The KCP Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1010 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3956.9 Reaffirmed Thomas Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 41.8 Assigned Limits Thomas Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.7 Assigned Thomas Constructions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Tirupati Buildplaza Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Watch Positive Varsha Super Stockist India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Varsha Super Stockist India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 