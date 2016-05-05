May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Deccan Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Assigned Deccan Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A1 90 Assigned JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Mittal Brothers Engineers and BG CRISIL A4+ 145 Upgraded from Contractors CRISIL A4 MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed N. C. Das and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 N. C. Das and Co Foreign CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Discounting Bill CRISIL A4 Purchase Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 49.6 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1500.9 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Supreme Polyweave Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Supreme Polyweave Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed William Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Industrial Marketing Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 108 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB C.P. Exports CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed C.P. Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed C.P. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac D F M Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Reaffirmed D F M Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D F M Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 383 Reaffirmed Deccan Cements Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 350 Assigned Deccan Cements Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Assigned Galaxy Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 2720 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Gujarat Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed J.M. Laboratories Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac J.M. Laboratories CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned J.M. Laboratories LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit Export Packing Credit Rs.10 million and Letter of Credit Rs.15 million JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.8 Reaffirmed JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed K. N. Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS K. N. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.4 Reaffirmed MBS Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 164 Assigned Mittal Brothers Engineers and CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from Contractors CRISIL B+ MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 106.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 115.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 134.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 125 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Purvanchal Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Purvanchal Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 76.9 Assigned Rajlabdhi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31.7 Assigned Shri Niwas Board And Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 189 Reaffirmed Shweta Print-Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 114.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatachalapathy Sago Factory CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sri Venkatachalapathy Sago Factory LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 135 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Sudha Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1059.1 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Suprajit Engineering Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 450 Assigned Supreme Polyweave Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 56.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.9 Assigned William Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned William Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.