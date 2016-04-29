Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Triplex Board Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Awadh Enterprises - Varanasi BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Balaji Ispat Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 27000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 19000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 14000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Deb CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - A1+r Linked Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 3000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Five Star Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Five Star Builders BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Gilco Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned GM Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Broker Grading BQ 1 - Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawn ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Ktech Engineer Builders Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 590 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Topcem India BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Topcem India LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Forward Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed White House Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 220 Reaffirmed Purchase White House LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed White House Packing Credit CRISIL A2 230 Reaffirmed Yerik International BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Yerik International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Yerik International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. R. Chains CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed ABA Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended ABA Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 30 Suspended Fac ABA Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Suspended Loan Fac ABA Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 173.5 Assigned Fac Anand Triplex Board Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Anand Triplex Board Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed Ankit Egg Farm India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL C 16.5 Suspended Ankit Egg Farm India Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL C 40.6 Suspended Ankit Egg Farm India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 12.9 Suspended Loan Fac Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+(SO)1540 Reaffirmed Awadh Enterprises - Varanasi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Awadh Enterprises - Varanasi CC CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Balaji Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Balaji Ispat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Loan Fac Benetton India Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL A- 201 Reaffirmed -Term Bk Loan Fac Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac2 CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed 2 Fully interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan; Post-shipment Finance and Export Packing Credit (Rs.200 million); Suppliers Bills Discounting and Vendor Financing (Rs.400 million); Buyers Credit (Rs.150 million); Bank Guarantee (Rs.10 million) and CMS (Rs.5 million); Letter of Credit (Rs.200 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac5 CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed 5 Fully interchangeable with Working Capital loan; Import documentary credit, Import deferred payment credits & Overdraft facility (Rs.75 million); Cheque Discounting (Rs.50 million) and Vendor Financing (Rs.150 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac3 CRISIL A- 219 Reaffirmed 3 Fully interchangeable with Overdraft facility, Pre Export Advances, Cheque Purchases, Invoice Financing, Letters of Credit,Issuance of Guarantees Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac1 CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed 1 Fully interchangeable with Overdraft facility, Working Capital Demand Loan, Pre-Shipment & Post Shipment Finance, Purchase Bill Discounting; Letter of credit (Rs.100 million) and Forex forward (Rs. 3 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac6 CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed 6 Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Line, Short Term Loan, Purchase Invoice Discounting,; Letter of Credit, Trade Credit and Bank Guarantee (Rs.250 million) and Overdraft facility (Rs.150 million), Forex Forward (Rs 2.1 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac4 CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed 4 Fully interchangeable with Overdraft facility, Working Capital Demand Loan, Purchase Bill Discounting, Invoice Financing, Letter of Credit (Rs. 450 million) Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 16.5 Assigned Credit Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.3 Assigned Loan Fac Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Bherawa Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 58.2 Assigned Capital Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Revised from CRISIL B+ to CRISIL D and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B- Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 372.7 Revised from CRISIL B+ to CRISIL D and simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL B- Concorde Housing Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Suspended Cornileus Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dyavappanavar-Valasang Educational & TL CRISIL BB- 48.5 Suspended Academic Trust Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity - AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity -Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 179.1 Reaffirmed Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 49.2 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Exceed Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Exotic Realtors & Developers TL CRISIL B+ 73 Suspended Five Star Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Five Star Builders CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned G V Parivaar Retails Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghanshyam Bros. CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Gilco Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Gilco Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned GM Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended GM Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Suspended Loan Fac GM Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended H. M. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended H. M. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac H. M. Foods Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended H. M. Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Suspended Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac JJ Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Ltd. JJ Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Suspended Ltd. Loan Fac JJ Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. TL CRISIL B+ 71 Suspended Ltd. JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal CC CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended K.B.A. Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned K.B.A. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned K.B.A. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B 37.5 Suspended Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kaithal Solvent (P) Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 32 Assigned Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 36 Assigned Katiyar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Assigned Keya Realty LT Loan CRISIL BB 92.6 Assigned Keya Realty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.4 Assigned Loan Fac Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 46.8 Reaffirmed Ktech Engineer Builders Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Masafi Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Purple Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 225 Suspended Purple Products Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Overdraft Fac Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Radha Rani Wire Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Raghuvir Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 47.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Raghuvir Ginning Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Reliance Mutual Fund Reliance Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund - Treasury Plan* * Earlier referred as Reliance Liquidity Fund Treasury Plan Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash CC CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended Sargam India Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 460 Reaffirmed Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 145 Reaffirmed Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB 175 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 256.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Mills Standby Line of CRISIL BB 17.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Credit Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Sundaram Capital Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme Series 15 (3.5 years) Sundaram Capital Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme Series 16 (3.5 years) Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Gold Card Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Credit Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 54.3 Reaffirmed Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Credit Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Taurus Ultra Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL Amfs - Downgraded from 'CRISIL AAAmf Taurus Ultra Taurus Ultra ST CRISIL A-mfs - Reaffirmed Bond fund Taurus Ultra Taurus Liquid Fund CRISIL A-mfs - Downgraded from CRISIL AAAmfs Taurus Ultra Taurus Ultra ST CRISIL A-mfs - Reaffirmed Bond fund The Green Environment Services TL CRISIL BBB- 181.5 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Society Ltd Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermal Systems (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Credit Topcem India CC CRISIL A- 340 Reaffirmed Topcem India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 510 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trisul Foods Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.4 Reaffirmed Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 33 Suspended Vasavi Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Credit White House LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 152.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)