May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 710 Reaffirmed Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 1040 Reaffirmed Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A1+ 13000 Assigned Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20500 Reaffirmed Continental Warehousing Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Dainik Savera News and Media Network LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5 Billion Jet Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned under LOC Pebco Motors Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 6 Assigned Real Ispat and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Real Ispat and Power Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 7 Reaffirmed Fac Real Ispat and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 310 Reaffirmed Shree Manibhadra Food Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sir.M. Visvesvaraya Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed United Warehousing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 43 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ United Warehousing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 72 Assigned Loan Fac United Warehousing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Victorian Label Company BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Industrial Fire Services Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Agni Industrial Fire Services Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Agni Industrial Fire Services Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Aisshpra Life Spaces TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Amrit Humifresh Preservation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 198 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 260 Assigned Loan Fac Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B * Interchangeable with cash credit limits Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Banmore Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bhagwat Pardeshi Realty TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Coimbatore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed Continental Warehousing Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 518.7 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation TL CRISIL BBB+ 3099.7 Assigned (Nhava Seva) Ltd Crescent Chemicals CC CRISIL BB 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 1850 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Dainik Savera News and Media Network CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dainik Savera News and Media Network Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Dainik Savera News and Media Network TL CRISIL B+ 56 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 213.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dharam Paul Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Dharam Paul Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 7150 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed I M Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned I M Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned I M Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Jet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jet Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 265 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K.P. Chacko Gold Centre & Kids Jewel CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 167.2 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd TL CRISIL A- 162.8 Assigned Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 95 Reaffirmed Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 165 Reaffirmed Mascot Motors CC CRISIL BB 112.5 Reaffirmed Mascot Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mascot Motors TL CRISIL BB 13 Reaffirmed MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned National Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked National Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked National Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended National Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Loan Fac Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Fac Real Ispat and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Steel Enterprises Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shree Manibhadra Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 530 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shree Manibhadra Food Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shree Sai Marketing and Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 275 Reaffirmed Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sir.M. Visvesvaraya Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Sir.M. Visvesvaraya Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Ambika Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ambika Rice Mill WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Syndicate Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Syndicate Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 620 Reaffirmed Synergy Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 11.7 Assigned Synergy Transformers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned Victorian Label Company CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Victorian Label Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victorian Label Company TL CRISIL B+ 42.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.