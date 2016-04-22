Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech LOC# CRISIL A4+ 87 Reaffirmed # Includes bank guarantee limit of Rs.10.0 million Automatic Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Automatic Electric Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 120 Suspended Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd Bill Pur - Dis Fac CRISIL A2+ 350 Suspended Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A2+ 407 Suspended Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Cheviot Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Fucon Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 29 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4 Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Assigned Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250.2 Reaffirmed Kamal Jewellers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 86.5 Reassigned Loan Fac Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Marudhar Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Mundhra Jewellers Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 435 Reaffirmed @ Rs 300 million as adhoc unsecured Import LC Limit Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Rameshwar Cold Storage Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Ltd Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Rockeira Engineering BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Rockeira Engineering BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sunilhitech India Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Sites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 450 Suspended Loan Fac Accurate Education and Research Society CC CRISIL D 360 Suspended Accurate Education and Research Society TL CRISIL D 221 Suspended Adroit Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 172 Reaffirmed Adroit Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Aryabhatta Tutorials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Aryabhatta Tutorials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Suspended Aryabhatta Tutorials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Aryabhatta Tutorials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Suspended Associated Biotech CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Associated Biotech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automatic Electric Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Automatic Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Suspended Bebitz Flanges Works Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 455 Suspended Credit Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation / Foreign Bill discounting^ ^Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.60 million Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 235 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhai Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned BMV Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 60 Suspended Discounting BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 190 Suspended Loan Fac Cheviot Co Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Fucon Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 116 Downgraded from 'CRISIL C Gangaputra CC CRISIL B- 12.4 Suspended Gangaputra TL CRISIL B- 327.6 Suspended Gayatri Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.7 Assigned Loan Fac Geetalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Goyal Yarn Agency CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Grandway Incorporated CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Grandway Incorporated Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 40 Assigned Gujarat Dyestuff Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 188 Reaffirmed GVV Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.8 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice Traders CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Rice Traders SME Credit CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice Traders TL CRISIL B- 16.5 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Security and Offset Printers CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Hyderabad Security and Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Hyderabad Security and Offset Printers TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Ltd Hygiene Feeds CC CRISIL BB- 93 Suspended Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 14.3 Suspended Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.2 Suspended Info Services CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 143 Suspended Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended Loan Fac Iqbal Agencies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.5 Suspended Credit Jayanth Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Jayanth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayanth Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6.7 Reaffirmed Credit Jayanth Industries TL CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Kamal Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 560 Suspended * includes a sublimit of vendor bill discounting of Rs.200 Million Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 142.8 Suspended Lala Nemi Chand Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Lunia Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 620 Reaffirmed M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Maharaja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Maharaja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 230 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Mahavir Agro Foods - Karnal CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Mahavir Agro Foods - Karnal TL CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned Marudhar Fashions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22 Assigned Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Assigned Loan Fac Megacity Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned MG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended MG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.6 Suspended Loan Fac MG Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.4 Suspended Mundhra Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Munjal Showa Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank overdraft Munjal Showa Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 685 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirmal Lifestyle Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 2970 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ P.S. Seth Sons Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Suspended Param Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Param Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Premavati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Premavati Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned PSM Energy Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Quality Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 59.3 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 55.7 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Suspended Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 750 Suspended Purchase Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 410 Suspended Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 Suspended Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 278 Suspended Loan Fac Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Suspended Credit Rama Krishna Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12 Suspended Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers Pvt CC CRISIL B- 170 Suspended Ltd Redrose Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Redrose Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.7 Reaffirmed Rockeira Engineering Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Rockeira Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Rockeira Engineering Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Rockeira Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Kalyan Builders And Developers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Ltd Savaria Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Suspended Savaria Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Shimla Education and Research Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 63.1 Suspended Loan Fac Shimla Education and Research Society TL CRISIL D 141.5 Suspended Shimla Education and Research Society WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 5.4 Suspended Shiv Agrevo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended SJP Infracon Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Society For Educational Excellence CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Society For Educational Excellence Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 41 Reaffirmed Srinav Oil Extraction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 55 Suspended Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Loan Fac Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sunilhitech India Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Loan Fac Sunilhitech India Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Sunprime Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Synergy Telecommunications ( A Unit of BG CRISIL D 125 Suspended Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd) Synergy Telecommunications ( A Unit of CC CRISIL D 375 Suspended Moonlight Properties Pvt Ltd) Synergy Thrislington BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Synergy Thrislington CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Synergy Thrislington Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.2 Suspended Loan Fac Synergy Thrislington TL CRISIL D 12.8 Suspended Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Teknomin Construction Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 6.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Udit Contractors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Udit Contractors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 314.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Vibrant Greentech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)