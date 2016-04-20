Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed ADD Pens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed ADD Pens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed AKI India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed AKI India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed AKI India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Company Credit Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Suspended Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 460 Suspended Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 420 Suspended Loan Fac Art N Glass Inc. BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. LOC CRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed Ashwin Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Ashwin Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Credit Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed G. K. Winding Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ G. K. Winding Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 1550 Reaffirmed Credit Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed Credit Jagannath Corporation Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1550 Suspended Credit Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1050 Suspended Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Suspended Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 72.5 Suspended M/s. L. G. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A3 235 Reaffirmed M/s. L. G. Chaudhary BG CRISIL A3 235 Reaffirmed Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@# CRISIL A2 4500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ @ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million. is unallocated.#Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.450 Million NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@## CRISIL A2 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ @ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million. is unallocated.## Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.150 Million NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@* CRISIL A2 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ @ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million. is unallocated.,* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.120 Million NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@$ CRISIL A2 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ @ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million. is unallocated.,$ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.30 Million NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@** CRISIL A2 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ @ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.900 million out of which Rs.100 million. is unallocated. ,** Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs.50 Million Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Oswal Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Oswal Pumps Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked PCP International Ltd BG CRISIL A3 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme**CRISIL A1+ 39000 Reaffirmed ** PGCIL intends to raise short term working capital loans against this programme Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 133.7 Reaffirmed Regency Nirman Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 300 Suspended S C T Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Sanco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 134 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Savla Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4+ Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Silver Sea Food Export Packing CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Credit Silver Sea Food Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 34 Reaffirmed Forward Silver Sea Food Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reassigned Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Credit Sree Venkateswara Constructions - BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Chennai Sree Venkateswara Constructions - Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Chennai Sri Murugan Firms LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed under LOC Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Suchitra Yarn Traders Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Swashthik Industriees LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned TTK Prestige Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 948 Reaffirmed Ujala Minerals LOC CRISIL A4 5.3 Suspended Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Aaditya Paptech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 320 Reaffirmed ADD Pens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed ADD Pens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akshaya Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Suspended Akshaya Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Loan Fac Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded Company Discounting from CRISIL BB Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Company Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Company Credit from CRISIL BB Amity Iron Trading CC CRISIL D 95 Suspended Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 600 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended Art N Glass Inc. CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Art N Glass Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Art N Glass Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Assigned Credit Art N Glass Inc. TL CRISIL BBB 64.9 Assigned Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 29.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Credit B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 268.3 Suspended Bertelsmann Marketing Services India Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Completely interchangeable among short-term loan, letter of credit, and issuance of guarantees Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 54.5 Suspended Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 8.5 Suspended Credit Bewell Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59.4 Suspended Blossom Grocery & Foods India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Purchase Blossom Grocery & Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C. P. Foods Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed C. P. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Edible Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Edible Agro Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Credit ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7 Suspended ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.6 Suspended Exult Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Credit Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 88 Reaffirmed Loan Fac French Motor Car Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB 106.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- French Motor Car Co Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 370.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- French Motor Car Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- G. K. Winding Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB G. K. Winding Wires Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Greeshmam Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Purchase Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac I-Red Concret and Allied Construction CC CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended Pvt Ltd Jagannath Corporation Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Jagannath Corporation Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Kailas Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Kandla Agro and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 290 Suspended Kirubha Exports CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Kunnathan Chip Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Kunnathan Chip Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Kunnathan Chip Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Silvers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Lakshmi Sovrn Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Laminex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Laminex CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Laminex Cash TL CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 201.5 Suspended Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 331.5 Suspended M/s. M/s. L. G. Chaudhary CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.1 Suspended Loan Fac Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 264 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Loan Fac Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 81 Assigned NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 8.5 Suspended NKB Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 91.5 Suspended NKG Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL BBB+ 680 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^ Rupee equivalent of EUR 9.9 million of External Commercial Borrowing. NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NKG Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 2620 Downgraded from CRISIL A- North Eastern Educare and Research Pvt TL CRISIL B- 144.2 Suspended Ltd North Eastern Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B- 265 Suspended Novartis Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Oswal Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 487.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Patodia Real Estate and Builders Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Suspended Loan Fac PCP International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB PCP International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB PCP International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB PCP International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Podder and Podder (Equipment and CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Suspended Project) Pvt Ltd Pondicherry Sri Lakshmi Jewelery Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 1200 Suspended Pondicherry Sri Lakshmi Jewelery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 370.8 Suspended Loan Fac Pondicherry Sri Lakshmi Jewelery Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Pooja Tiles And Sanitary Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Pooja Tiles And Sanitary Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Loan Fac Pooja Tiles And Sanitary Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Pooja Tiles And Sanitary Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Loan Fac Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 140000 Assigned Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 88300 Reaffirmed (Series XL, XLI and XLII)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 96975 Reaffirmed (Series XXXV, XXXVI, XXXVII, XXXVIII and XXXIX)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed (Series XXXIII and XXXIV)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 52210 Reaffirmed (Series XXX, XXXI and XXXII)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 31893.8 Reaffirmed (Series XXVIII and XXIX)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 28183.8 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV, XXV, XXVI and XXVII)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2306.3 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4600 Reaffirmed (Series XXII)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 16700 Reaffirmed (Series XIX, XX, and XXI)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 11660 Reaffirmed (Series XVII and XVIII)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 3750 Reaffirmed (Series XVI)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5665 Reaffirmed (Series XIV and XV)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4672.5 Reaffirmed (Series XI, XII, and XIII)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 1269.2 Reaffirmed (Series IX and X)* *Outstanding amount as on December 31, 2013 Pragati Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Pragati Education Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramesh Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Rana Farms and Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Assigned Rana Farms and Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Ravi Industries - Harij CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Ravi Industries - Harij Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravi Industries - Harij TL CRISIL B 21.1 Reaffirmed Regency Nirman Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 123.5 Assigned Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned S C T Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sanco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Realtors Ltd TL CRISIL A(SO) 1000 Assigned Savla Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Savla Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Seacom Marine College TL CRISIL D 434.8 Suspended Shine Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Suspended Loan Fac Shine Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Shree Shiv-Parwati Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL D 1000 Suspended Shri Nirmlanand Steels Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Shri Nirmlanand Steels Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sindu Building Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed Sindu Building Equipments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55.3 Reaffirmed Sindu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 14 Assigned Sindu Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB 76 Assigned SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 220 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sree Venkateswara Constructions - Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Chennai Loan Fac Sri Murugan Firms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Murugan Firms CC CRISIL B- 18 Assigned Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 13.4 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Subh Laxmi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Subh Laxmi Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.2 Assigned Subh Laxmi Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Subh Laxmi Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Suchitra Yarn Traders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Suchitra Yarn Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 931.5 Reaffirmed Suvi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Suvi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suvi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Swashthik Industriees CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Swashthik Industriees LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended TTK Prestige Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ujala Minerals CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Vaibhav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Suspended Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 187 Suspended Loan Fac Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.7 Suspended Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.7 Suspended Loan Fac Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 