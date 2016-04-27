Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alutop BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 430 Suspended Bansal Realtech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended Bansal Realtech Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Loan Fac Bhadiyadra Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 121 Reaffirmed Credit Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Design Edge Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Electro Magnetic Industries BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned G. D. Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned G.R.K. and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed G.R.K. and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Grotech Landscape Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended HPL Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL A1 110 Reaffirmed Gold Card JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Credit JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 470 Assigned Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 National Steel Suppliers BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked National Steel Suppliers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ori-Plast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed Pipada Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Fac Reddy Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme^@CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned ^ Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). ; @ Short-term bank borrowing including bank guarantees; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.50.0 billion at any point during 2016-17. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Sovereign Agro Tech Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 125 Assigned Standard Chartered Bank CD CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed STIC Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 660 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit. Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Suspended Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhitex International Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 798.6 Suspended Credit* * Sub limit of Rs. 220 Million to foreign bill purchase Fully convertible to PCFC Abhitex International Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 159.7 Suspended Abhitex International TL CRISIL BB+ 121.7 Suspended Alutop CC* CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Rs.6.00 million sublimit for export packing credit and foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting Alutop LT Loan CRISIL BB 21 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Alutop Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 63 Reaffirmed Atelier Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Atelier Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended B S Progressive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended B S Progressive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Bansal Foods CC CRISIL D 3 Suspended Bansal Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 90 Suspended Bansal Realtech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Bhadiyadra Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharti Printers CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Bharti Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 27 Suspended Bharti Printers Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 18 Suspended Limits Bharti Printers WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.7 Reaffirmed Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 57.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Design Edge Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Electro Magnetic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Electro Magnetic Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Electro Magnetic Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Emirates Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1600 Suspended Famina Knits Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL D 50 Suspended Famina Knits Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Famina Knits Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 40 Suspended Discounting Famina Knits Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Suspended Famina Knits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46 Suspended Loan Fac Famina Knits Ltd TL CRISIL D 4 Suspended G. D. Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned G. D. Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Ganpati Traxim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Loan Fac Grotech Landscape Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Hard Rock Inn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 185 Suspended HCS Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended HPL Additives Ltd CC CRISIL A- 737.5 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 450 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 3950 Reaffirmed Bonds JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended KG Multispeciality Hospital & Research LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Centre Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khandelwal Edible Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) to the extent of Rs.2.00 billion, Financial Guarantee to the extent of Rs.5.00 billion, Cash Credit to the extent L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG~~ CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed ~~ Can be used as Financial Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit/ Letter of Undertaking for Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.4.0 billion and Loan Equivalent Risk limit to the extent of Rs. 700 million. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 5435 Reaffirmed L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed @ Can be used as Short Term Loan / Overdraft / Export Finance / Letter of Guarantee up to Rs.1.00 billion. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent Rs. 3.0 Billion, Buyers credit to the extent Rs.1.50 Billion, Short Term Loan (STL) / Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) / Sales Bills discounting (SBD) / Purchase Bills discounting (PBD) to the extent Rs.0.50 billion, Cash Credit (CC) / Overdraft (OD) to the extent Rs. 0.25 billion. However aggregate value of fund based facility should not exceed Rs.1 Billion and aggregate value of CC, OD, STL & WCDL should not exceed Rs.0.50 Billion. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed $ Can be used as Bank Guarantee / Buyers Credit up to Rs.2.50 billion. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL AA- 160 Reaffirmed Limit*** *** Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with short term loan and cash credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac!! CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed !! Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit / Export post Shipment credit/ Bank Guarantee and Export Packing credit up to Rs.1.50 billion. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 8296.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Leena Electro Mechanical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Lekh Raj and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Madhur Overseas CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Nagarsheth Shipbreakers Line of Credit CRISIL D 850 Downgraded from CRISIL B National Steel Suppliers CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ori-Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ori-Plast Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Ori-Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35.6 Reaffirmed Padam Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Padam Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed Fac Pal Stone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Pipada Motors CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Praveen Spinners India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Praveen Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Praveen Spinners India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 350 Suspended Praveen Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 84 Suspended Loan Fac Raghunath Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Reddy Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended Reddy Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 63.5 Suspended Loan Fac Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 170000 Assigned Programme^* ^ Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). ; * Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.170.0 billion at any point in time during 2016-17. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme and lower tier II bonds not to exceed Rs.170.0 billion at any point in time during 2016-17 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 365000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1980000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Sant Bhagatram Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satpal Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Shivalik Cotex Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Shivalik Cotex Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.4 Suspended Shree Ram Dass Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Shreya Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Shreya Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shreya Print Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Shri Adieshwar Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Shri Giriraj Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Venkatesh Polymould Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75.8 Reaffirmed Sneha Marketing CC CRISIL B 39.5 Assigned Sneha Marketing Foreign LOC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sneha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sovereign Agro Tech Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned Sovereign Agro Tech Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sree Sobhana Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sree Sobhana Jewellers Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Sobhana Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Sree Sobhana Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed STIC Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Subhash Hastimal Lodha Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 114.4 Assigned Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ T K Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T K Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 92.5 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Tega Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1120 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and buyer's credit. The Weave Land CC CRISIL BB+ 31 Suspended The Weave Land Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Credit* * fully convertible to Foreign Bill Purchase Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41 Suspended Loan Fac Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Suspended U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 126 Suspended Loan Fac U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 62 Suspended Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Vasu Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Vasu Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Vasu Trading Co. 