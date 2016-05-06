May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Balson Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Choice Diamond Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Indo-National Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22 Reaffirmed Indo-National Ltd Bill Pur-Disc Fac CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Indo-National Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Indo-National Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mirza International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1600 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Puri Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 866.4 Assigned R. L. Khanna and Co. (Overseas) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ R. L. Khanna and Co. (Overseas) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 127.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ramkrishna Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Royal Constructions BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Forward Suraj Pulses BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Thejo Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Credit Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Vicky Roadways BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Balson Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Balson Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 142.5 Assigned Choice Diamond Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 466 Assigned Loan Fac Choice Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BBB 252 Assigned Credit Choice Diamond Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 82 Assigned Credit Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL - 270.5 Withdrawal Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 310 Reaffirmed Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 411.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1385.4 Assigned Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 360 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 43.2 Reaffirmed Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Indo-National Ltd CC CRISIL A 110 Reaffirmed Kalyan Metro Multispeciality Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B- Kalyan Metro Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 58 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Puri Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 750 Assigned Puri Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 883.6 Assigned Loan Fac R. L. Khanna and Co. (Overseas) TL CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ R.K. Steels CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ramkrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Reliance Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Withdrawal RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Royal Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Royal Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 200 Assigned Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 15.4 Assigned Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Assigned Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.3 Assigned Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.3 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Vishnu Power & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Shree Vishnu Power & Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Sreema Mahila Samity CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Sreema Mahila Samity LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 2 Withdrawal Suraj Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Suraj Pulses Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The South Indian Film Chamber of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Commerce Thejo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 412.6 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 69.8 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 48.8 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 68.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UTI-Money Market Fund UTI-Money Market CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Vicky Roadways CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 