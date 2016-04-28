Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Alina Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Alina Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 25.1 Assigned Forward Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned ASC Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Ceratune Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Chirag Goel Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Floor Gardens LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Glimpse India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Suspended Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Micro Labs Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed New Horizons Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 10 Assigned; Negotiation Suspension Revoked New Horizons Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 195 Assigned; Purchase* Suspension Revoked *Interchangeable up to Rs.65 million between packing credit and export bill purchase. New Horizons Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 128 Assigned; Suspension Revoked *Interchangeable up to Rs.65 million between packing credit and export bill purchase. New Horizons Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 57 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 590 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1060 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ P.T. Sreenivasan BG CRISIL A4 33 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Rs.150 million of packing credit (PC) with Federal Bank Ltd is one-way interchangeable with Rs.50 million of cash credit facility. There is also a sublimit of Rs.50 million of letter of credit. There is a sublimit of Rs.50 million of FUBP in the PC with Federal Bank Ltd. Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed * See footnote above for interchangeability details. Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed * See footnote above for interchangeability details. Passion Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Penver Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Credit Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Rampa Autos Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended Samsung Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sandesh Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Rice BG CRISIL A4 36.9 Assigned Industries-Draksharama Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Swam Pneumatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Swam Pneumatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Velocity Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd TL CRISIL AA 6375 Assigned Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 821.9 Assigned Loan Fac Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 226.2 Assigned Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3160 Assigned Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd External CRISIL AA 916.9 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 305 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.5 million AGH Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended AGH Wires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Alina Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Alina Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175.9 Assigned Alina Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 41.2 Assigned Alina Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 46 Assigned Credit Alina Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 26.8 Assigned Andromeda Sales And Distribution Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Annapurna Industries - Kanpur CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Annapurna Industries - Kanpur Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 75 Assigned ASC Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Balaji Foods - Fazilka CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Balaji Foods - Fazilka TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 2730 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed BNP Paribas Overnight Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned Calico Impex Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Calico Impex Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Credit Calico Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Purchase Ceratune Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Ceratune Ceramic CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Chirag Goel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Chopra Hotel & Resorts TL CRISIL B- 125 Suspended Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Floor Gardens Export Packing CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Credit Florens Footwear India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Glimpse India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Glimpse India TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.6 Suspended Loan Fac Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 62.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.4 Suspended Loan Fac Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 1.1 Suspended Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 35 Suspended Guru Nanak Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Hotel Dee Emm Residency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac Hotel Dee Emm Residency Rupee TL CRISIL B 99 Assigned Jan Shakti Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 99 Suspended Jay Jinendra Realators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 8500 Reaffirmed K. Lekshmanan and Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 15.5 Assigned K. Lekshmanan and Co. BG CRISIL D 14.5 Assigned K. Lekshmanan and Co. CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Kaamadhenu Spinners CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kaamadhenu Spinners LT Loan CRISIL B 46 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kaamadhenu Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Kamal Auto Industries CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B- 3.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt TL CRISIL B- 107.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB- 1330 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. M. Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 39.5 Suspended M. M. Riceland Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.8 Suspended M. M. Riceland Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 27.9 Suspended M.D.J. Texco Fab Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended M.D.J. Texco Fab Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Assigned Discounting Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.8 Reaffirmed Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Manav Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Max International CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Micro Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit Minerva Brigade Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Discounting Loan Minerva Brigade Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Mor Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 114.2 Suspended Mor Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 130.8 Suspended NEC Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1125 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A- P.T. Sreenivasan CC CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B P.T. Sreenivasan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B P.T. Sreenivasan TL CRISIL B- 9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Passion Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Passion Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Passion Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Penver Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 287.2 Reaffirmed Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 16 Suspended Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 162.5 Suspended Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Rampa Autos Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Suspended Rathod Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 35 Suspended Credit Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Suspended Loan Fac Real Agrotech Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Real Agrotech Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed S R Overseas - Panipat CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended S R Overseas - Panipat LT Loan CRISIL B 33.8 Suspended S R Overseas - Panipat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.2 Suspended Loan Fac S. D. Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed S. D. Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed S. D. Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 1.8 Assigned Samsung Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sandesh Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Sandesh Hosiery Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Sarwati Home Furnishings CC CRISIL B 47.6 Suspended Sarwati Home Furnishings TL CRISIL B 35.1 Suspended Shanti Mohan Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Shanti Mohan Industries TL CRISIL B 2.7 Suspended Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60.2 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 26.3 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) CC CRISIL B- 107.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) TL CRISIL B- 342.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Fac Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Funding Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 207.5 Suspended Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Shree Ganesh Rice Mills - Sirsa CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Shree Ganesh Rice Mills - Sirsa Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Hanuman Mosaic And Marble TL CRISIL B+ 8.4 Assigned Shree Hanuman Mosaic And Marble CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shree Hanuman Mosaic And Marble Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Assigned Sri Subam Textiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Sri Subam Textiles Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Sri Subam Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Industries-Draksharama Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Rice CC CRISIL B+ 39.6 Assigned Industries-Draksharama Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB 1.1 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20.9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Swam Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 81.2 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 10.5 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 3.3 Reaffirmed Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 27500 Assigned Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 189.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 204.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB V3S Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 70.1 Assigned V3S Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 116.1 Assigned V3S Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 343.8 Assigned Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Velocity Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Suspended Vijay Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Vinayak Corporation - Varanasi CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Vishavkarma Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Vishavkarma Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)