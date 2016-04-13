Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Agrawal Sponge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended ANR International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Suspended ANR International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 19 Suspended B. M. Raj Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Balar Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35.9 Reaffirmed Bhatia Colour Company LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed # Includes credit exposure limit of Rs.2.0 million C & E Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 256 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd ST Unsecured Loan CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Suspended Dhaval Agri Exports Foreign CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Dhaval Agri Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Goel International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2408 Suspended Goel Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended Haresh Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 145 Suspended Incom Wires and Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Incom Wires and Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Jugendra Singh & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Jyotin Kumar Sahoo BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kalsi Alloys Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Loan Fac Kandarp Construction India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 135 Suspended Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Leather Tech Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 19 Suspended Leather Tech Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Ozone PB Spintex Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Pidilite Industries Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit,bank Guarantees (BG's) and buyers credit Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120.3 Suspended Prasad Seeds Corporation BG CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 2120 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 780* Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting * Interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Raju Construction Co. and Shelters Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Ltd Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Forward Simplex Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Notice of Withdrawal Simplex Castings Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 8 Notice of Forward Withdrawal Simplex Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 320 Notice of Withdrawal Strescon Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Strescon Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed SVG Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 28 Assigned SVG Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed under LOC Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AEZ Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Suspended Agrawal Cotex CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Agrawal Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Agrawal Sponge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac ANR International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Suspended Loan Fac B. M. Raj Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended B. M. Raj Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended B. M. Raj Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended B. M. Raj Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Babboo Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Babboo Rice and General Mills Export Packing CRISIL B 25 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Babboo Rice and General Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 25 Assigned Balar Buildcon Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 50 Suspended Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Bhatia Colour Company CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Bhatia Colour Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Boulder Realcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Assigned C & E Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed * Includes export packing credit limit of Rs.37.0 million and foreign bill discounting limit of Rs.58.0 million C & E Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit C.P. Exports CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 1950 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 747.4 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Champion Agro Ltd CC CRISIL D 1500 Suspended Champion Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Suspended Loan Fac Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Dhaval Agri Exports CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dhaval Agri Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Dhaval Agri Exports TL CRISIL BB 59.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL BB 121.5 Suspended Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 206.7 Suspended Eurotek Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Fabulous Builders CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Goel International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Suspended Goel International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 242 Suspended Goel Overseas CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Goel Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 8.2 Suspended Goel Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.8 Suspended Loan Fac Gopish Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL C 76 Suspended Gopish Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 33 Suspended Loan Fac Gopish Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL C 14.7 Suspended Haresh Chemicals CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Haresh Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Loan Fac ICICI Prudential Flexible Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Plan Incom Wires and Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Incom Wires and Cables Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Suspended Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Assigned Jairam Maruti Mills BG CRISIL D 7.8 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.9 Assigned Loan Fac Joyalukkas Lifestyle Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Jugendra Singh & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Jyotin Kumar Sahoo TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Jyotin Kumar Sahoo Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jyotin Kumar Sahoo CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned K and M Sheltors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Kalsi Alloys CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kalsi Alloys TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Kandarp Construction India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Kandarp Construction India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 $ KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 600 $ Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.7 Suspended Loan Fac Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Credit Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10.3 Suspended Leather Tech Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Leather Tech Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 1 Suspended Leather Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Lilamani Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 99.5 Suspended Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Shelters CC CRISIL BB 400 Suspended Namal Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital LT Loan CRISIL A+(SO) 350 Assigned Pvt Ltd Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+(SO) 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Narmadeshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Narmadeshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 6.9 Suspended Narmadeshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32.3 Suspended Olympia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Opaline Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 $ Ozone PB Spintex Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ozone PB Spintex Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 635 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1550 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan (WCDL)/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee /Stand-by line of credit facilities Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 29.7 Suspended Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 329.7 Suspended Poulomi Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poulomi Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Prasad Seeds Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raju Construction Co. and Shelters Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Ltd Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 125 Suspended Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Hari Krupa Developers TL CRISIL B 100 Suspended Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Satya Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.5 Suspended Savitridevi Cotton and Oil Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended Savitridevi Cotton and Oil Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Sharthi Cottgin Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sharthi Cottgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharthi Cottgin Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1630 Reaffirmed Credit Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Durga Loha Bhandar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Simplex Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Simplex Castings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Simplex Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.5 Reaffirmed Snowbird Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Strescon Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Strescon Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.4 Reaffirmed Subh Sanket Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned SVG Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 632.5 Assigned SVG Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL A- 262.7 Assigned Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 57 Reaffirmed Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 168 Reaffirmed Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 69.7 Suspended Loan Fac Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20.3 Suspended Vishvas Ginning and Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vishvas Ginning and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishvas Ginning and Industries TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)