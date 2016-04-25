Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 23 & 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Foods Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Suspended Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Suspended Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 167.5 Suspended Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Basu and Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Bhatia Photo Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Bhatia Photo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25.5 Suspended Binanda Kalita BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Chaudhary Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 53 Reaffirmed Coral Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Coral Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dawar Footwear Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Credit Dawar Footwear Industries FCNR (B) ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Dawar Footwear Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Dawar Footwear Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Foreign Currency Deccan Tobacco Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Electro Therapy LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Assigned Electro Therapy Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Electro Therapy BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Eqic Dies and Moulds Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Equitas Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Ess Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Ess Pee Knit Wear Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Credit Ess Pee Knit Wear Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Credit Evergreen Publications India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ @ 30 Evergreen Publications India Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A3+ @ 292.5 # Include working capital demand loan of Rs.210 million and foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit of Rs.30 million Excel Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Suspended Hi -Tech Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended J P Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Madhur Milan Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Mascot Metal Manufacturers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Discounting Mittal International Foreign CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Suspended Documentary Bills Purchase Mittal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Nova Publications BG$ CRISIL A3+ @ 50 $ Include sublimit LC of Rs50 million Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ @ 5 OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Paul Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A4+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Guarantee Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.3 Assigned Prim Shylla Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Profand Vayalat Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed R E Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Suspended Rajesh Varkey BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ranisati Coal Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 614.6 Suspended Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reassigned Sankar JP Sealing Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Senco Gold Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Sharada Electricals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 215 Suspended Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.8 Assigned Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1400 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+ Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+ Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 53.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sweety Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Yogi Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended A. S. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Aishwarya Plast Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.8 Suspended Loan Fac Ameet Metaplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.7 Suspended Anand Education & Research Trust TL CRISIL B 150 Suspended Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21 Suspended ARN Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Basu and Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Basu and Co Road Contractors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Society TL CRISIL D 53.7 Assigned Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 15 Assigned Bhai Kanhaiya Sewa Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Bhanu International Resorts and Hotels LT Loan CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bhanu International Resorts and Hotels Proposed TL CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bhatia Photo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Bhatia Photo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.5 Suspended Loan Fac Binanda Kalita CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Chaudhary Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed Chintamani Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.80 Million of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency. Chintamani Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Loan Fac Chitiz Metals & Minerals Trading Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Chitiz Metals & Minerals Trading Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Loan Fac Coral Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Suspended Coral Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 281 Suspended Loan Fac Coral Telecom Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 290 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cucku Agro Inc. CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Datta Krupa Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Delhi Productivity Council Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Suspended Loan Fac Delhi Productivity Council TL CRISIL D 52 Suspended Divya Impex CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended DJH Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended DJH Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Electro Therapy TL CRISIL B 3.6 Assigned Electro Therapy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.9 Assigned Loan Fac Electro Therapy CC CRISIL B 14.5 Assigned Eqic Dies and Moulds Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Credit Eqic Dies and Moulds Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Equitas Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 730 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Equitas Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A 1770 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Equitas Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Equitas Micro Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Equitas Micro Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2580 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Equitas Micro Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A 19320 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Equitas Micro Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1060 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Equitas Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Equitas Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL A 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Earlier rated as Rs.500 million non-convertible debt Esha Iron and Steel CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Esha Iron and Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Evergreen Publications India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB @ 186.3 *Include sublimit-foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs.20 million Evergreen Publications India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB @ 90 Evergreen Publications India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB @ 13.1 Excel Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Franco Leome Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.7 Suspended Loan Fac G.K. Shetty Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Geeta Threads Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Geeta Threads Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Goodluck Petroleum Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 310.5 Suspended Goodluck Petroleum Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 49.5 Suspended Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.8 Suspended Loan Fac Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.2 Suspended Hi -Tech Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 128 Suspended Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Loan Fac Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Suspended J P Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed KBS Motors CC CRISIL B- 32 Suspended KBS Motors TL CRISIL B- 37.2 Suspended Kunvar Nandan Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Kurunji Agro Product CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Kurunji Agro Product LT Loan CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Kurunji Agro Product Proposed TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Lantrasoft CC CRISIL B 7.6 Suspended Lantrasoft LT Loan CRISIL B 5.9 Suspended Laxmi Arogyam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Laxmi Arogyam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B M. K. Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Madhur Milan Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Madhur Milan Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended Mascot Metal Manufacturers Export Packing CRISIL BB- 220 Suspended Credit Mascot Metal Manufacturers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Miditech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Suspended Miditech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Ms. Balaji Raw & Boiled Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ms. Balaji Raw & Boiled Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Ms. Balaji Raw & Boiled Rice Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 487 Suspended Nova Publications CC* CRISIL BBB @ 188.4 *Include sublimit-foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs.50 million Nova Publications CC# CRISIL BBB @ 217.5 # Include sublimit working capital demand loan of Rs.170 million Nova Publications Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB @ 56.1 Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB @ 11 Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB @ 120 * Include sublimit letter of credit of Rs.10 Million Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB @ 20 Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB @ 16.5 Loan Fac Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB @ 30 Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB @ 108.5 OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.5 Suspended Loan Fac OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Credit Paghadi Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended Loan Fac Paghadi Associates TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Suspended Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Credit Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Paul Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Paul Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.7 Suspended Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit - 100 Withdrawal Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned Pickwick Hygienic Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 81.8 Suspended Loan Fac Prasad Multi Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 128.2 Suspended Prime Steel Junction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Punjabi University Patiala Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended Punjabi University Patiala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Punjabi University Patiala TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended R E Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended R E Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 2 Suspended R E Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 98 Suspended Loan Fac R E Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Fac R.B.Creation BG CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended R.B.Creation Corporate Loan CRISIL D 20.5 Suspended R.B.Creation Export Packing CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Credit R.B.Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Discounting R.B.Creation Standby Line of CRISIL D 3.3 Suspended Credit R.B.Creation WC TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Rajesh Varkey CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Ranisati Coal Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Pressing Pvt Ltd Riddhi Siddhi Cotton Ginning and CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Pressing Pvt Ltd Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 121.8 Suspended Loan Fac Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1913.6 Suspended Rungta Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Suspended Rungta Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Suspended Rungta Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended S.R. Educational and Welfare Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 6.4 Suspended S.R. Educational and Welfare Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.1 Suspended Loan Fac S.R. Educational and Welfare Trust TL CRISIL B 58.5 Suspended Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 8.1 Reaffirmed Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 53.7 Reassigned Sadashib Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.7 Reassigned Sankar JP Sealing Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sankar JP Sealing Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sarathas CC CRISIL BBB+ 390 Suspended Sarathas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120 Suspended Loan Fac Satyam Petrochemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Suspended Senco Gold Ltd CC*#$%^ CRISIL A- 3270 Reaffirmed * 100% inter changeability with non-fund based.% 100% inter changeability with non-fund based^100% inter changeability with non-fund based.# Sub-Limit of LC of Rs.150 million.$ Sub-Limit of Rs.300 Million Gold on Loan and Rs.150 million SBLC/BG Senco Gold Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Senco Gold Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Senco Gold Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sharada Electricals CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shivangi Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Shree Kamtanath Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Shree Kamtanath Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shree Kamtanath Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 62.7 Assigned Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned Shreyans Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B 52 Suspended Shreyans Wires Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58 Suspended Loan Fac Shreyans Wires Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Sooraj Agro Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.3 Reaffirmed Sri Nidamanuri Educational Society Cash TL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Sri Nidamanuri Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Sumit Cotton Industry CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Sumit Cotton Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sumit Cotton Industry TL CRISIL D 5.6 Suspended Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 98.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B Sweety Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 6 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 25 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * Interchangeable with short-term facilities Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Trade Linkers CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Trisons Impex CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Trisons Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 51 Suspended Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB 305 Suspended Demand Loan Tristar Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.2 Suspended Loan Fac Ultimate Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Ultimate Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Credit Ved Parkash and Sons CC* CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed * Include sublimit Invoice bill purchase/invoice bills discounting of Rs.10 million Ved Parkash and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Vijaay Park Inn and Hotels Cbe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended Vinod Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended Xplore-Tech Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended Xplore-Tech Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Loan Fac Yogi Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 