Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Arum Investments Pvt Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Arum Investments Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt (Reduced CRISIL A1+ 63500 Withdrawal from Rs.73.5 Billion) Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Jain Steel Industries Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Forward Kriticons Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Kriticons Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Laxmisree Ricemill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 560 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Signet Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Signet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1650 Reaffirmed SkipperSeil Ltd BG CRISIL A3 850 Suspended SkipperSeil Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 196 Suspended Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Tehri Iron and Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 31 Suspended Vaibhav Structurals BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Vaibhav Structurals LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 91.8 Reaffirmed A. Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned A.K.Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Angel Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 200 Assigned Anmol Enterprises TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B ASA Portfolio Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Atmiya Engineering and Plastics CC CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL C Atmiya Engineering and Plastics LT Loan CRISIL D 34.3 Downgraded from CRISIL C Atmiya Engineering and Plastics WC TL CRISIL D 51.7 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Bee Path Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 3470 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chungath Gold CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Chungath Gold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned Dayanand Cotton Ind CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Dayanand Cotton Ind TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Deluxe Cold Storage and Food Processors CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A- Deluxe Cold Storage and Food Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A- ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Gajanand Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Hyderabad Handloom Centre CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ J Thomas and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Jai Sai Construction BG CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jai Sai Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 59 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jai Sai Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jain Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Jain Steel Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Limits Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Processors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed K Mohan and Company (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Kamadgiri Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kriticons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Kriticons Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Steel Rolling Mills - Mandi CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Gobindgarh Laxmisree Ricemill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Laxmisree Ricemill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmisree Ricemill Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 8.2 Assigned Madhav Ginning CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Madhav Ginning LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 495 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Marico Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Withdrawn Marico Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Withdrawn Marico Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1460 Reaffirmed Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- Developing Rating Implications Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rama Krishna Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Sarda Bio Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Sarthav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Seven Islands Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1355 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shiva Transport Company Open CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4900 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Shree Bankey Behari Food Processors Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A- Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 76 Assigned Siddhivinayak Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Signet Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Signet Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 664.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Signet Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 502.2 Reaffirmed Signet Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 183.3 Reaffirmed SkipperSeil Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended SkipperSeil Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 141 Suspended Loan Fac Sree Alankar CC CRISIL BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Sree Alankar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Loan Fac Star Rising Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Flexible CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund ST Plan Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Money CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Flexible CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund ST Plan Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Money FundCRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Issue CRISIL AA+ 5500 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Supreme Knowledge Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ (SO)1000 Final rating Tehri Iron and Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Suspended Telu Ram Amar Chand & Company CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Theme Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 61.5 Reaffirmed Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Udayakumar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 9.1 Reaffirmed Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 67.5 Suspended *Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) for Rs.10.0 Million. Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Union Kbc Asset Management Company Pvt Union KBC Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Fund Vaibhav Structurals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Vindhya Shiksha Samiti Balaghat TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VSSN Jambaladinni CC CRISIL B- 210 Reaffirmed VSSN Kallur CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed VSSN Rajalabanda CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Waa Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 970.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 29.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)