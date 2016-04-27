Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alutop BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 430 Suspended
Bansal Realtech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended
Bansal Realtech Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhadiyadra Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 121 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Design Edge Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Electro Magnetic Industries BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
G. D. Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
G.R.K. and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
G.R.K. and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Grotech Landscape Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended
HPL Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
HPL Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL A1 110 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 470 Assigned
Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended
Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
National Steel Suppliers BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
National Steel Suppliers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 100 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Ori-Plast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed
Pipada Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Fac
Reddy Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme^@CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned
^ Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). ;
@ Short-term bank borrowing including bank guarantees; total short-term bank borrowing and
borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.50.0 billion at any point
during 2016-17.
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Sovereign Agro Tech Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 125 Assigned
Standard Chartered Bank CD CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
STIC Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
T K Precision Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Tega Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 660 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit.
Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Suspended
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.3 Reaffirmed
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhitex International Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 798.6 Suspended
Credit*
* Sub limit of Rs. 220 Million to foreign bill purchase Fully convertible to PCFC
Abhitex International Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 159.7 Suspended
Abhitex International TL CRISIL BB+ 121.7 Suspended
Alutop CC* CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
*Rs.6.00 million sublimit for export packing credit and foreign bill purchase/foreign bill
discounting
Alutop LT Loan CRISIL BB 21 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Alutop Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 63 Reaffirmed
Atelier Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Atelier Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
B S Progressive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bansal Foods CC CRISIL D 3 Suspended
Bansal Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 90 Suspended
Bansal Realtech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Bhadiyadra Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharti Printers CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Bharti Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 27 Suspended
Bharti Printers Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 18 Suspended
Limits
Bharti Printers WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended
Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.7 Reaffirmed
Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 57.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Design Edge Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Electro Magnetic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Electro Magnetic Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Electro Magnetic Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Emirates Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1600 Suspended
Famina Knits Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Famina Knits Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Famina Knits Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Discounting
Famina Knits Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Famina Knits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46 Suspended
Loan Fac
Famina Knits Ltd TL CRISIL D 4 Suspended
G. D. Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
G. D. Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended
Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Grotech Landscape Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Hard Rock Inn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 185 Suspended
HCS Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
HPL Additives Ltd CC CRISIL A- 737.5 Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 450 Assigned
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 3950 Reaffirmed
Bonds
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
KG Multispeciality Hospital & Research LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Centre
Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) to the extent of Rs.2.00 billion, Financial
Guarantee to the extent of Rs.5.00 billion, Cash Credit to the extent
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG~~ CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed
~~ Can be used as Financial Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit/ Letter of Undertaking for Buyers
Credit to the extent of Rs.4.0 billion and Loan Equivalent Risk limit to the extent of Rs. 700
million.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
# Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 5435 Reaffirmed
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
@ Can be used as Short Term Loan / Overdraft / Export Finance / Letter of Guarantee up to
Rs.1.00 billion.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent Rs. 3.0 Billion, Buyers credit to the extent
Rs.1.50 Billion, Short Term Loan (STL) / Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) / Sales Bills
discounting (SBD) / Purchase Bills discounting (PBD) to the extent Rs.0.50 billion, Cash Credit
(CC) / Overdraft (OD) to the extent Rs. 0.25 billion. However aggregate value of fund based
facility should not exceed Rs.1 Billion and aggregate value of CC, OD, STL & WCDL should not
exceed Rs.0.50 Billion.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
$ Can be used as Bank Guarantee / Buyers Credit up to Rs.2.50 billion.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL AA- 160 Reaffirmed
Limit***
*** Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with short term loan and cash credit
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac!! CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
!! Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit / Export post Shipment credit/ Bank Guarantee
and Export Packing credit up to Rs.1.50 billion.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 8296.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lekh Raj and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended
Madhur Overseas CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Nagarsheth Shipbreakers Line of Credit CRISIL D 850 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
National Steel Suppliers CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Ori-Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Ori-Plast Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ori-Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35.6 Reaffirmed
Padam Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Padam Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed
Fac
Pal Stone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Pipada Motors CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Praveen Spinners India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Praveen Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Praveen Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 350 Suspended
Praveen Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 84 Suspended
Loan Fac
Raghunath Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended
Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended
Reddy Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended
Reddy Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 63.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 170000 Assigned
Programme^*
^ Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). ;
* Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds
programme not to exceed Rs.170.0 billion at any point in time during 2016-17. The long-term
borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. The
total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme and lower tier II bonds not to exceed
Rs.170.0 billion at any point in time during 2016-17
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 365000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1980000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed
Programme
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed
Sant Bhagatram Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Shivalik Cotex Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Shivalik Cotex Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.4 Suspended
Shree Ram Dass Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Shreya Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Shreya Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shreya Print Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Shri Adieshwar Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Shri Giriraj Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75.8 Reaffirmed
Sneha Marketing CC CRISIL B 39.5 Assigned
Sneha Marketing Foreign LOC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Sneha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sovereign Agro Tech Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Sovereign Agro Tech Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Sree Sobhana Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Sree Sobhana Jewellers Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sree Sobhana Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Sree Sobhana Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
STIC Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Subhash Hastimal Lodha Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 114.4 Assigned
Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
T K Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
T K Precision Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
T K Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 92.5 Reaffirmed
T K Precision Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed
Tega Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1120 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency,
post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, bill discounting, letter
of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit.
The Weave Land CC CRISIL BB+ 31 Suspended
The Weave Land Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended
Credit*
* fully convertible to Foreign Bill Purchase
Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41 Suspended
Loan Fac
Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Suspended
U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 126 Suspended
Loan Fac
U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 62 Suspended
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned
Vasu Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Vasu Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vasu Trading Co. Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)