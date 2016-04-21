Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed ABM International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2+ 1900 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 7000 Assigned Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 282 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 128 Reaffirmed Ashiyana Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Ashiyana Construction Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Astha Associate Engineering & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Contractor Astra Lighting Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Astra Lighting Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Astra Microwave Products Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 4250 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub-limit of Rs.100.0 million for letter of credit Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Suspended Economic Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 89.9 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 171.7 Reaffirmed Garg Tube Ltd Export CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit Garg Tube Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Garg Tube Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency General Security and Information BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 1200 Reaffirmed Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG***! CRISIL A2 4335 Reaffirmed ***!Includes sublimit of Rs.459 million Letter of Credit/Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG###! CRISIL A2 2635 Reaffirmed ###! Includes sublimit of USD 8 million Letter of Credit/Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG@@@^! CRISIL A2 722.5 Reaffirmed @@@^! Includes sublimit of Rs.165 million Letter of Credit/Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG^^^^! CRISIL A2 255 Reaffirmed ^^^^! Includes sublimit of Rs.255 million letter of credit /Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!!@ CRISIL A2 255 Reaffirmed !!@ Includes sublimit of Rs.255 million letter of credit /Letter of Undertaking Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG!!!@ CRISIL A2 297.5 Reaffirmed !!!@ Includes sublimit of Rs.297.5 million letter of credit /Letter of Undertaking Kisaan Die Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned KLJ Organic Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1257.5 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3645 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 135 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1585 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 5200 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation BG CRISIL A3 175 Reaffirmed Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Libra Business Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Magppie International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Maharashtra Paper Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 77 Assigned Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Suspended Novatech Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Omega Infraengineers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Negotiation Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Pooja Woods India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 240 Suspended R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG (3) CRISIL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed (3) Including sublimit of foreign bank guarantee (BG) of Rs 200 million and BG on behalf of joint venture companies of Rs.60 million. R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG (4) CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed (4) Including sublimit of BG on behalf of joint venture companies of Rs.90 million R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Assigned R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC (5) CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned (5) Including sublimit of foreign letter of credit/Buyers credit of Rs 45 million Raipur Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Safera Food International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Safera Food International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Safera Food International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable BG CRISIL A4 40.5 Suspended Society Shree Avadhbihari Agro Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Shree Avadhbihari Agro Product Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Loan Fac Solar Industries India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2740 Reaffirmed Subhasish Jena Engineers & Builders Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Ltd Ta. Ra. Innovations BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Ta. Ra. Innovations LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Ta. Ra. Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Trishan Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Discounting Fac Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 115 Suspended Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL A- 450 Assigned Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Akshara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned Akshara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.2 Reaffirmed Aruppukottai Shri Vijayalakshmi Textile CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed MillsPvt Ltd Ashiyana Construction CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Ashiyana Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Suspended Astha Associate Engineering & CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Contractor Astra Lighting Ltd CC CRISIL C 44 Suspended Astra Lighting Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 5.3 Suspended Astra Lighting Ltd TL CRISIL C 23.2 Suspended Astra Lighting Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 33 Suspended Astra Microwave Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.42.5 million for letter of credit Astra Microwave Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 377.1 Reaffirmed Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.1 Suspended Loan Fac Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Suspended Credit Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended Banshidhar Agro Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Banshidhar Agro Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39.2 Assigned Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1732.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 647.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Chiranji Lal Atma Ram Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 40 Assigned Chiranji Lal Atma Ram CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Chiranji Lal Atma Ram Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Delhi Transco Ltd Bonds CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed DGEN Transmission Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Economic Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1038.4 Reaffirmed Essma Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Essma Woollen Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Garg Tube Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended General Security and Information CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Ghanshyam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Ghanshyam Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.9 Assigned Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Discounted Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange up to Rs.250 Million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed %Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation up to Rs.310 Million Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 425 Reaffirmed & Includes Sub limit of Rs.300 Million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR (B) DL & Rs.300 Million as Export packing credit/Post shipment credit Limit, One way Interchangebility from fund based limit to non-fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes Sub limit of Rs.150 Million as Working capital demand loan /Foreign Currency Loan. