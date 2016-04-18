Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AU Financiers India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 $ AU Financiers India Ltd NCDs CRISIL A1+ 1000 $ Alfa Laval India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2695.5 Reaffirmed Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 530 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 389.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limit CRISIL A1+ 149.87 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A1+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Limits^^^ ^^^ Equivalent to Rs.19.825 billion D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 340 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed Credit DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 614.5 Reaffirmed DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 400 Assigned Meet Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 850.00 Reaffirmed Credit @ @ Interchangeable with Overdraft Facility/Short Term Loans Facility/Export Bills Discounting Facility/Credit Bills Negotiated - Discrepant Facility/Bond & Guarantees Facility/Import Letter of Credit/Import Invoice Financing Facility Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC @@ CRISIL A1 100.00 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantees/Letter of undertaking Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 500.00 Reaffirmed Credit ++ ++ Interchangeable with Inland Bills Purchased - Inland Bills Discounted/Foreign Usance Bills Discounted - Foreign Bills Purchased/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency/Working Capital Demand Loans/Buyer's Credit/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC @@@ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed @@@ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Letter of Undertaking Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Inland / Import CRISIL A1 37.5 Reaffirmed LOC && Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Prop ST Bk loan FacCRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed && Interchangeable With Performance Bank Guarantee/Financial Bank Guarantee Shivam AUtozone India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Naga Malleswara Spintex India Pvt EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4+ 3.8 Assigned Ltd Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 22610 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Vinod Denim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.6 Reaffirmed Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Viva Infraventure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AU Financiers India Ltd BG CRISIL A 500 $ AU Financiers India Ltd CC CRISIL A 7928.2 $ AU Financiers India Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 6477.3 $ *Includes subordinated term loan of Rs.0.3 billion AU Financiers India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 4794.5 $ Loan Fac AU Financiers India Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1400 $ Bonds AU Financiers India Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1500 $ AU Financiers India Ltd CC & WC Demand LoanCRISIL A 400 $ AU Financiers India Ltd TL^ CRISIL A 5153.8 $ ^ Includes Rs.300.0 million of subordinated term loan AU Financiers India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 16.2 $ Loan Fac AU Financiers India Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2200 $ AU Financiers India Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 8000 $ AU Financiers India Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 500 $ AU Financiers India Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 50 $ Bonds Alfa Laval India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 277.1 Reaffirmed ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D ATC Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 158 Upgraded from CRISIL D AU Financiers (India) Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL A 9615 Withdrawn AU Financiers (India) Ltd Series B PTCs CRISIL A 692 Withdrawn AU Financiers (India) Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB 339 Withdrawn Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2050 Reaffirmed Belgium Aluminium and Glass Industries CC CRISIL BB- 257 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac @ CRISIL AAA 241.8 Reaffirmed @ Rs.50.15 billion is interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed ** Equivalent to Rs.99.125 billion Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 6.1 Reaffirmed Limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Limits*** *** Equivalent to Rs.165.615 billion Black Energy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Assigned Black Energy India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 90 Assigned CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 760 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed D`Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1210.7 Reaffirmed DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 125.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DDecor Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1295.7 Reaffirmed Inland Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 365 Reaffirmed Inland Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inland Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2274.4 Reaffirmed Jay Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Jay Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kuber Agricold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Kuber Agricold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 99 Assigned Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+(SO) 600 Assigned Meet Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Meet Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Meet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirman Associates Project Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Olympus Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 390 Reaffirmed Fac P.K. Cold Storage Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 60 Assigned P.K. Cold Storage TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Parker VRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Reliance Diamond Tools CC CRISIL B+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Reliance Diamond Tools Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Reliance Diamond Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Reliance Diamond Tools TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC ! CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed ! Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Pre and Post Shipment Credit (Export Packing Credit)/Foreign Usance Bills Discounted - Foreign Bills Purchased/Purchase Bills - Invoice Discounting/Sales Bills - Invoice Discounting Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC !! CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed !! Interchangeable with Inland Bills Purchased - Inland Bills Discounted/Working Capital Demand Loan/Foreign Usance Bills Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Overdraft ^^ CRISIL A+ 531.25 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with Working capital Demand Loan/Pre Shipment Export Credit/Post Shipment Export Credit/Bank Guarantee Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A+ 281.25 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable With Working Capital Demand Loan/Acceptance Related to Buyers Credit/Pre Shipment Export Credit/Post Shipment Export Credit Shivam AUtozone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Shivam AUtozone India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shivam AUtozone India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 402.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shivam AUtozone India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivam AUtozone India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Shivam AUtozone India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 62.5 Assigned SRH Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned SRH Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sri Lakshmi Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Naga Malleswara Spintex India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 198 Assigned Ltd Sri Naga Malleswara Spintex India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 66 Assigned Ltd Swarn Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.5 Assigned Loan Fac Swarn Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Swarn Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Swarn Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Fac Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ten Construction India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Torrent Power Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 8500 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 8590 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 79300 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Credit Tranter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA(SO) 207 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1.4 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 143.6 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vijayasree Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Vinod Denim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Vinod Denim Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 177.6 Reaffirmed Vinod Denim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 82.3 Reaffirmed Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Reaffirmed Viva Infraventure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned * for working capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)