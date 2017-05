Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.D.Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended B.D.Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Broadcast Engineering Consultants India BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Broadcast Engineering Consultants India LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 775 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Cooperatieve Centrale CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed GRM Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed Credit JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawn ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. LSR Foods Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 640 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 44 Reaffirmed Forward Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed Credit N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Polar Star Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency R.P. Periyasamy and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Supergems India Pvt Ltd Export CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit Suyambu Projects BG* CRISIL A4 40 Assigned * Fully inter-changeable with Letter of Credit (LC). Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Ltd Credit Venkateshwara Mahila Audyogik Utpadak BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit Venus Controls and Switchgear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Venus Controls and Switchgear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambo Exports Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended Ambo Exports Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 700 Suspended Discounting Ambo Exports Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ambo Exports Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac Anant Ram Bhatia Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Anant Ram Bhatia Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 125 Suspended Credit Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 65 Suspended Discounting Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10.7 Suspended Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 7.1 Suspended Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Suspended Credit Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 196 Suspended Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Suspended Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 45 Suspended Credit B.D.Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Biesse Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Assigned Biesse Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 368 Assigned Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- CCS Infotech Ltd BG Not Meaningful 15 Revised from CRISIL D CCS Infotech Ltd CC Not Meaningful 50 Revised from CRISIL D CCS Infotech Ltd LOC Not Meaningful 60 Revised from CRISIL D CCS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Not Meaningful 18 Revised from Loan Fac CRISIL D CCS Infotech Ltd WC TL Not Meaningful 120 Revised from CRISIL D Charisma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Charisma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Fac Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1664.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Das Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Das Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70.7 Suspended Loan Fac Das Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 36.8 Suspended Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 1000 Suspended Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Suspended Loan Fac Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 700 Suspended Loan Fac Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.7 Suspended Loan Fac Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68.3 Suspended Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Suspended Loan Fac Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 3 Suspended Credit Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 140 Suspended Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 160 Suspended Loan Fac GRM Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 440 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ GRM Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Growthpath Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Himalay Cold Storage Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Icon Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1095.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- J. M. D. Industries TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed J. M. D. Industries WC Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 221 Suspended Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.5 Suspended Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 310 Downgraded from CRISIL A- London Star Diamond Company India Pvt Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 236.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit London Star Diamond Company India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 143.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1294.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A- LSR Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M/s R.K. Behuria CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended M/s R.K. Behuria Export Packing CRISIL D 95 Suspended Credit MA Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended MA Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Suspended Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.5 Suspended Loan Fac Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 204.5 Reaffirmed Madhoor Buildwell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mantora Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mantora Oil Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1548.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 345 Reaffirmed Discounting Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 284.2 Reaffirmed Modern Distropolis Ltd CC CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Modern Distropolis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Distropolis Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Mulchand Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 89.2 Reaffirmed Mulchand Phulchand Krishi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended Loan Fac Nap Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Nap Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 195 Suspended Nap Construction Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 20 Suspended Nap Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Suspended Credit Narula Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 196 Suspended Narula Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4 Suspended Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 882.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1620 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A- OSRAM India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Watch Developing *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and short-term loan OSRAM India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Watch Loan Fac Developing Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Paulmech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Polar Star Post Shipment CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Credit Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1650 Reaffirmed Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 111.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.P. Periyasamy and Co CC CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R.P. Periyasamy and Co Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R.P. Periyasamy and Co Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Raia Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramalinga Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.1 Assigned Loan Fac Ramalinga Reddy Lease Rental CRISIL B+ 20.9 Assigned Discounting Loan Ramalinga Reddy LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Ravileela Granites Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned * Completely interchangeable with PC/PCFC Ravileela Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Discounting Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Sai Projects and Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sanjay Commercial Company Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB+ 252.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit facility Sanjay Commercial Company CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Shree Ram Saw Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Suspended Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 116 Suspended Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.6 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd CC CRISIL D 76.5 Suspended Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills CC CRISIL D 440 Suspended Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Proposed TL CRISIL D 209.5 Suspended Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Rupee TL CRISIL D 150.5 Suspended Suyambu Projects CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Swastik Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Swastik Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Swastik Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 800 Suspended Swastik Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.2 Suspended Loan Fac Swastik Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.8 Suspended The Devicolam Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed The Devicolam Distilleries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Credit The Devicolam Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Devicolam Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1240 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 532.9 Suspended Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 615 Suspended Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 240.7 Suspended Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Ltd Varda Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Ltd Venus Controls and Switchgear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 400 Suspended Venus Controls and Switchgear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Loan Fac Venus Trust March 2016 Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 2773 Provisional Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 660 Downgraded from CRISIL A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 