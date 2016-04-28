Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
Alina Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Alina Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 25.1 Assigned
Forward
Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned
ASC Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Ceratune Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
Chirag Goel Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Floor Gardens LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Glimpse India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Suspended
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed
Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed
M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Micro Labs Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
New Horizons Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 10 Assigned;
Negotiation Suspension
Revoked
New Horizons Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 195 Assigned;
Purchase* Suspension
Revoked
*Interchangeable up to Rs.65 million between packing credit and export bill purchase.
New Horizons Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 128 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
*Interchangeable up to Rs.65 million between packing credit and export bill purchase.
New Horizons Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 57 Assigned;
Credit Suspension
Revoked
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 590 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1060 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
P.T. Sreenivasan BG CRISIL A4 33 Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
* Rs.150 million of packing credit (PC) with Federal Bank Ltd is one-way interchangeable with
Rs.50 million of cash credit facility. There is also a sublimit of Rs.50 million of letter of
credit. There is a sublimit of Rs.50 million of FUBP in the PC with Federal Bank Ltd. Rs.150
million of PC with Federal Bank Ltd is also fully interchangeable with Rs.150 million of PC in
foreign currency.Rs.60 million of PC with United Bank of India has a sublimit of Rs.20 million
of cash credit and a sublimit of Rs.20 million of letter of credit.
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
* Rs.150 million of packing credit (PC) with Federal Bank Ltd is one-way interchangeable with
Rs.50 million of cash credit facility. There is also a sublimit of Rs.50 million of letter of
credit. There is a sublimit of Rs.50 million of FUBP in the PC with Federal Bank Ltd. Rs.150
million of PC with Federal Bank Ltd is also fully interchangeable with Rs.150 million of PC in
foreign currency.Rs.60 million of PC with United Bank of India has a sublimit of Rs.20 million
of cash credit and a sublimit of Rs.20 million of letter of credit.
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
* Rs.150 million of packing credit (PC) with Federal Bank Ltd is one-way interchangeable with
Rs.50 million of cash credit facility. There is also a sublimit of Rs.50 million of letter of
credit. There is a sublimit of Rs.50 million of FUBP in the PC with Federal Bank Ltd. Rs.150
million of PC with Federal Bank Ltd is also fully interchangeable with Rs.150 million of PC in
foreign currency.Rs.60 million of PC with United Bank of India has a sublimit of Rs.20 million
of cash credit and a sublimit of Rs.20 million of letter of credit.
Passion Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Penver Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended
Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 20 Suspended
Credit
Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Suspended
Rampa Autos Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Suspended
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended
Samsung Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Samsung Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Samsung Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed
Samsung Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sandesh Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Sri Venkateswara Rice BG CRISIL A4 36.9 Assigned
Industries-Draksharama
Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Swam Pneumatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed
Swam Pneumatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Velocity Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd TL CRISIL AA 6375 Assigned
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 821.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 226.2 Assigned
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3160 Assigned
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd External CRISIL AA 916.9 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 305 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.5 million
AGH Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
AGH Wires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Alina Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Alina Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175.9 Assigned
Alina Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 41.2 Assigned
Alina Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 46 Assigned
Credit
Alina Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 26.8 Assigned
Andromeda Sales And Distribution Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned
Annapurna Industries - Kanpur CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Annapurna Industries - Kanpur Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
ASC Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Balaji Foods - Fazilka CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Balaji Foods - Fazilka TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 2730 Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewellers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed
BNP Paribas Overnight Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Assigned
Calico Impex Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Calico Impex Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Credit
Calico Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Purchase
Ceratune Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned
Ceratune Ceramic CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Chirag Goel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Chopra Hotel & Resorts TL CRISIL B- 125 Suspended
Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Floor Gardens Export Packing CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Florens Footwear India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
G. K. E. Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Glimpse India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Glimpse India TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended
Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 62.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 1.1 Suspended
Guru Nanak Cotton and Gen. Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Guru Nanak Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended
Hotel Dee Emm Residency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hotel Dee Emm Residency Rupee TL CRISIL B 99 Assigned
Jan Shakti Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 99 Suspended
Jay Jinendra Realators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed
Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 8500 Reaffirmed
K. Lekshmanan and Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 15.5 Assigned
K. Lekshmanan and Co. BG CRISIL D 14.5 Assigned
K. Lekshmanan and Co. CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned
Kaamadhenu Spinners CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Kaamadhenu Spinners LT Loan CRISIL B 46 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Kaamadhenu Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Kamal Auto Industries CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B- 3.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt TL CRISIL B- 107.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB- 1330 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M. M. Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 39.5 Suspended
M. M. Riceland Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.8 Suspended
M. M. Riceland Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 27.9 Suspended
M.D.J. Texco Fab Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
M.D.J. Texco Fab Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended
M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
M.S Menthol Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Discounting
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.8 Reaffirmed
Maa Subhala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Manav Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed
Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended
Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Max International CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed
Micro Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2300 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit
Minerva Brigade Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Discounting Loan
Minerva Brigade Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mor Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 114.2 Suspended
Mor Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 130.8 Suspended
NEC Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1125 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
P.T. Sreenivasan CC CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
P.T. Sreenivasan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
P.T. Sreenivasan TL CRISIL B- 9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Passion Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Passion Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Passion Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended
Penver Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 287.2 Reaffirmed
Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended
Preet Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 16 Suspended
Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 162.5 Suspended
Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rampa Autos Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Suspended
Rathod Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Credit
Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Real Agrotech Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Real Agrotech Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed
S R Overseas - Panipat CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
S R Overseas - Panipat LT Loan CRISIL B 33.8 Suspended
S R Overseas - Panipat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
S. D. Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
S. D. Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed
S. D. Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 1.8 Assigned
Samsung Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sandesh Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended
Sandesh Hosiery Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sarwati Home Furnishings CC CRISIL B 47.6 Suspended
Sarwati Home Furnishings TL CRISIL B 35.1 Suspended
Shanti Mohan Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Shanti Mohan Industries TL CRISIL B 2.7 Suspended
Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60.2 Reaffirmed
Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 26.3 Reaffirmed
Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed
Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) CC CRISIL B- 107.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shetkari Sakhar Karkhana (Chandapuri) TL CRISIL B- 342.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Funding
Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Shivam Autozone India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned
Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 207.5 Suspended
Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended
Shree Ganesh Rice Mills - Sirsa CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Shree Ganesh Rice Mills - Sirsa Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Hanuman Mosaic And Marble TL CRISIL B+ 8.4 Assigned
Shree Hanuman Mosaic And Marble CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Shree Hanuman Mosaic And Marble Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Shri Jagriti Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Sri Subam Textiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Sri Subam Textiles Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Sri Subam Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned
Industries-Draksharama Loan Fac
Sri Venkateswara Rice CC CRISIL B+ 39.6 Assigned
Industries-Draksharama
Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB 1.1 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Swajit Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20.9 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Swam Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 81.2 Reaffirmed
Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 10.5 Reaffirmed
Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 3.3 Reaffirmed
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 27500 Assigned
Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Telmos Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 189.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 204.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
V3S Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 70.1 Assigned
V3S Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 116.1 Assigned
V3S Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 343.8 Assigned
Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Veera Techno Trec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Velocity Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Suspended
Vijay Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Corporation - Varanasi CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Vishavkarma Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Vishavkarma Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
