Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 330 Assigned BAIT AL TAMUR BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 534450 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15550 Reaffirmed Bisazza India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Chintamani Commodities BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Global Impex Trading Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Krupanidhi Construction BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended Metallic Alloys BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Metallic Alloys Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Metallic Alloys Inland / Import LOCCRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Neelson Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Northland Rubber Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Omsun Power Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Poly Products LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Forward Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 9 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL D Reep Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Senthil Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 37 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Sulabh International Social Service BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Organisation Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 8600 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 4250 Assigned Tega Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 460 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyers credit. VMS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aakash Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 133.8 Reaffirmed Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2330 Assigned Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 500 Assigned Discounting Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL D 70 Assigned Discounting Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 600 Assigned Loan Fac Allied Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 457.6 Assigned Loan Fac Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 12.4 Assigned Autograde International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15.5 Suspended Autograde International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.5 Suspended Loan Fac Autograde International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Suspended BAIT AL TAMUR Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed BAIT AL TAMUR CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed BAIT AL TAMUR Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BAIT AL TAMUR Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Fac Bhagat Ram Motorways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 37500 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed Bisazza India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Bisazza India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bisazza India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.2 Suspended Loan Fac Brajesh Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13 Suspended Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1850 Upgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment credit, overdraft, and other short-term facility Bunge India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 6820 Upgraded from CRISIL A C.P. Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed C.P. Exports CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Carborundum Universal Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, bill discounting, bill guarantees and letter of credit. Carborundum Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 19.4 Assigned Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 25 Assigned Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.6 Assigned Loan Fac Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 121 Assigned Champion Group of Company CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Champion Group of Company WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended Chintamani Commodities CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Dawer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Dawer Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Dinesh Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Suspended Dinesh Vanijya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22 Suspended Loan Fac Global Impex Trading Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Harman Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 116 Reaffirmed Harman Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harman Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Jagat Radha Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Suspended K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Krishnaam Mobile and accessories Pvt LtdCC CRISIL C 67 Assigned Krishnaam Mobile and accessories Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 9 Assigned Loan Fac Krupanidhi Construction CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Krupanidhi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.4 Suspended Loan Fac Krupanidhi Construction TL CRISIL B 5.1 Suspended Legend Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Legend Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended M.P. Agro BRK Energy Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended M.P. Agro BRK Energy Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.2 Suspended Mahesh Hardware and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed Mandeep International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 475 Reaffirmed Modern Stage Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Mos Metro India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 340 Suspended Neelson Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.5 Assigned Loan Fac Neelson Overseas LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Neelson Overseas Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Neelson Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.8 Suspended Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 145 Suspended Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.7 Suspended Loan Fac Newline Autotrack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33.5 Suspended Northland Rubber Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Northland Rubber Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended NSL Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL A- 2550 Reaffirmed Ltd NTS Dairy and Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ NTS Dairy and Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Omsun Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Omsun Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oyster Steel and Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Parikh Investment and Development Pvt TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 53.5 Suspended Pashupatinath Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.5 Suspended Poly Products CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Suspended Loan Fac Positive Chip Board India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49 Suspended Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 402 Reaffirmed Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 208 Reaffirmed Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 380 Suspended Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Suspended Credit Purna Global Textiles Park Ltd TL CRISIL D 144.6 Suspended Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 260 Suspended Credit Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 212.5 Suspended Loan Fac Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Reep Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.8 Assigned Loan Fac Senthil Timber Traders CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 670 Reaffirmed Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.8 Reaffirmed Shine Pettro Chem and Resins India Pvt CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Ltd Shine Pettro Chem and Resins India Pvt Cash TL CRISIL D 1 Suspended Ltd Shine Pettro Chem and Resins India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Shiva Shakthi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Shree Datta Fertilizers and Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Skyhigh Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Sri Karigiri Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Karigiri Food Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sulabh International Social Service Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed Organisation Sulabh International Social Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 146.6 Reaffirmed Organisation Loan Fac Sulabh International Social Service TL CRISIL A+ 295.9 Reaffirmed Organisation Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Suvarna Durga Bottles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ T.J.S. Engineering College Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Assigned Loan Fac T.J.S. Engineering College Rupee TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 39930 Reaffirmed loan* * Only Cash Credit facility, not interchangeable with WCDL facility for the following: Andhra Bank Rs.1.0 billion, IDBI Bank Rs.100 million, and Syndicate Bank Rs.100 million Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 69137.5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL AA 7350 Reaffirmed # Facility is fungible with Long Term Bank Facility Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 77332.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A Tega Industries (Sez) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Tega Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 820 Downgraded from CRISIL A * Fully interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit. Trivandrum Apollo Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Tulsian Coal Syndicate CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned V.S. Selvamaligai CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended VMS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 