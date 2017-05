May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Construction BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Purchase Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Avaneesh Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daawat Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 2.8 Reaffirmed Forward Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 640 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Prachi Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Loan Fac SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 64 Reassigned Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 80 Reassigned T. A. Abdul Rahiman BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Trina NRE Transportation Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Trina NRE Transportation Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded Bills Purchase - from CRISIL Discounting A4+ Trina NRE Transportation Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Trina NRE Transportation Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Trina NRE Transportation Ltd Packing Credit*# CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *There is a one-way interchangeability of Rs. 12.5 million with FUBP (Foreign Usance Bill Purchase)/FDBP (Foreign Discounting Bill Purchase). # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Ujin Pharmachem Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Construction CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 33.3 Reaffirmed Avaneesh Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Baba Anandeshwar Plastics (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd CC CRISIL C 200 Revised from CRISIL B+ Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 52.1 Revised from CRISIL B+ Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 45.4 Revised from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 118 Revised from CRISIL B+ Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd TL CRISIL C 19 Revised from CRISIL B+ Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Corporation of Andhra Pradesh TL CRISIL D 20000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daawat Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1220 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 1032.8 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Credit Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL B 155 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.155 Million for foreign letter of credit. Ganapati Fishing Lines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Ginza Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A- 127.4 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Ginza Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Goyal Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Goyal Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Goyal Vegoils Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Grihith Trade Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)750 Reaffirmed Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3600 Reaffirmed HKS Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned HKS Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned HKS Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Human Development Foundation CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Human Development Foundation TL CRISIL B 31 Assigned Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1010 Reaffirmed Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1407.6 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 277.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LT Foods Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 9427.5 Reaffirmed Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Suspended Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nature Bio-Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed P. R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac P. R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned P. R. Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned P.R. Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned P.R. Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned P.R. Technoplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Fac Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prachi Leathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Prachi Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.9 Assigned Loan Fac R.G.I. Meditech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 73.1 Assigned Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Saravana Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Saravana Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shanti Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B- 114.5 Assigned Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Shivalik I.B. Automark Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shivalik I.B. Automark Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac SPG Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 506 Reaffirmed Sri Kondaiya Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Kondaiya Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL C 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LtdOpen CC CRISIL C 22.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Vaibhava Lakshmi Enterprises Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 44.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D T. A. Abdul Rahiman CC CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trina NRE Transportation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 46.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Trina NRE Transportation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Trina NRE Transportation Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Vijayawada Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vikrant Auto Suspensions CC CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Vikrant Auto Suspensions TL CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended White Circle Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)1500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.