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$$ CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed $$ Includes Sub limit of Rs.150 million as Working capital demand loan/FCNR Loan/Export Packing/ Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd CC$% CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed $% Includes Sub limit of Rs.123 Million Working capital demand loan / Export packing credit / Packing credit in foreign currency / Post shipment credit in foreign currency and full Interchangebility from Fund based limit to non-fund based limits. Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 1080 Reaffirmed ** includes Sub-limit of USD 5.5 Million FCNR Loan Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan## CRISIL BBB+ 1240 Reaffirmed ## Includes Sub-limit of USD 5.5 Million Packing credit in foreign currency/Post shipment credit in foreign currency Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 507.1 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 16.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Guru Kirpa Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Harihara Spincott Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 24.5 Assigned Harihara Spincott CC CRISIL B 48 Assigned Harihara Spincott LT Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Highrange Coffee Curing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41 Suspended Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59 Suspended Loan Fac Jai Sai Trading Co. CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Jai Sai Trading Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 20 Suspended Jupiter Buildtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kanwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Kanwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Kisaan Die Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Kisaan Die Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 51 Assigned Kishori Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned KLJ Organic Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd TL CRISIL A 360 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 79.3 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 327 Reaffirmed Libra Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Libra Business Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76 Suspended Loan Fac Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Libra Hyundai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 61 Suspended Loan Fac Libra Hyundai TL CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended Magppie International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Maharashtra Paper Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Maharashtra Paper Company CC CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits to the extent of Rs.2850 million Maithon Power Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed @ One way interchangeability to fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 600 million Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2244 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 36130 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1626 Reaffirmed Marath Enterprises and Crushers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Marath Enterprises and Crushers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.6 Suspended Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Loan Fac Nava Nirman Fabrication Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Novatech Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Novatech Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.2 Suspended Loan Fac Novatech Agro Products (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 35.8 Suspended Omega Infraengineers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Suspended P N Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70.9 Suspended P.N. Pulp and Paper Industries CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended P.N. Pulp and Paper Industries LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended P.N. Pulp and Paper Industries TL CRISIL D 97.7 Suspended Pooja Woods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Prithvi Sound Products Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC (1) CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed (1) Including packing credit/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting sublimit of Rs.100 million; interchangeability to Non fund based limits (NFB) upto Rs.100 million R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC (2) CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned (2) Including packing credit/foreign discounting of bill of Rs.100 million; Interchangeable to Letter of credit upto Rs 100 million. R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Raipur Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Raipur Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Assigned RSG Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned RSG Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Rutuja Industries CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned Sai Saburi Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended Saishakti Agencies CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Selve Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Selve Cashews CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Selve Cashews Foreign LOC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable LT Loan CRISIL B- 90.8 Suspended Society Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 164 Suspended Society Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.3 Suspended Society Loan Fac Shree Avadhbihari Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Shree Avadhbihari Agro Product Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 65 Suspended Shri Rutuja Industries TL CRISIL B 2 Assigned Shri Rutuja Industries CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Shri Rutuja Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Assigned Loan Fac Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Siddharth Jewellery India CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1220 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1040 Reaffirmed St. Soldier Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ St. Soldier Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 17.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ St. Soldier Educational Society TL CRISIL BBB 17.7 Assigned Subhasish Jena Engineers & Builders Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Ltd Subhasish Jena Engineers & Builders Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.4 Suspended Ltd Swastik Traders (Delhi) CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Swastik Traders (Delhi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Ta. Ra. Innovations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Tankeshwari Metal Powder Products Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 39.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Tara Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Suspended Loan Fac Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Zodiac Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 66 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.