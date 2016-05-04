May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Arya Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ashok Aggarwal and Sons LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Associated Soapstone Distributing Co BG CRISIL A2+ 251.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 194.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 44500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.35.0 billion) ION Exchange India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2930 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Umbrella limits for IEIL and Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed L and D Foods LOC CRISIL A4 4.3 Assigned Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 54.7 Reaffirmed Lamina International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lamina International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 163.5 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 48 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Nelito Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed P Ramesh BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 310 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1080 Assigned Prathvi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Punihani International BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Punihani International Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Punihani International LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Punihani International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 397.5 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 1200 Reaffirmed Credit Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Smart Card IT Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36.5 Assigned Smart Card IT Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Universal Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Universal Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Vardhman Cables and Conductors BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Vardhman Cables and Conductors Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed under LOC Vardhman Cables and Conductors LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arasu Jewels CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Arihant Industrial Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Arya Construction CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ashok Aggarwal and Sons CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ashok Aggarwal and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Associated Soapstone Distributing Co CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co TL CRISIL A- 186.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd AVK Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.8 Assigned AVK Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 92.2 Assigned Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 315.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Dr. Anjoli Health Care Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 13500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Immanuel and Co Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB 95 Assigned * revolving facility Immanuel and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac ION Exchange India Ltd BG CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 714 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 66 Reaffirmed Ion Exchange Purified Drinking Water TL CRISIL BBB 76.02 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed L and D Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned L and D Foods TL CRISIL B+ 19.2 Assigned L and D Foods CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85.5 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 92 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahadik Sugar and Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Assigned Mahadik Sugar and Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Assigned Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 303 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Nelito Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Nelito Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed P Ramesh CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- P Ramesh Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 4 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed Prathvi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Punihani International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. M. Metals CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 325 Reaffirmed Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 418.1 Reaffirmed Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shanti Structure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shashiradha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Shashiradha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.9 Assigned Shashiradha Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.1 Assigned Loan Fac Siddhi Steels CC CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Siddhi Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Smart Card IT Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BB 320 Assigned Smart Card IT Solutions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Assigned Credit Smart Card IT Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Universal Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 33.1 Assigned Loan Fac Universal Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8.9 Assigned Universal Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Vardhman Cables and Conductors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Vikram Traders CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Vogue Vestures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- # 135 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)