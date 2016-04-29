Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Triplex Board Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Awadh Enterprises - Varanasi BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Balaji Ispat Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 27000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market - A1+r
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 19000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 14000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Deb CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market - A1+r
Linked
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this
may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 3000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this
may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed
Five Star Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Five Star Builders BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Gilco Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
GM Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Broker Grading BQ 1 - Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawn
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Ktech Engineer Builders Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Radha Rani Wire Product LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 590 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Topcem India BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Topcem India LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Forward
Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
White House Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 220 Reaffirmed
Purchase
White House LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
White House Packing Credit CRISIL A2 230 Reaffirmed
Yerik International BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Yerik International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
Yerik International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. R. Chains CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
ABA Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
ABA Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Fac
ABA Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Loan Fac
ABA Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended
AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 173.5 Assigned
Fac
Anand Triplex Board Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Anand Triplex Board Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed
Ankit Egg Farm India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL C 16.5 Suspended
Ankit Egg Farm India Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL C 40.6 Suspended
Ankit Egg Farm India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 12.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+(SO)1540 Reaffirmed
Awadh Enterprises - Varanasi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Awadh Enterprises - Varanasi CC CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned
Balaji Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Balaji Ispat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Benetton India Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL A- 201 Reaffirmed
-Term Bk Loan Fac
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac2 CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed
2 Fully interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan; Post-shipment Finance and Export
Packing Credit (Rs.200 million); Suppliers Bills Discounting and Vendor Financing (Rs.400
million); Buyers Credit (Rs.150 million); Bank Guarantee (Rs.10 million) and CMS (Rs.5 million);
Letter of Credit (Rs.200 million)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac5 CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
5 Fully interchangeable with Working Capital loan; Import documentary credit, Import deferred
payment credits & Overdraft facility (Rs.75 million); Cheque Discounting (Rs.50 million) and
Vendor Financing (Rs.150 million)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac3 CRISIL A- 219 Reaffirmed
3 Fully interchangeable with Overdraft facility, Pre Export Advances, Cheque Purchases, Invoice
Financing, Letters of Credit,Issuance of Guarantees
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac1 CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
1 Fully interchangeable with Overdraft facility, Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre-Shipment &
Post Shipment Finance, Purchase Bill Discounting; Letter of credit (Rs.100 million) and Forex
forward (Rs. 3 million)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac6 CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
6 Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment
Line, Short Term Loan, Purchase Invoice Discounting,; Letter of Credit, Trade Credit and Bank
Guarantee (Rs.250 million) and Overdraft facility (Rs.150 million), Forex Forward (Rs 2.1
million)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac4 CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed
4 Fully interchangeable with Overdraft facility, Working Capital Demand Loan, Purchase Bill
Discounting, Invoice Financing, Letter of Credit (Rs. 450 million)
Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 16.5 Assigned
Credit
Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned
Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 58.2 Assigned
Capital Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended
Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80
Revised from CRISIL B+ to CRISIL D and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B-
Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 372.7
Revised from CRISIL B+ to CRISIL D and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B-
Concorde Housing Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Suspended
Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Dyavappanavar-Valasang Educational & TL CRISIL BB- 48.5 Suspended
Academic Trust
Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity - AA-r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected AA-r
Commodity -Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Issue
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 179.1 Reaffirmed
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
B+
Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 49.2 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
B+
Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from 'CRISIL
B+
Exotic Realtors & Developers TL CRISIL B+ 73 Suspended
Five Star Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Five Star Builders CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ghanshyam Bros. CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Gilco Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gilco Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
GM Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
GM Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Suspended
Loan Fac
GM Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended
H. M. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
H. M. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
H. M. Foods Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended
H. M. Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Suspended
Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
JJ Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Ltd.
JJ Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Suspended
Ltd. Loan Fac
JJ Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. TL CRISIL B+ 71 Suspended
Ltd.
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed
Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal CC CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended
K.B.A. Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
K.B.A. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
K.B.A. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B 37.5 Suspended
Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended
Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended
Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 32 Assigned
Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 36 Assigned
Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Assigned
Keya Realty LT Loan CRISIL BB 92.6 Assigned
Keya Realty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 46.8 Reaffirmed
Ktech Engineer Builders Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Masafi Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Purple Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 225 Suspended
Purple Products Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Overdraft Fac
Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Radha Rani Wire Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Raghuvir Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 47.5 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
B+
Raghuvir Ginning Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from 'CRISIL
B+
Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund - Treasury
Plan*
* Earlier referred as Reliance Liquidity Fund Treasury Plan
Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash CC CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended
Sargam India Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 460 Reaffirmed
Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 145 Reaffirmed
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB 175 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 256.9 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills Standby Line of CRISIL BB 17.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Credit
Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Capital Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme Series 15 (3.5 years)
Sundaram Capital Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme Series 16 (3.5 years)
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 54.3 Reaffirmed
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Taurus Ultra Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL Amfs - Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
AAAmf
Taurus Ultra Taurus Ultra ST CRISIL A-mfs - Reaffirmed
Bond fund
Taurus Ultra Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL A-mfs - Downgraded
from CRISIL
AAAmfs
Taurus Ultra Taurus Ultra ST CRISIL A-mfs - Reaffirmed
Bond fund
The Green Environment Services TL CRISIL BBB- 181.5 Reaffirmed
Co-Operative Society Ltd
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Credit
Topcem India CC CRISIL A- 340 Reaffirmed
Topcem India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 510 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Trisul Foods Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.4 Reaffirmed
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 33 Suspended
Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Credit
White House LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 152.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
