Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S P Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended A S P Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Agni Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 115 Notice of Forward Withdrawal Ardor International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 180 Notice of Forward Withdrawal Ardor International Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A3 400 Notice of Withdrawal ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee Bhageria Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Discounting Bhageria Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Bhageria Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Tirath Polycontainers LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Notice of Industries Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 163.4 Notice of Forward Withdrawal Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 530 Notice of Withdrawal Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A3 36.6 Notice of Withdrawal Dembla Timber Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 165 Suspended Eagle Electronics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.60.0 Billion) Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Assigned Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reduced from Rs.73.5 Billion Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Forward Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Forward Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Withdrawn INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd KCRM FOODS Cont:Kalyana Chakravarthi BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Rice Mill Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawn **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Laxcon Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed @Letter Of Guarantee is sublimit of Inland/Import Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.600 million. Laxcon Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed M/s. Narendra Dev Girraj Ji BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Construction (J.V) Manas Flour Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mithra Engineering Constructions ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Mithra Engineering Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned OM India Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned OM India Trading Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 750 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Permeshwar Creations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Permeshwar Creations Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Replika Press Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Suspended Savita Oil Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 8220 Reaffirmed Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55.4 Reaffirmed Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.7 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Notice of Withdrawal Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 205 Notice of Withdrawal Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 12 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10.4 Suspended Tanishka International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Loan Fac Tanishka International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Credit Tanishka International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 37 Assigned Tanishka International Foreign CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Tanishka International Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Forward Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lucas-TVS Ltd FD FAAA Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S P Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Suspended A S P Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.7 Suspended Loan Fac A S P Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.3 Suspended A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Suspended A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Suspended Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 680 Reaffirmed Agni Ltd CC CRISIL B 34.6 Suspended Agni Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.4 Suspended Loan Fac Agni Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Suspended Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Anirudh Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38 Suspended Loan Fac Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.500 million for letter of credit and Rs.500 million for bank guarantee Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs.350 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL BBB- 565 Reaffirmed @@Includes sublimit of Rs.400 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB- 480 Reaffirmed ##Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB- 475 Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 535 Reaffirmed Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.600 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.800 million for letter of credit, Rs.800 million for buyer's credit and Rs.200 million for bank guarantee Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 570 Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit, and Rs.250 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed @@Includes sublimit of Rs.95 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB- 877.5 Reaffirmed ##Includes sublimit of Rs.635 million for letter of credit, and Rs.635 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 602.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Rs.312.5 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.420 million for letter of credit, and Rs.420 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 1570 Reaffirmed Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 273.5 Suspended Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 261 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Bhagwati Tirath Polycontainers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Notice of Industries Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Bhagwati Tirath Polycontainers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Notice of Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Withdrawal Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG# CRISIL D 3811.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL D 929 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 11.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC@ CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC$ CRISIL D 1146.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 58.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 31.3 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Borse Brothers Engineers & Contractors TL CRISIL B- 93.7 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 950 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimits of Rs.725 million for import/inland letter of credit and buyer's credit, and Rs.712.5 million for foreign currency loan Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed @@Includes sublimits of Rs.487.5 million for import/inland letter of credit and buyer's credit Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimits of Rs.320 million for import/inland letter of credit and buyer's credit, and Rs.300 million for foreign currency loan Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes sublimits of Rs.187.5 million for import/inland letter of credit and buyer's credit Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Eagle Electronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 930000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA- r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA- r Commodity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Focus Edu-Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Focus Edumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB 530 Suspended Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 87.4 Suspended Loan Fac Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB 63.6 Suspended GVR Khandaphod Bijwad Road Project Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hanumant Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 190 Downgraded from CRISIL B ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Subordinated debt CRISIL AAA 4850 Assigned Ltd issue IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Removed from 'Watch with Negative Implications' Jai Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Jai Auto Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB 25.2 Suspended Loan Jai Auto Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 44.1 Suspended Jai Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 59.2 Suspended JM Financial Asset Reconstruction NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd JM Financial Asset Reconstruction NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd *Cash credit facility of Rs.750 million is interchangeable with working capital demand loan. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd KCRM FOODS Cont:Kalyana Chakravarthi CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Rice Mill Kesar Petroproducts Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bills Discounting Limit Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 147420 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3900 Reaffirmed Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 3500 Reaffirmed Laxcon Steels Ltd CC*#$ CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit in Foreign Currency is sublimit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.300 million.; #Packing Credit in Foreign Currency is sublimit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.100 million.; $Foreign Documentary Bills Purchase is sublimit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.100 million. Laxcon Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Withdrawal Lucas-TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2110 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1185 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Narendra Dev Girraj Ji CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Construction (J.V) M/s. Narendra Dev Girraj Ji Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Construction (J.V) Loan Fac Manas Flour Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Manas Flour Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32 Assigned Loan Fac Manas Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Max Gold CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Mithra Engineering Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Mithra Engineering Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Mittal Alloy Castings Company CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Mittal Alloy Castings Company LT Loan CRISIL B 33 Assigned Mundhra Bullion Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning and Ginning Mills TL CRISIL D 144.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Narayan Agro Foods Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Suspended National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 550000 Assigned Programme National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Programme National Highways Authority of India NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 240000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd CC CRISIL D 108.6 Suspended Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 44.1 Suspended Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B OM India Trading Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oneworld Retail Division CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Oneworld Retail Division LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Oneworld Retail Division Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oneworld Retail Division TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Orisons Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 105 Suspended Credit Permeshwar Creations Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Credit Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Propellum Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 141.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Replika Press Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 410 Suspended Replika Press Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended Ruby Creative Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Suspended Ruby Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Suspended S T P Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended S T P Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended S T P Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Savita Oil Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 290.8 Withdrawal Loan Fac Savita Oil Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 277.1 Reaffirmed Shakun Gases Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shivashakti Bio Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed Shivashakti Bio Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Kalyanika Promotors and Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shri Ram Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ram Multicom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 160.3 Assigned Shri Ram Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 63.7 Reaffirmed Shyama Sakti Rice Agro Food Products CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shyama Sakti Rice Agro Food Products TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 86.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SMVD Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 38 Suspended SMVD Polypack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Suspended Loan Fac SMVD Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Suspended Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Credit Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 329.9 Reaffirmed Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Spentika Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Suspended Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 570 Suspended Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Mill Loan Fac Sudama Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Suspended Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 126 Suspended Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Suspended Credit Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Suspended Superior Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 195 Suspended Superior Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Superior Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 99 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 81 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Zycus Infotech Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Zycus Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 67 Assigned Zycus Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)