Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 47.5 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/
Foreign Bill
discounting
Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 29.5 Suspended
Danush Interiors & Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 320 Suspended
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 600 Suspended
Credit
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3 150 Suspended
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Loans
Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed
Lonestar Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Suspended
Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 44 Assigned
Mundhra Jewellers Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 100 Reassigned
Nutech Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6030 Reaffirmed
Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 770 Reaffirmed
Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
R.L. Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Real Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 3900 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhavani Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Standard Chartered Investments and ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Loans India Ltd
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Taurus Ultra ST Bond fund CRISIL A-mfs - Downgraded
from CRISIL
AAAmfs
V R Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2 62.5 Reaffirmed
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3.5 Suspended
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Suspended
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 820 Suspended
William Goodacre and Sons India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
William Goodacre and Sons India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Credit
Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 107 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R. Infratech BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
A.R. Infratech CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
A.R. Infratech LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Suspended
A.R. Infratech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned
ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 54.3 Suspended
ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Suspended
Anand Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Anand Rice Mills Export Packing CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Credit
Anand Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anand Rice Mills TL CRISIL BB 14.2 Reaffirmed
Anandswarn Residency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anandswarn Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 117.5 Assigned
Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.7 Assigned
Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 69.1 Reaffirmed
Limits
Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.9 Reaffirmed
BCV Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed
Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73.5 Assigned
Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Bharti Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL D 85 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
*Sublimit of clean bill purchase of Rs.2.5 million
Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended
Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 205 Suspended
Danush Interiors & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
E Oriental Timbers CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
E Oriental Timbers Foreign LOC CRISIL D 300 Suspended
E Oriental Timbers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Suspended
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 605 Suspended
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 2975.6 Suspended
Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Credit
Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned
Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 23.8 Assigned
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Line of Credit
Keechery Engineering Co. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Keechery Engineering Co. TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Krishu Motor Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Krishu Motor Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Krishu Motor Craft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Laxmi Construction Company CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Laxmi Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Laxmi Construction Company TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Lonestar Industries CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended
Lonestar Industries TL CRISIL BBB 25 Suspended
Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 55.5 Assigned
Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Assigned
Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned
Neravy Saiva Sithananda Pullvar SO. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Soupramanien Pillai Education and Loan Fac
Social Trust
Neravy Saiva Sithananda Pullvar SO. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Soupramanien Pillai Education and
Social Trust
Nutech Construction CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Oriental Woods CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Oriental Woods Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Oriental Woods Proposed LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed
R.L. Foods CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed
R.L. Foods Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
R.L. Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Raja Food Products TL CRISIL B 9 Assigned
Raja Food Products CC CRISIL B 66 Assigned
Raja Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rajpal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 84 Suspended
Ranjit Singh and Co CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Ranjit Singh and Co LOC & BG CRISIL BBB- 635 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1780 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 526.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B
Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 373.4 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 135 Suspended
Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB 7670 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhavani Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Thirnavukkarasu Dhanalakshmi LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended
Educational and Charitable Trust
Sriven Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Standard Chartered Investments and NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded
Loans India Ltd from CRISIL
AA+
Standard Chartered Investments and Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Downgraded
Loans India Ltd Debentures AAr from CRISIL
PP-MLD AA+r
Sun N Wind Infra Energy Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 551.1 Assigned
Sun N Wind Infra Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 38.75 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Uma Glass Works TL CRISIL D 31.5 Assigned
Uma Glass Works Proposed TL CRISIL D 17 Assigned
Uma Glass Works CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned
Uma Glass Works Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 16.5 Assigned
Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt CC CRISIL D 109 Suspended
Ltd
Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt Export Packing CRISIL D 66 Suspended
Ltd Credit
Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 136.3 Suspended
Ltd
Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt Import LOC Limit CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Ltd
Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt TL CRISIL D 555.9 Suspended
Ltd
Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt WC TL CRISIL D 53.8 Suspended
Ltd
V R Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
V R Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Suspended
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Suspended
Purchase
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Suspended
Credit
West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 373.7 Suspended
Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 39 Suspended
Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 282 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)