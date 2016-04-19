Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BHRUNDA Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Forward Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 270 Reaffirmed Credit Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 1350 Reaffirmed Naatchiar Textile Exporters Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Foreign Currency Naatchiar Textile Exporters Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 115 Assigned Negotiation Naatchiar Textile Exporters LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Nachiar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Notice of Withdrawal Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL 30 Notice of A4 Withdrawal Peacemoon Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Radiant Bar Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 75.1 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Cotspin Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Cotspin Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 9600 Reaffirmed Taxus Infrastructure And Power Projects Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 550 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4+ Water Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Water Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Fruits CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B ABC Fruits LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aura Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benetton India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 391 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan; Pre-shipment Finance, Post-shipment Finance (Rs.200 million); Bills of Exchange and Vendor Financing (Rs.400 million); Buyers Credit , Letter of Credit (Rs.150 million); Bank Guarantee (Rs.100 million) and CMS (Rs.50 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac** CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; Cash credit, Import documentary credit & Import defferred payment credits (Rs.75 million); Cheque Discounting (Rs.50 million) and Vendor Financing (Rs.150 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac*** CRISIL A- 260 Reaffirmed ***Fully interchangeable with Bills of Exchange and Vendor Financing Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac# CRISIL A- 219 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with cash credit, short-term loan, Pre-shipment Finance, Bills of Exchange, Vendor Financing, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac## CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with cash credit, short-term loan, Pre-shipment Finance, Post-shipment Finance, Bills of Exchange; Letter of credit (Rs.100 million) and Forex forward cover (Rs.0.3 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Line, Short Term Loan, Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit (Rs.250 million), Bank Guarantee (Rs.280 million) and Overdraft facility (Rs.150 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac^^ CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed ^^Fully interchangeable with Overdraft facility, Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL), Purchase Bill Discounting, Invoice Financing, Letter of Credit and Issuance of Guarantees (Rs.50 million) BHRUNDA Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Loan Fac BHRUNDA Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BRGD Ingot Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Chandigarh Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Chandigarh Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 252.6 Assigned Crackers India Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 650 Assigned DBS Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned DBS Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Deep Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 156.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deep Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1203.4 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 295 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 299.6 Reaffirmed Ganesa Hitech Agroo Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 37 Assigned Ganesa Hitech Agroo Foods CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ganesa Hitech Agroo Foods LT Loan CRISIL B 33 Assigned H. K. Kalchuri Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Kuldip Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed MJR Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MJR Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Naatchiar Textile Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nachiar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Nachiar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Nagarjuna Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 132 Assigned Nagarjuna Hospitals Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac Needs Supermart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Includes Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) sublimit of Rs.15 million and Foreign Outward Bills Purchased (FOBP) sublimit of Rs.15 million OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 36.1 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL BB+ OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1027.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R K Jain Infra projects Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Radiant Bar Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Rangar Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rangar Breweries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Rangar Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL B 44.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sakuma Exports Ltd FB Fac#*^ CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Assigned # Includes Sublimit of Rs.250 million for Letter of Credit. * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.350 million for Letter of Credit. ^ Includes a sublimit of Rs.100 million for Letter of Credit. Sakuma Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Sew Krishnagar Baharampore Highways Ltd TL CRISIL D 6003.2 Reaffirmed SEW LSY Highways Ltd TL CRISIL D 17000 Reaffirmed Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soorya Cashew Factory CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SPI Cinemas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1022.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ SPI Cinemas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 577.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sri Kumarswamy Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 440 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SUL Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed SUL Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 102910 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 38880 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 67437.5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL AA 4250 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit**CRISIL AA 7350 Reaffirmed **Facility is fungible with Long Term Bank Facility Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 79082.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Taxus Infrastructure And Power Projects CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Tech-Force Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB V.K.A. Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 439.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Water Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Water Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 