Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 330 Assigned
BAIT AL TAMUR BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 534450 Reaffirmed
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15550 Reaffirmed
Bisazza India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Carborundum Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Chintamani Commodities BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Global Impex Trading Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Krupanidhi Construction BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended
Metallic Alloys BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Metallic Alloys Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Metallic Alloys Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Neelson Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Northland Rubber Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Omsun Power Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Poly Products LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
Forward
Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended
Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 9 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL D
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Senthil Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 85 Assigned
Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Reaffirmed
Forward
Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 37 Reaffirmed
Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sulabh International Social Service BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed
Organisation
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 8600 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 4250 Assigned
Tega Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 460 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyers credit.
VMS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed
Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 133.8 Reaffirmed
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2330 Assigned
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 500 Assigned
Discounting
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Discounting
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 600 Assigned
Loan Fac
Allied Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 457.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 12.4 Assigned
Autograde International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15.5 Suspended
Autograde International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Autograde International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Suspended
BAIT AL TAMUR Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
BAIT AL TAMUR CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
BAIT AL TAMUR Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BAIT AL TAMUR Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Fac
Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 37500 Reaffirmed
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed
Bisazza India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Bisazza India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bisazza India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed
Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13 Suspended
Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1850 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
* Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance,
post-shipment credit, overdraft, and other short-term facility
Bunge India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 6820 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
C.P. Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
C.P. Exports CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Carborundum Universal Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit
in foreign currency, buyer's credit, bill discounting, bill guarantees and letter of credit.
Carborundum Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 19.4 Assigned
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 25 Assigned
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 121 Assigned
Champion Group of Company CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Champion Group of Company WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Chintamani Commodities CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Dawer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Dawer Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Dinesh Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Suspended
Dinesh Vanijya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22 Suspended
Loan Fac
Global Impex Trading Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Harman Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 116 Reaffirmed
Harman Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Harman Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Jagat Radha Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Suspended
K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Krishnaam Mobile and accessories Pvt LtdCC CRISIL C 67 Assigned
Krishnaam Mobile and accessories Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Krupanidhi Construction CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Krupanidhi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Krupanidhi Construction TL CRISIL B 5.1 Suspended
Legend Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended
Legend Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended
M.P. Agro BRK Energy Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
M.P. Agro BRK Energy Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.2 Suspended
Mahesh Hardware and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed
Mandeep International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 475 Reaffirmed
Modern Stage Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Mos Metro India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 340 Suspended
Neelson Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Neelson Overseas LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Neelson Overseas Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned
Neelson Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned
Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.8 Suspended
Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 145 Suspended
Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33.5 Suspended
Northland Rubber Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
Northland Rubber Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
NSL Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL A- 2550 Reaffirmed
Ltd
NTS Dairy and Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
NTS Dairy and Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Omsun Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Omsun Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Parikh Investment and Development Pvt TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL B+
Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 53.5 Suspended
Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.5 Suspended
Poly Products CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Suspended
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 402 Reaffirmed
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 208 Reaffirmed
Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 380 Suspended
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Credit
Purna Global Textiles Park Ltd TL CRISIL D 144.6 Suspended
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 260 Suspended
Credit
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 212.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Senthil Timber Traders CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 670 Reaffirmed
Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.8 Reaffirmed
Shine Pettro Chem and Resins India Pvt CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Ltd
Shine Pettro Chem and Resins India Pvt Cash TL CRISIL D 1 Suspended
Ltd
Shine Pettro Chem and Resins India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Shiva Shakthi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Shree Datta Fertilizers and Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Skyhigh Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Karigiri Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sri Karigiri Food Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sulabh International Social Service Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed
Organisation
Sulabh International Social Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 146.6 Reaffirmed
Organisation Loan Fac
Sulabh International Social Service TL CRISIL A+ 295.9 Reaffirmed
Organisation
Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
T.J.S. Engineering College Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
T.J.S. Engineering College Rupee TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 39930 Reaffirmed
loan*
* Only Cash Credit facility, not interchangeable with WCDL facility for the following:
Andhra Bank Rs.1.0 billion, IDBI Bank Rs.100 million, and Syndicate Bank Rs.100 million
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 69137.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL AA 7350 Reaffirmed
# Facility is fungible with Long Term Bank Facility
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 77332.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tega Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 820 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
* Fully interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign
currency, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan,
bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit.
Trivandrum Apollo Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Tulsian Coal Syndicate CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
V.S. Selvamaligai CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
VMS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
