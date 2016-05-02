May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of Apr 29 & 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1400 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Anand and Associates BG CRISIL A4 34.5 Assigned Ashika Commodities and Derivatives Pvt BG CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashika Commodities and Derivatives Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Ashika Stock Broking Ltd BG CRISIL A3 495.8 Reaffirmed B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhagyam Gem & Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Foreign Currency Bilal Match Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Bilal Match Works BG CRISIL A4+ 4.8 Assigned Bombay Fancy Store BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed EMS and Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Purchase Feather Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19 Assigned Five Core Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Gawar Construction Ltd BG## CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ ##Includes sub-limit for cash credit to the extent of Rs.100 million Gawar Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7350 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 2550 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2+ GHV (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2220 Suspended GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 380 Suspended Loan Fac GMS Elegant Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Hindustan Refrigeration Stores Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Discounting Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Indo Unique Trading Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 155 Assigned Credit J.D. Philomin Palaster Dhas BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Jai Prakash and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Jinnah Shajahan Exports Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Bill Purchase# # Includes sublimit for EBRD for Rs. 20 million Kamala Tea Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Link Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended MBR Flexibles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 21.7 Assigned under LOC MSR Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Nafref Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Nechupadam Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Paramjeet Saini & Co. BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 240 Assigned Purchase Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Scientech Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Singhal Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sitaram Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Sohan Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Sohan Healthcare Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.7 Assigned Sree Rayalseema Green Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Sree Venkateswara Road Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Eswar Agency LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Subhash Polytex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 443.7 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Vishal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A3 115 Assigned Vishal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 175 Assigned Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Purchase Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Loan Fac Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Zarina Leather Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Zarina Leather Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 9 Suspended Zevraat BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended A.R. Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Suspended Loan Fac Abi and Abi Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Abi and Abi Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Abi and Abi Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Fac Ador Powertron Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ador Powertron Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anand and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Anand and Associates CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Anandi Water Parks Resorts & Club Pvt TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Development Co. LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15000 Assigned Loan Fac Annai Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Annai Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashika Commodities and Derivatives Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashika Commodities and Derivatives Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 162 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 254.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed B. Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed BDS Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Suspended Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Loan Fac Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Credit Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Bilal Match Works Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20.2 Assigned Bilal Match Works CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Bombay Fancy Store Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Bombay Fancy Store CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended BTM Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 150 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chavan Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Chinsurah Cold Storage - Prop Bansidhar WC Loan CRISIL B+ 9.6 Assigned Agarwalla & Company Pvt Ltd Chinsurah Cold Storage - Prop Bansidhar TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Agarwalla & Company Pvt Ltd Chinsurah Cold Storage - Prop Bansidhar CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Agarwalla & Company Pvt Ltd Chinsurah Cold Storage - Prop Bansidhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Agarwalla & Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 180 Assigned Devgan Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 250 Suspended EMS and Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended EMS and Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 97.5 Suspended Feather Spintex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 290 Assigned Feather Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Gawar Construction Ltd BG** CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed **Includes sub-limit for cash credit of Rs.350 million Gawar Construction Ltd BG$$ CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed $$Includes sub-limit for cash credit to the extent of Rs.50 million Gawar Construction Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed ^^Includes sub-limit for cash credit to the extent of Rs.100 million Gawar Construction Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 950 Reaffirmed GHV (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Suspended GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended Loan Fac GHV (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 400 Suspended Ginni Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Ginni Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 215 Suspended GMS Elegant Builders India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Credit GMS Elegant Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Goodluck Educational and Welfare SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31 Suspended Loan Fac Goodluck Educational and Welfare SocietyTL CRISIL B 54 Suspended Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 0.9 Assigned Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 8.9 Assigned Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Hindustan Refrigeration Stores CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended J.D. Philomin Palaster Dhas CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Jai Prakash and Sons Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Assigned against term deposits Jai Prakash and Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Jai Prakash and Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Assigned Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jain Abhushan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Jinnah Shajahan Exports CC* CRISIL B 50 Assigned * Includes sublimit for PCL & PCFC for Rs. 30 million each Kamala Tea Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 98 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Kamala Tea Co Ltd Tea Hypothecation CRISIL B- 128 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kamala Tea Co Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL D KIA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended * Includes Sub limit of bill discounting to the extent of Rs.70 million, export packing credit to the extent of Rs.50 million, foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs.30 million KVR Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 20.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- KVR Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 89.6 Assigned KVR Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 9.8 Assigned Lakshya Food India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 260 Suspended Lakshya Food India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 117.6 Suspended Loan Fac Lakshya Food India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 78.4 Suspended Link Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended M B Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended M B Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 290 Suspended M/s Sadguru Raghavendra Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended M/s Sadguru Raghavendra Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac M/s Sadguru Raghavendra Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Malar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Malar Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mark International Foods Stuff Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 120 Assigned *It has packing credit sublimit of Rs.30 million and FDBP sublimit of Rs.60 million Mayur Dyes and Chemicals Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended MBR Flexibles Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned MBR Flexibles Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50.2 Assigned MBR Flexibles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned MSR Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Nafref Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42.2 Suspended Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Suspended Loan Fac Nechupadam Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned Omnigrid Micropower Company Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Paramjeet Saini & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Pithampur Petro Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Pithampur Petro Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Prima Kleenseed Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50.3 Assigned Prima Kleenseed Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9.7 Assigned Loan Fac PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Rajasthan Lime Udyog CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Rajesh Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Suspended Rajesh Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Loan Fac S.J.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 16 Suspended S.J.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 245 Suspended S.J.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Suspended S.K. Solvent India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned S.K. Solvent India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned S.K. Solvent India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac S.R. Cashews CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned S.R.M. Smart Hoops Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned S.R.M. Smart Hoops Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 76.7 Assigned Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Scientech Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.1 Assigned Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.6 Assigned Shri Ram Krupa Medicare Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Shrimati Poorna Devi Memorial Trust LT Loan CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL C 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 535.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL C 229.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Singhal Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sitaram Builders TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Sitaram Builders CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Society For Development Of Human TL CRISIL D 120.9 Suspended Resources Sohan Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Assigned Solai Ammal Traders Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Credit Solai Ammal Traders SME Care Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Solai Ammal Traders CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Solai Ammal Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B+ 19.9 Assigned Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Somnath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Sree Rayalseema Green Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Sree Venkateswara Road Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Eswar Agency CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Sri Saravana Hi-Tech Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Saravana Hi-Tech Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sriven Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Sriven Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Subhash Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Subhash Polytex Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Subhash Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Suspended Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2800 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1139.8 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1066.5 Reaffirmed Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned * fully interchangable with EPC/PCFC/FBP Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Discounting Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Purchase Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.9 Assigned Limits Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.6 Assigned Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Purchase Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.1 Assigned Limits Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.4 Assigned Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned Turboatom-TPS Projects Ltd TL CRISIL B- 280 Assigned United Steel Building Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned United Steel Building Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Assigned Loan Fac Vishal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 510 Assigned Vishal Pipes Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Credit Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Vraj Realtors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 82.5 Suspended Zarina Leather Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Zarina Leather Exports Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Zarina Leather Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Suspended Loan Fac Zevraat CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.