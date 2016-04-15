Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Loan Fac Alom Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Alom Extrusions Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Alom Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended Alom Extrusions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 257.5 Suspended BCH Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 159.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Eirich India Pvt Ltd Letter Of CRISIL A3 60 Suspended Guarantee* *Includes Rs.5 Million sub-limit towards foreign letter of guarantee Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Assigned Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned under LOC Emmtex Synthetics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ @Fully fungible with Bill Discounting under Letter of Credit facility to the extent of Rs.10 million Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended H. Riddhesh and Co. Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase H. Riddhesh and Co. Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Foreign Currency Home Idea Curtain Fabrics LOC CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Incom Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Incom Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Suspended Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Suspended Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended L-Comps and Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended M/s N. D. Gupta & Sons BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Maria Rug International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Maria Rug International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Suspended Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15.5 Suspended Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Ray International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 169.5 Reaffirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 82.5 Assigned Sharda Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 156.5 Suspended Shri N. Ramakrishna BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Steelsworth Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Credit Steelsworth Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Credit Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Veekay Connectors Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Veekay Connectors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Vishnu Saran and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Vishnu Saran and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Suspended Aeron Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ajay Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 23 Suspended Credit Alom Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended ANC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed ANC Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.4 Reaffirmed ANC Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 12.4 Reaffirmed Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd TL* CRISIL A 920 Reaffirmed *Rs.510 million is interchangeable with letter of credit sight, letter of credit usance sight, and letter of undertaking for buyers credit. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd TL CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 9020 Reaffirmed Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 880 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL D 460 Suspended Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 174.3 Suspended Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Ltd TL CRISIL D 1624.1 Suspended Baghauli Sugar and Distillery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 250 Suspended Baldev Krishan Memorial Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Society Loan Fac Baldev Krishan Memorial Charitable TL CRISIL D 95 Suspended Society BCH Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed BCH Electric Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 90.3 Reaffirmed Bija Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58 Assigned CMM Tradelinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned CMM Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned D Decor Home Store LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 300 Assigned Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.2 Suspended Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 27.3 Suspended Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 79 Suspended Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 55.5 Suspended Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55.4 Suspended Loan Fac East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 54 Suspended East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Suspended Loan Fac East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.2 Suspended Eirich India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Emmtex Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Emmtex Synthetics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB+ 112 Downgraded from CRISIL A- #Receivables from TVS Motor Company Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to be discounted under this Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Interchangeable with letter of Credit upto Rs.50 million Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 48 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Famina Knit Fabs BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Famina Knit Fabs Bill Discounting CRISIL D 1 Suspended Famina Knit Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL D 230 Suspended Purchase Famina Knit Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL D 198 Suspended Famina Knit Fabs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Suspended Loan Fac Famina Knit Fabs TL CRISIL D 2 Suspended Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Hansa Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 720 Suspended Hansa Metallics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 89.4 Suspended Hansa Metallics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Credit Hansa Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150.6 Suspended Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Suspended Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.1 Suspended Hara Parbati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 7.7 Suspended Home Idea Curtain Fabrics CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Home Idea Curtain Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Suspended Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63.4 Suspended Loan Fac Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.1 Suspended Incom Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Incom Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31 Suspended IUA Trust TL CRISIL B 75 Suspended Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20.2 Suspended Loan Fac Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Suspended Credit Jagdamba Polyfabes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.8 Suspended Jehan Numa Palace Hotel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kamalakanta Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Kesri Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Lakhotia Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52 Suspended L-Comps and Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended M/s N. D. Gupta & Sons CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended M/s N. D. Gupta & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Ltd Rating Maria Rug International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Suspended Loan Fac Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 45.7 Reaffirmed P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 28.8 Suspended P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.8 Suspended Loan Fac P B Nirman Udyog Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 33.4 Suspended P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24 Suspended P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 46 Suspended Parvati Cotton Industries - Beed CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 68 Suspended Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended Loan Fac Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 127 Suspended Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 9 Suspended R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed R N Knitfab Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed R S Rocksand Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned R S Rocksand CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned R S Rocksand LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Radha Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Radha Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Radha Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended Radha Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 4.9 Suspended Ray International Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Loan Fac Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Assigned Rishikesh Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33 Assigned Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 202.5 Suspended Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 340 Assigned Secunderabad Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Service Master Clean Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sharda Timbers CC CRISIL B 58.5 Suspended Shree Sai Rolling Mills India Ltd CC CRISIL D 256 Suspended Shree Sai Rolling Mills India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 24 Suspended Shri N. Ramakrishna CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Suspended Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 370.4 Suspended Siddhi Refoils and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Loan Fac SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed * Includes cash credit sublimit of Rs.50 million SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 285.9 Suspended Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 425 Suspended Sri Balaji Forest Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Suspended Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22 Suspended Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.7 Suspended Loan Fac Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.1 Suspended Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 53.5 Suspended Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.8 Suspended Loan Fac Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.2 Suspended Steelsworth Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Steelsworth Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Suspended Loan Fac Steelsworth Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.3 Suspended Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 107 Suspended Loan Fac Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Supreme Mega Constructions LLP CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL D 100 Suspended Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended Uttrayan Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Loan Fac Veekay Connectors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Vishnu Saran and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Loan Fac Vishnu Saran and Co. TL CRISIL BB 5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)