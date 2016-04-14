Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 47.5 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 29.5 Suspended Danush Interiors & Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 320 Suspended Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 600 Suspended Credit Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3 150 Suspended Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Loans Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Lonestar Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Suspended Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 44 Assigned Mundhra Jewellers Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 100 Reassigned Nutech Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6030 Reaffirmed Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 770 Reaffirmed Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Real Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Romil Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 3900 Reaffirmed Sri Bhavani Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Investments and ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loans India Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Taurus Ultra ST Bond fund CRISIL A-mfs - Downgraded from CRISIL AAAmfs V R Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2 62.5 Reaffirmed West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3.5 Suspended West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Suspended West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 820 Suspended William Goodacre and Sons India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed William Goodacre and Sons India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Credit Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 107 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Infratech BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended A.R. Infratech CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended A.R. Infratech LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Suspended A.R. Infratech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Abhimanu Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 54.3 Suspended ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Suspended Anand Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Anand Rice Mills Export Packing CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Credit Anand Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anand Rice Mills TL CRISIL BB 14.2 Reaffirmed Anandswarn Residency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Anandswarn Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 117.5 Assigned Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned Loan Fac Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.7 Assigned Anika Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 69.1 Reaffirmed Limits Aphrodite 4Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.9 Reaffirmed BCV Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73.5 Assigned Bellona Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Bharti Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Sublimit of clean bill purchase of Rs.2.5 million Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 205 Suspended Danush Interiors & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended E Oriental Timbers CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended E Oriental Timbers Foreign LOC CRISIL D 300 Suspended E Oriental Timbers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Suspended FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 605 Suspended Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 2975.6 Suspended Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Credit Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 23.8 Assigned K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Line of Credit Keechery Engineering Co. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Keechery Engineering Co. TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Krishu Motor Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Krishu Motor Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Krishu Motor Craft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Laxmi Construction Company CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Laxmi Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Laxmi Construction Company TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Lonestar Industries CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Lonestar Industries TL CRISIL BBB 25 Suspended Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 55.5 Assigned Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.5 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Assigned Maa Mangla Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Mittal Lumber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Neravy Saiva Sithananda Pullvar SO. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Soupramanien Pillai Education and Loan Fac Social Trust Neravy Saiva Sithananda Pullvar SO. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended Soupramanien Pillai Education and Social Trust Nutech Construction CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Oriental Woods CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Oriental Woods Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Oriental Woods Proposed LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Prasad and Company (Project Works) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Raja Food Products TL CRISIL B 9 Assigned Raja Food Products CC CRISIL B 66 Assigned Raja Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Rajpal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 84 Suspended Ranjit Singh and Co CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Ranjit Singh and Co LOC & BG CRISIL BBB- 635 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ferro Alloys India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1780 Reaffirmed Credit Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 526.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shri Kalyan Buildmart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 373.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 135 Suspended Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB 7670 Reaffirmed Sri Bhavani Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sri Thirnavukkarasu Dhanalakshmi LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Educational and Charitable Trust Sriven Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Investments and NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded Loans India Ltd from CRISIL AA+ Standard Chartered Investments and Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Downgraded Loans India Ltd Debentures AAr from CRISIL PP-MLD AA+r Sun N Wind Infra Energy Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 551.1 Assigned Sun N Wind Infra Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.9 Assigned Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 38.75 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Uma Glass Works TL CRISIL D 31.5 Assigned Uma Glass Works Proposed TL CRISIL D 17 Assigned Uma Glass Works CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned Uma Glass Works Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 16.5 Assigned Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt CC CRISIL D 109 Suspended Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt Export Packing CRISIL D 66 Suspended Ltd Credit Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 136.3 Suspended Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt Import LOC Limit CRISIL D 90 Suspended Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt TL CRISIL D 555.9 Suspended Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries Pvt WC TL CRISIL D 53.8 Suspended Ltd V R Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended V R Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Loan Fac V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Suspended West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Suspended Purchase West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Suspended Loan Fac West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Suspended Credit West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 373.7 Suspended Zeal Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 39 Suspended Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 282 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)