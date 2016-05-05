May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Deccan Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Assigned
Deccan Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A1 90 Assigned
JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Mittal Brothers Engineers and BG CRISIL A4+ 145 Upgraded from
Contractors CRISIL A4
MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
N. C. Das and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
N. C. Das and Co Foreign CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from
Discounting Bill CRISIL A4
Purchase
Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 49.6 Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1500.9 Reaffirmed
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
Supreme Polyweave Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Supreme Polyweave Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
William Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance Industrial Marketing Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 108 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
C.P. Exports CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
C.P. Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
C.P. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
D F M Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Reaffirmed
D F M Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
D F M Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 383 Reaffirmed
Deccan Cements Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 350 Assigned
Deccan Cements Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Assigned
Galaxy Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 2720 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
Gujarat Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
J.M. Laboratories Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
Loan Fac
J.M. Laboratories CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
J.M. Laboratories LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned
JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
* Sub-limit Export Packing Credit Rs.10 million and Letter of Credit Rs.15 million
JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.8 Reaffirmed
JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
K. N. Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS
K. N. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.4 Reaffirmed
MBS Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 164 Assigned
Mittal Brothers Engineers and CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from
Contractors CRISIL B+
MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 106.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 115.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 134.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73 Reaffirmed
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 125 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB
Purvanchal Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Purvanchal Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 76.9 Assigned
Rajlabdhi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31.7 Assigned
Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 189 Reaffirmed
Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 114.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatachalapathy Sago Factory CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Sri Venkatachalapathy Sago Factory LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 135 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB-
Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1059.1 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
Suprajit Engineering Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 450 Assigned
Supreme Polyweave Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 56.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.9 Assigned
William Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
William Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
