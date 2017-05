Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aercomfort Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Aercomfort Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Antony Garages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Ashbee Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 650 Reaffirmed Cooperatieve Centrale CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed *Including sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.50 million Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2 1200 Assigned Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2 75.3 Assigned Packing Credit Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 166.7 Assigned Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Finance Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Reaffirmed N. K. Gade BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Om Sai Aqua Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Premji Valji and Sons BG CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. LOC CRISIL A2 1150 Reaffirmed S.V. Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Assigned Sevenhills International BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 TRIL Infopark Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 55 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Little World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- A to Z Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Accord Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Aercomfort Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Ainaj Industries CC CRISIL B- 170 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ambe Proptech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Assigned Loan Fac Antony Garages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Antony Garages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Aryan Tea Plantation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashbee Industries India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 6.5 Assigned Ashbee Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 43.5 Assigned Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 97.1 Reaffirmed B.S.R. Builders Engineers and Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Assigned Contractors B.S.R. Builders Engineers and TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Contractors Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Brojendra Plantation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Goyal MG Gases Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 184.5 Reaffirmed Happy Home Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1582.5 Reaffirmed Happy Home Corporation Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Happy Home Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 309.5 Reaffirmed Happy Home Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1858 Assigned Loan Fac HCL Technologies Ltd Corporate credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed rating Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 208 Reaffirmed Discounting Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB+ 240.4 Assigned WC Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1027.4 Assigned Loan Fac Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 157.2 Assigned Koshiya Enterprise TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M.B. Tea And Allied Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Maheshwari Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Maheshwari Fabtex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N. K. Gade CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Nava Barath Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 275 Reaffirmed Nava Barath Fertilizers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Om Sai Aqua CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Om Sai Aqua LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Upgraded from CRISIL B Om Sai Aqua Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.8 Reaffirmed Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Pooja Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Premji Valji and Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Premji Valji and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premji Valji and Sons (Jewellers) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Premji Valji and Sons (Jewellers) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 104 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Ramnandi Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ramnandi Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 49.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ramniklal S. Gosalia and Co. CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1325 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB S.V. Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed S.V. Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35.1 Reaffirmed Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 56.1 Reaffirmed Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22 Assigned Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 61.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sarodamoni Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 14.6 Assigned Sevenhills International CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sevenhills International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sevenhills International TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 250.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 259.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shyam Fibers CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shyam Fibers LT Loan CRISIL B 15.1 Reaffirmed Shyam Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.9 Assigned Loan Fac Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 20.3 Reaffirmed Suman Mfg. Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 30.2 Reaffirmed Swarnalaxmi Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 53.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastika Printing and Packaging CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned TRIL Infopark Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 9000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ TRIL Infopark Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ TRIL Infopark Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 10000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ TRIL Infopark Ltd TL CRISIL A- 8500 Assigned U.S. Impex CC* CRISIL B 87.5 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Buyers Credit (BC) up to Rs.80 million and foreign letter of credit (FLC) up to Rs.80 million Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits. Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 81.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1341.1 Reaffirmed Zero Microfinance and Savings Support Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded Foundation Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 