May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Balson Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Choice Diamond Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned
Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Indo-National Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22 Reaffirmed
Indo-National Ltd Bill Pur-Disc Fac CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Indo-National Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed
Indo-National Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 4.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mirza International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1600 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Puri Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 866.4 Assigned
R. L. Khanna and Co. (Overseas) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
R. L. Khanna and Co. (Overseas) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 127.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ramkrishna Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Royal Constructions BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned
Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed
Forward
Suraj Pulses BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit
Thejo Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Credit
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Vicky Roadways BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Balson Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Balson Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 142.5 Assigned
Choice Diamond Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 466 Assigned
Loan Fac
Choice Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BBB 252 Assigned
Credit
Choice Diamond Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 82 Assigned
Credit
Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL - 270.5 Withdrawal
Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 310 Reaffirmed
Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 411.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1385.4 Assigned
Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Gopal Snacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 360 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 43.2 Reaffirmed
Hisar Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed
Indo-National Ltd CC CRISIL A 110 Reaffirmed
Kalyan Metro Multispeciality Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Kalyan Metro Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 58 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL B-
Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Puri Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 750 Assigned
Puri Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 883.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
R. L. Khanna and Co. (Overseas) TL CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
R.K. Steels CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Ramkrishna Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed
Reliance Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Withdrawal
RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
RKMM Metal Chennai Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Royal Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Royal Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 200 Assigned
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 15.4 Assigned
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Assigned
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.3 Assigned
Saalim Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Vishnu Power & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Shree Vishnu Power & Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned
Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Shri Laxmibadri Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Sreema Mahila Samity CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed
Sreema Mahila Samity LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 2 Withdrawal
Suraj Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Suraj Pulses Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The South Indian Film Chamber of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Commerce
Thejo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 412.6 Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 69.8 Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 48.8 Reaffirmed
Thejo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 68.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UTI-Money Market Fund UTI-Money Market CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
Vicky Roadways CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
